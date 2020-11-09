Valle suffers agonizing loss in state title match

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Riley Siebert spiked the volleyball with all the force she could muster, and was convinced that her attack had redirected off an opposing blocker before carrying long.
The four-person officiating crew saw things differently – or at least ruled that way – and an otherwise brilliant battle for the MSHSAA Class 2 state championship ended in chaotic confusion.
Christian (O’Fallon) defeated Valle Catholic 25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 20-25, 19-17 in a classic final at the Show-Me Center on Saturday evening after surviving three match points.
The Eagles captured their first title in program history despite squandering a two-game advantage, but not without a momentary delay in the celebration.
Valle Catholic players instantly turned toward the adjacent line judge for an incredulous appeal. And although the floor referee signaled a touch during the discussion, they were ultimately denied.
Officials stopped the action four separate times between earlier points to either confer about an initial call or check with the scorer’s table for lineup clarity.
Their final group decision – one that photo imagery appeared to refute – drove an excruciating dagger into the Lady Warriors’ pursuit of their fourth state crown and first since 2010.
“I think the discouraging part is that you want to see the team that fights back come through and get rewarded in the end for their tenacity and never-give-up sort of attitude,” Valle Catholic head coach Nancy Fischer said. “We had our opportunities, but we just couldn’t put them away.”
Belle Monaco posted 29 kills plus 16 digs overall, and overcame visible discomfort from a tender ankle after landing awkwardly late in game four.
Addi Lyon displayed versatility with 17 kills, 31 assists, 10 digs and four blocks to bolster Christian (8-7), which closed on a six-match win streak after COVID-19 restrictions wiped out a majority of its schedule.
Siebert finished with 27 kills on 68 attacks from the outside, and junior middle Ella Bertram efficiently drilled 20 kills on 40 swings while executing five sparkling solo blocks in defeat.
A couple of net violations cost Valle Catholic (30-6-2) early in game five. Lyon walloped an overpass and connected again toward the deep corner for a 10-7 lead.
The Lady Warriors responded with an encouraging 5-0 spurt served by junior libero Rachel Blum, whose 11 straight points in the decisive set keyed a state quarterfinal victory over Woodland.
Siebert destroyed a left-side swing for a go-ahead point, and combined with Bertram on a double block that nudged Valle to within three of the title at 12-10.
Monaco squared the stanza two rallies later, and made it 14-14 with another clutch kill after freshman Makayla Joggerst cleared a second ball to the floor to hand Valle its first match point.
The urgency of the situation created some frantic and glorious defensive tussles from there. Bertram ended the ensuing exchange with a booming solo stuff.
But the Eagles survived on a Valle spike into the net, then grabbed their first closing opportunity at 16-15 when Lyon tipped safely into a vacant hole.
Blum produced 29 digs for the match, and rescued Valle by covering a clean block and stopping a line shot from Monaco before Hannah Fowler tied it again from the right side.
“Right away, [Monaco] picked up that I wasn’t on the line all the way, and she started nailing that spot,” said Blum, who also landed a key back-row kill earlier in game five. “I realized that she would just keep hitting there, so I knew I had to shift over more.”
Hailey Weibrecht, who tallied 11 kills and four blocks, rotated forward and ended a tipping scramble with a scoring stuff to create the last Valle Catholic edge at 17-16.
But the Christian defense was likewise perfect with no margin for error. Siebert attacked three times for the win, but Katie Malzahn, Josie Villard and Monaco each thwarted her with digs.
Lyon punctuated that riveting slugfest with a tying kill, and propelled the Eagles ahead to stay at 18-17 following a free ball ahead of the disputed finish.
Villard collected 25 digs, and Malzahn brought up 22 while dishing out 19 assists for Christian. Summer Hollman added 11 kills and 12 digs.
Fischer hoisted the runner-up trophy to roaring applause from the dejected Valle fans, then handed it off to only seniors Siebert and Fowler, who shared an emotional embrace.
“At the beginning of the season, we were just lucky to play because of the whole COVID situation,” Fowler said. “But about halfway through the season, we knew we could do it, and we got here and played our hearts out. Second place is better than nothing.”
The Lady Warriors smiled through sorrow and tears while being photographed with their prize, and chose to focus on their positive journey rather than lament its brutal conclusion.
