Valle outlasts North County in ragged 5-setter

But the Lady Raiders collectively lost steam down the stretch, and sprayed four costly hitting errors once the visitors had regained the lead.

Gaugel powered North County with 19 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and 10 digs. Tyler Conkright contributed eight kills, 11 digs and three blocks while Kamryn Winch totaled six blocks with seven kills.

Valle Catholic incorporated the occasional attempted triple block with the intent of slowing down the taller Winch and Gaugel in the middle.

But it was the back row coverage of several defenders, including the Weiler sisters, Makayla Joggerst and Blum, whose effort stamped game one.

North County could not fully emerge from an immediate 6-0 hole, although a couple of Gaugel kills would draw her squad to within 15-12.

Bertram countered with a massive swing to the floor and two crucial blocks within a second 6-0 push, as an ace from Drury soon extended the margin back to nine points.

The Lady Raiders settled down entering game two, and began to dictate rallies through their own hustle while varying their attacking velocities and angles toward the sidelines.