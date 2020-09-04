Valle overtakes Central from two games behind

The battle of reigning conference champions was controlled early on by the Large-School division host squad with superior ball movement.

Despite having its middle attack tempered by Bertram, Central was much sharper along the back row and surrendered fewer points on errors during the first two games.

Coleman tipped off the blockers to extend a narrow 21-20 lead, then reached back on an adjustment in midair to land another placement shot for a four-point spread.

Coleman served two aces and added five more kills in game two. She scored off a calm bump set from libero Jessica Hulsey after terminating a leaping assist from Addi Casey on a quick transition.

Allie Kelly dropped in an ace amid a 5-0 streak that created a 16-5 advantage, and Marler restored that differential with another big swing at 22-11.

Valle Catholic picked up its court coverage from there, and swayed the momentum after both squads attacked brilliantly for a combined 33 kills during the third set.

Freshman Makayla Joggerst connected down the line, and Callie Naeger entered the lineup to serve an ace for a 10-5 lead that would not be relinquished.