“It has been nothing but special playing for Valle Catholic. It is moments like these that I can say ‘I am proud to be a Warrior,’” Siebert said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of the team we had this year. Coming into the season and not knowing whether or not we would even have a season was scary, but the fact that we didn’t miss a game and made it this far is something that I will never forget.”
The hustling grit and mental focus that epitomize the Valle program were evident after narrowly dropping game two in a cruel turn of events.
Bertram followed a stellar Blum dig along the sideline with a tying block at 25-25, but Christian was handed the next point on a service error before Villard slipped in a crucial ace.
Junior setter Sam Loida commanded the huddle vocally before game three began, and her motivational plea resonated as the Lady Warriors eventually sharpened their level of play.
Christian could see a possible sweep on the horizon once Monaco traded blistering kills with Siebert for a 14-11 lead, but Valle altered momentum with a 5-0 spurt.
Fowler got it started from the right side, and Loida made a crashing dig to help secure the next rally. Bertram followed with consecutive lateral blocks to put her team ahead.
Lyon missed wide at 23-22 after Fowler lunged forward to receive a serve off the net, and Joggerst secured the set when her tip drifted down the line and into an open corner on a second chance.
“It was tough. We had little mistakes here and there, and I thought we did a great job of coming back after being two sets down,” said Fischer, who concluded the 38th season at her alma mater with 794 career victories. “We got down again in the fifth set, but didn’t let that bother us. I thought everybody in the back row did a really great job of passing the ball.”
Game four was even for the ninth time at 15-15. But the Eagles suffered consecutive errant returns, and Bertram supplied another block as Monaco fell and briefly grasped her ankle in pain.
Loida challenged Monaco with the next serve, resulting in an ace at 19-15, and Siebert clobbered two straight kills to restore a 23-19 separation.
“I think confidence was key, and just getting out of our heads,” said Fowler, who finished with nine kills and two blocks. “In the first two sets, we just weren’t playing like ourselves. But then after that, something clicked and we came back.”
Loida set a single-match school record with 67 assists while also picking up 16 digs and two aces for the Lady Warriors, who surprisingly missed eight serves over the first two games and 12 overall.
Joggerst sent down six kills and elevated 17 digs, including a dazzling extended fist along the net during game four. Mia Weiler made 11 digs – one that prolonged the match on tip coverage – and Ade Weiler totaled eight digs with two aces.
Valle Catholic cherished its playoff run to the final weekend. A similar harsh setback against St. Pius left the team two points and one step away last fall.
“Getting here meant everything. It’s a dream come true for anybody to play at state,” Blum said. Unfortunately, we fell two points short, but we deserved to be here and fought for every moment.”
The early stages of the match featured a pure contrast in attacking styles. Christian often preferred to go off-speed, and built an 11-5 advantage in game one as Valle opted for a more powerful approach.
The Lady Warriors pulled to within 21-19 through a Weibrecht block and Siebert kill on a return bump from Loida. Lyon answered with a block of her own, and Christian scored their last two points of the opener on a double-contact violation and long clearing try.
The future for Valle appears primed for another potential postseason berth next season. Of the 13 players utilized in the championship match, 11 are projected back.
“Being second in the state is a huge accomplishment,” Siebert stated. “Teams all over Missouri dream to be at the Show-Me Center every year, and I feel that we deserved every second of this weekend.”
“Nobody likes to lose, and it especially hurts to end the season like that,” she added. “But like I said, I feel really grateful that we made it here and cannot wait to see where Valle volleyball goes over the next couple years.”
Valle Catholic 3, Miller 0
Valle Catholic outlasted Miller during an extended opening game, and rolled to a 28-26, 25-22, 25-15 sweep during the state semifinal round on Friday night.
Riley Siebert slammed 19 kills and Hailey Weibrecht totaled 15 more for the Lady Warriors. Sam Loida compiled 51 assists and 16 digs.
The Valle Catholic attack featured four players with double-digit kills, including 11 from Hannah Fowler and 10 from Ella Bertram, who provided a team-high five blocks.
Rachel Blum highlighted the defense with 18 digs, and Mia Weiler added 13 more.
Miller (31-3) served effectively with eight aces, but saw its deficit swell down the stretch. Kaylee Helton had a team-high nine kills while Haylie Schnake chipped in six.
Alli Mitchell dished out 29 assists, and Claudia Hadlock brought up 16 digs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!