Valle outlasts North County in ragged 5-setter

BONNE TERRE – Two of the premier volleyball teams in the MAAA struggled mightily to find consistency despite several flashes of defensive excellence on Thursday night.
Valle Catholic was fueled to a road comeback when senior Rachel Blum served nine consecutive points in game four, and topped North County 25-15, 17-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-8.
The Lady Warriors navigated their way through another challenge without injured setter Sam Loida on the floor, and improved to 3-0 this season when playing the maximum five games.
Senior middle Ella Bertram starred with 21 kills and 10 blocks, including three of the solo variety, and Mia Weiler recorded 20 digs, 33 serve receptions and 11 points at libero in the victory.
Despite the elongated action, no single stanza offered a suspenseful conclusion as either team closed out the other by seven points or more in each instance.
Hailey Weibrecht spiked her ninth kill off a solid set from Kristen Drury for a 10-7 lead in game five, and Ade Weiler connected on her fifth as Valle Catholic (13-2-2) claimed the final four points.
North County (12-2-1) made a defensive stand early in the abbreviated set, as two outstanding digs by Leyna Stillman and a sliding recovery by Emma Gaugel beyond the back corner helped to forge a 4-4 tie.
But the Lady Raiders collectively lost steam down the stretch, and sprayed four costly hitting errors once the visitors had regained the lead.
Gaugel powered North County with 19 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and 10 digs. Tyler Conkright contributed eight kills, 11 digs and three blocks while Kamryn Winch totaled six blocks with seven kills.
Valle Catholic incorporated the occasional attempted triple block with the intent of slowing down the taller Winch and Gaugel in the middle.
But it was the back row coverage of several defenders, including the Weiler sisters, Makayla Joggerst and Blum, whose effort stamped game one.
North County could not fully emerge from an immediate 6-0 hole, although a couple of Gaugel kills would draw her squad to within 15-12.
Bertram countered with a massive swing to the floor and two crucial blocks within a second 6-0 push, as an ace from Drury soon extended the margin back to nine points.
The Lady Raiders settled down entering game two, and began to dictate rallies through their own hustle while varying their attacking velocities and angles toward the sidelines.
Gaugel walloped seven kills spanning two rotations across the front, and Conkright delivered three straight digs to claim another fun rally before a Winch stuff-block built an astonishing 17-4 lead.
Valle Catholic cut that deficit to six on two occasions before North County eventually squared the match, then stumbled again through the latter half of game three.
Weibrecht terminated a good exchange after Blum traded charging digs with Lady Raiders setter Brenna Jenkins, but North County began to increase an 11-9 edge from there.
Stillman, who brought up 10 digs, landed an ace during a 4-0 push, and Winch pounded through a triple block before getting denied by another as Valle responded to get within 20-17.
Gaugel and Conkright would secure the pivotal set as their kills bookended a long Bertram miss. But the inability to interrupt the jump serving of Blum resulted in game four flipping toward Valle Catholic.
The Lady Warriors jumped ahead 14-6, and Joggerst provided several timely spikes and sets to ensure the match going the distance while totaling 11 kills, 21 assists and nine digs overall.
Blum peppered the stat sheet with 11 digs, 13 receptions and 12 points. Ade Weiler stayed especially busy alongside her with healthy totals of 19 digs and 19 serve receptions.
Valle Catholic got 18 assists and six digs from Drury, who shared most setting rotations with Joggerst. Callee Naeger shared six blocks and equaled Macy Wolk with five kills apiece.
The Lady Warriors hope to have Loida back in the lineup for another tough showdown with Class 5 Jackson on Tuesday.
Jenkins totaled 23 assists plus nine digs, and Braylee Montgomery had 11 assists with seven digs as North County likewise operated with dual setters.
Senior libero Hailey Harmon made 11 digs, and sophomore Haley Minkel connected for six kills.