Valle suffers agonizing loss in state title match

But the Christian defense was likewise perfect with no margin for error. Siebert attacked three times for the win, but Katie Malzahn, Josie Villard and Monaco each thwarted her with digs.

Lyon punctuated that riveting slugfest with a tying kill, and propelled the Eagles ahead to stay at 18-17 following a free ball ahead of the disputed finish.

Villard collected 25 digs, and Malzahn brought up 22 while dishing out 19 assists for Christian. Summer Hollman added 11 kills and 12 digs.

Fischer hoisted the runner-up trophy to roaring applause from the dejected Valle fans, then handed it off to only seniors Siebert and Fowler, who shared an emotional embrace.

“At the beginning of the season, we were just lucky to play because of the whole COVID situation,” Fowler said. “But about halfway through the season, we knew we could do it, and we got here and played our hearts out. Second place is better than nothing.”

The Lady Warriors smiled through sorrow and tears while being photographed with their prize, and chose to focus on their positive journey rather than lament its brutal conclusion.