Valle shines brightest in MAAA tourney

STE. GENEVIEVE – Confident and comfortable in the cozy confines of its home gym, the Valle Catholic volleyball team finished above three rivals from the larger division to dominate the MAAA Gold Bracket.
The top-seeded Lady Warriors took numerous potential points away from Ste. Genevieve through buzzing defense, and prevailed 25-13, 25-17 for the tournament title on Tuesday night.
Senior middle Ella Bertram commanded the net with five of her 11 kills occurring within the first nine points of the match, and also made two stuff-blocks in the victory.
Sam Loida finished with 25 assists, four digs and two service aces, and surprised the Dragons three times by sending the ball over on second contact for kills.
The senior setter was especially animated and vocal following those plays, and with good reason. Small-School division champion Valle Catholic (27-4-3) was clicking in all facets of the game.
Macy Wolk sparked a 5-0 spurt from the left side, and Rachel Blum served consecutive mishandled aces to create a 15-9 advantage in game one.
Bertram rotated back for another series of kills – mixing power with placement tipping along the net – and paired with Ade Weiler on a block as the margin quickly swelled.
Mia Weiler made a diving stop in the deep corner, and Loida transitioned the perfect pass for an assist as Makayla Joggerst spiked down the line for a 21-12 lead.
Ste. Genevieve (17-9-1), which delivered a sharp performance in an earlier semifinal against Farmington, generated only five kills in game one while Bertram totaled nine by herself.
The Dragons opened game two with a double block by Elizabeth Basler and A.J. Prudent, but missed two serves to hand away early leads.
Valle prolonged rallies with scrambling hustle spanning the sidelines while reaching nearly everything Ste. Genevieve sent toward the middle.
After Dru Koetting walloped her third kill of the game to keep the third-seeded Dragons within 12-10, the Lady Warriors pulled away with a quick 4-0 run.
Ade Weiler lunged to dig two straight attacks before Bertram terminated, and Loida guided the ball over her front shoulder to the other side before Ste. Genevieve could react.
She executed that move again at 20-15 off a sliding pass from Mia Weiler, who added another of her team-high nine digs before Hailey Weibrecht spiked match point.
Valle Catholic defeated its neighbor for the second time this season. The teams could meet next week for a district championship in Park Hills.
Wolk contributed four kills with three blocks, and Ade Weiler had five kills, six digs and two aces in the win. Blum served eight points, made seven digs and picked up a couple of back-row kills.
Mia Weiler had two aces and 14 serve receptions while Joggerst provided five digs and Riley Brown earned three digs plus one of the seven Valle Catholic aces.
Tessa Grass connected on a team-high five kills while Abby Moore, Arie Taylor and Koetting added four each for Ste. Genevieve.
Moore led in blocks with four. Devyn Basler produced 14 assists and Maya Watts chipped in six digs and an ace.
Farmington battled bouts of inconsistency throughout is two tournament matches on Tuesday, but held off Fredericktown 26-24, 22-25, 25-20 to capture third place.
Middle hitter Jade Roth delivered 10 kills and four blocks, both team highs, and was briefly stationed along the back row at arguably the most pivotal sequence of the match.
Fredericktown grabbed a 24-23 lead on a double block by Kyndal Dodd and Lydia Mell in game one, and the ensuing serve was misplayed backward.
Roth successfully cleared the third touch from the back line, and the Lady Blackcats allowed the ball to land inside the deep corner for a tying point.
The Knights regained the lead when a Fredericktown pass was collected by the net following a series of off-speed attacks, and Jelena Gray tipped the clincher after Alyssa Koppeis made a sliding dig.
Grace Duncan finished with eight kills and seven digs, and senior Emma Gerstner provided seven kills with seven digs for Farmington (23-6-1).
Alyssa Wilson dished out 17 assists and Jordan Anderson added 14. Gray knocked down six kills overall.
Fredericktown (27-6-1) hoped to obliterate a 20-year string of head-to-head losses against the Knights, and responded with active defense to claim game two.
Dodd picked up two of her seven kills on consecutive swings during a 4-0 start, and also finished with six blocks. Junior Linley Rehkop then stepped forward to spark a needed comeback.
Farmington pushed back to grab a 16-12 advantage on a middle spike from Gerstner after Gray knocked down a good return pass from Wilson on the previous point.
But the Lady Blackcats answered on a right-side spike by Ava Penuel, who totaled 15 assists, six digs and six kills. Dodd tipped down the next kill after Anderson made a kick save of a surface pass for Farmington.
Rehkop unleashed a flurry of four kills over a five-point stretch, pounding twice through double blocks, and put her squad ahead 20-19 while ending with 14 kills and six digs.
Gray evened game two for a sixth time at 22-22, but kills by Dodd and Ryleigh Gresham from opposite sides preceded an ace by P.J. Reutzel on set point.
Farmington opened game three with a 4-0 run, and Roth pushed the advantage to 14-8 with a kill and stuff-block before Fredericktown offered one last challenge.
