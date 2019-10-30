{{featured_button_text}}
Valle Volleyball

Valle Catholic senior Hannah Drury (15) directs an outside attack during a Class 2, District 3 tournament semifinal match against St. Vincent on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in Leadwood. The Lady Warriors defeated Arcadia Valley 27-25, 31-29 for the championship on Tuesday.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

LEADWOOD – Conference volleyball rivals Valle Catholic and Arcadia Valley brought the best out of one another in three thrilling battles this season, including the final act on Tuesday night.

Valle Catholic converted its sixth match point during a marathon second game, and celebrated a Class 2, District 3 championship with a grueling 27-25, 31-29 triumph.

Junior Riley Siebert spiked her 10th kill after Taylor Zerwig made a transition dig to conclude a riveting sequence that also contained two Arcadia Valley set points.

Ella Bertram likewise produced 10 kills while sharing eight blocks, and libero Brooke Viox compiled 18 digs with 18 serve receptions to lead the defensive effort.

Valle Catholic (25-6-1), which moved up in enrollment size from Class 1 this season, advanced to face sectional round host Woodland in Bollinger County on Saturday afternoon.

Hannah Drury terminated off a defender to give the Lady Warriors two closing chances at 24-22, but the defending champion Lady Tigers refused to buckle.

Maddie DeMent knocked down two clutch kills – the second of which followed a saving dig by senior libero Katie Whited – and AV took another long rally for a 25-24 edge.

But a free ball was ultimately squandered as DeMent spiked just wide with an opportunity to square the match, and Rachel Loida followed with a service ace for Valle Catholic.

Kirsten Day rotated into the lineup for the Lady Tigers, and put her squad ahead 28-27 with a tying kill and ensuing stuff-block from the middle.

Sophomore Hailey Weibrecht countered with three enormous kills over the next four points, including a tiebreaking swing at 30-29, and Valle Catholic prevailed thereafter.

Drury totaled eight kills, two aces on seven points, and eight digs for the Lady Warriors. Weibrecht had six kills and nine combo blocks, and Siebert executed two solos.

DeMent provided 11 kills, 11 digs and six points in defeat to punctuate a junior season that will likely earn a third consecutive all-state accolade. She surpassed 1,000 career kills last week.

Gracee Smith had six kills, seven assists, seven digs and two blocks. Her back-to-back kills in game two helped Arcadia Valley (23-10-1) turn a two-point deficit into a 19-18 lead.

The Lady Tigers rode the attacking of DeMent and Day and superior early passing to an eventual 17-11 advantage in game one, but could not resist a Valle comeback.

Bertram sparked the top seed with a couple of calming kills, and two more from Weibrecht and Siebert brought the Lady Warriors within 19-18.

Viox and Drury shined down the stretch of game one for Valle, but DeMent matched two sprawling stops by Viox ahead of Smith’s go-ahead smash at 23-22.

Bertram and Siebert double blocked to secure the next rally after Viox denied another incoming bullet, and subsequent kills by Drury and Smith evened the score at 24-24.

Drury snapped a 25-25 deadlock with her third kill of a progression across the front, then combined with Weibrecht for a clinching stuff.

Rachel Loida anchored a number of key plays while amassing 21 assists, 16 receptions, 10 digs and two aces for the Lady Warriors. Sam Loida ended with 10 digs and eight assists.

Taylor Zerwig posted eight digs, Mia Weiler had 12 receptions and Hannah Fowler shared five blocks.

Whited brought up 15 digs in her final volleyball contest as a four-sport athlete. Fellow senior Day sent down eight kills while adding two blocks.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments