Valle takes second at Jackson showcase

JACKSON, Mo. – Valle Catholic picked up five victories in seven matches, and placed second overall in the daunting Jackson volleyball tournament on Saturday evening.

The Lady Warriors swept Class 5 opponents Mehlville 25-17, 25-16 and Lindbergh 25-11, 25-13 in a rematch during bracket play before falling to Helias 25-14, 20-25, 25-16 in the title contest.

Valle Catholic (21-4-3) rolled past Advance 25-14, 25-16; Poplar Bluff 25-9, 25-13; and Lesterville 25-17 25-15 while tying Lindbergh 22-25, 25-22 during pool play.

Senior middle hitter Ella Bertram compiled 60 kills and 19 blocks for the tournament, and setter Sam Loida totaled 147 assists, 36 digs and 43 service points.

Mia Weiler compiled 61 digs and 32 serve receptions while serving five aces among 26 points. Rachel Blum finished with 49 digs, 32 receptions and seven aces on 32 points.

Valle Catholic was bolstered on the front row by Hailey Weibrecht with 36 kills plus six blocks and Macy Wolk with 28 kills and six blocks. Ade Weiler provided 20 kills, 40 digs and six aces all around.