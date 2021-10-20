Valle shines brightest in MAAA tourney

Outside hitter Ade Weiler withstood a barrage of strong attacks to provide 22 digs. Bertram landed 10 kills, and capped game one with the first of her two scoring blocks for the Lady Warriors.

Joggerst was another early defensive standout as Fredericktown attacked toward the sidelines, and totaled seven kills, seven digs and 13 serve receptions in the win.

Hailey Weibrecht knocked down nine kills, including two timely ones after Fredericktown got within 20-17, and Macy Wolk chipped in three kills.

Loida amassed 25 assists plus six digs, Blum had 10 receptions with five digs and Riley Brown served six points while adding four digs.

Fredericktown was paced by Dodd with six kills and four blocks, while Rehkop and Reutzel each had four kills. Penuel totaled eight digs and eight assists, and libero Gabbie McFadden picked up five digs.

The other semifinal was owned by Ste. Genevieve, which avenged its conference loss to Farmington in resounding fashion 25-15, 25-20.

Moore brought nine kills, eight digs, two blocks and abundant energy as the Dragons jumped early on the lethargic Knights and never relented.