Ruetzel back-set Penuel for an outside smash before doing the honors herself on the next attack. Both players made excellent digs to win a key rally and draw within 21-19.
The Lady Blackcats could not rescue a second errant ball from the net, and another pass put their setter in the net. Duncan made it 24-19 from the left side, and Roth secured the win off a back-set.
Ruetzel, perhaps the premier freshman in the MAAA this season, compiled seven kills, 10 assists and 12 digs for Fredericktown.
Valle Catholic avoided any semblance of a slow start in the Gold Bracket semifinal round, and emerged from a highly competitive first set against Fredericktown with a 25-21, 25-13 victory.
Outside hitter Ade Weiler withstood a barrage of strong attacks to provide 22 digs. Bertram landed 10 kills, and capped game one with the first of her two scoring blocks for the Lady Warriors.
Joggerst was another early defensive standout as Fredericktown attacked toward the sidelines, and totaled seven kills, seven digs and 13 serve receptions in the win.
Hailey Weibrecht knocked down nine kills, including two timely ones after Fredericktown got within 20-17, and Macy Wolk chipped in three kills.
Loida amassed 25 assists plus six digs, Blum had 10 receptions with five digs and Riley Brown served six points while adding four digs.
Fredericktown was paced by Dodd with six kills and four blocks, while Rehkop and Reutzel each had four kills. Penuel totaled eight digs and eight assists, and libero Gabbie McFadden picked up five digs.
The other semifinal was owned by Ste. Genevieve, which avenged its conference loss to Farmington in resounding fashion 25-15, 25-20.
Moore brought nine kills, eight digs, two blocks and abundant energy as the Dragons jumped early on the lethargic Knights and never relented.
Ste. Genevieve ended game one with a 7-0 advantage in blocks, and established a 19-10 lead as Moore sent one back. Prudent added five blocks to lead all players.
Grass connected for six kills, and Elizabeth Basler notched five as Devyn Basler made 21 assists and five digs in the victory. Koetting served two aces and Watts made five digs.
Farmington matched the Dragons’ intensity through a majority of game two. The Knights forged a 15-15 tie on a Gerstner block and Duncan tip, then made it 17-17 on a Wilson ace.
Ste. Genevieve responded when a Koetting serve could not be handled, and restored a 22-18 cushion on a Prudent stuff-block after Grass ripped a left-side kill. Arie Taylor tipped safely at match point.
Roth had a strong second game to finish with eight kills and four blocks for the Knights. Gray totaled five kills with five digs, Duncan supplied four kills with nine digs, and Anderson made 11 assists.
Potosi pulled perhaps the most startling surprise of the night where margin of victory in concerned, not only topping higher-seeded North County but cruising 25-13, 25-12 for fifth place.
Freshman Ava Robart provided nine kills and five kills, and Paige West finished with seven kills, five digs and one block for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi (20-10-1) received 11 digs from Chelbi Poucher while setter Kadence Sadler had 24 assists. Carley Hampton pitched in three kills with eight digs.
Fifth-seeded North County (21-8-2) was on the winning side of an identical 25-13, 25-12 outcome at home against West County earlier in the Silver Bracket.
Potosi began its evening in a three-set battle with Arcadia Valley, and prevailed 25-19, 16-25, 25-18 behind eight kills apiece from Robart and West.
Hampton connected for seven kills along with nine digs, and Sadler made 26 assists plus four digs. Poucher picked up a team-high 12 digs, and West added three blocks with eight digs.
The Lady Trojans became the fifth conference team to reach 20 victories this fall, securing that number for the first time since the 2012 season.
Freshman middle Hannah Tripp paced AV in defeat with 12 kills, three stuff-blocks and four digs. Riley Brogan also shined with 10 kills and nine digs.
Kayla Sumpter amassed a team-high 18 digs plus four kills and eight service points for the Lady Tigers. Taylor Lorenz totaled 24 assists eight points and six digs while Cate Newstead-Adams notched 14 digs and three kills.
Arcadia Valley (11-23-1) entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed, but earned its second bracket upset by ousting West County (11-14-3) in a 21-25, 25-15, 27-25 seventh-place clash.
Brogan powered the Lady Tigers with 13 kills, 15 digs and seven points. Lorenz directed the offense with 32 assists, and highlighted the back row as well with 24 digs and seven points.
Newstead-Adams amassed 21 digs, 11 kills and seven points. Tripp produced eight kills and four blocks while Sumpter brought up 14 digs and sent down two kills.
Central (5-22-2) ended a month-long losing streak in the Bronze Bracket played at Bismarck, defeating Kingston 25-6, 25-11 before topping Bismarck 25-20, 25-12 for ninth place.
Valley (4-16-3) edged Kingston 15-25, 25-14, 25-22 for 11th place after falling 25-21, 25-15 to Bismarck (9-14-2) earlier in the evening.
Kingston (2-25) was seeking its first victory since a 2-0 start to the season.