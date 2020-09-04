Valle overtakes Central from two games behind

PARK HILLS – If the opening week of this volleyball season offers any indication, then Valle Catholic has a team made to go the distance.
The Lady Warriors recovered from an especially shaky second set on Thursday night, and stormed back to defeat Central 21-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12 in an early showdown of MAAA powers.
Senior outside hitter Riley Siebert was nearly unstoppable for a stretch while spiking nine of her match-high 19 kills during the pivotal third set.
All-state junior middle Ella Bertram provided the net defense with five solo blocks among nine overall, and equaled senior Hannah Fowler with 11 kills each for Valle Catholic (2-0).
Sam Loida served a key 4-0 spurt after the abbreviated fifth game was tied, and delivered an excellent back-set to Bertram for a 7-3 lead.
Central (0-1) erased a couple of match points, but ultimately could not overcome its 13-8 deficit after Bertram and Siebert blocked attacks within the same rally.
Lizi Marler knocked down 17 kills, and Liberty Coleman provided 15 kills with 13 digs for the Lady Rebels, who honored seven players from a strong senior class prior to their last season opener.
The battle of reigning conference champions was controlled early on by the Large-School division host squad with superior ball movement.
Despite having its middle attack tempered by Bertram, Central was much sharper along the back row and surrendered fewer points on errors during the first two games.
Coleman tipped off the blockers to extend a narrow 21-20 lead, then reached back on an adjustment in midair to land another placement shot for a four-point spread.
Coleman served two aces and added five more kills in game two. She scored off a calm bump set from libero Jessica Hulsey after terminating a leaping assist from Addi Casey on a quick transition.
Allie Kelly dropped in an ace amid a 5-0 streak that created a 16-5 advantage, and Marler restored that differential with another big swing at 22-11.
Valle Catholic picked up its court coverage from there, and swayed the momentum after both squads attacked brilliantly for a combined 33 kills during the third set.
Freshman Makayla Joggerst connected down the line, and Callie Naeger entered the lineup to serve an ace for a 10-5 lead that would not be relinquished.
A sliding dig by Mia Weiler preceded the first of consecutive kills from Siebert, and Bertram rotated forward to punctuate the game with two in a row after Central had pulled within 23-22.
Fowler worked alongside Bertram to deflect numerous left-side swings, and drilled a line kill ahead of their shared block to help hand the Lady Warriors a superb 8-2 start to game four.
Central promptly answered with an identical 8-2 scoring run, highlighted by an active rally that saw Tori Bishop scramble to save two errant touches.
The teams traded points from 10-10 through 16-16 with Marler and Bertram exchanging blocks along the way. But three Siebert kills in a span of four points spurred Valle to a safe 20-17 lead.
Rachel Blum shined at libero with 18 digs and 36 serve receptions for the Lady Warriors, who already endured a previous 5-set marathon against Perryville on Tuesday.
Hailey Weibrecht supplied eight kills, and Joggerst totaled 30 assists plus 10 digs while sharing setting duties with Loida, who compiled 21 assists, 15 digs, 17 receptions and 15 service points.
Further bolstering the Valle effort were Weiler with 13 digs and Bryna Blum with 10 more.
Kaley Kimball finished with 10 kills and three blocks, and Casey produced 38 assists and 12 digs for Central. Hulsey ended with 16 digs.
