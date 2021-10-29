Valle tops Notre Dame in sectional

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – The Valle Catholic volleyball team achieved 30 victories for the fourth time in six years, and took a major step toward reaching the Class 3 final four.
Ella Bertram compiled 20 kills with four blocks, and the Lady Warriors finished strong over the final two games Thursday night to defeat Cape Notre Dame 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 in a state sectional.
Hailey Weibrecht added 13 kills, and was part of two double blocks that helped Valle Catholic grab a 21-17 lead after game three had been tie for the 11th time at 16-16.
Sam Loida back-set to Weibrecht for a pivotal point after Notre Dame closed to within 22-21. Bertram followed with a scoring spike following a dig, and the Bulldogs cleared wide on game point.
Valle Catholic (30-4-3) had a distinct advantage at the service line, paced by defensive player Rachel Blum with three aces on 14 points plus 10 digs.
Blum served as the Lady Warriors rattled off a 5-0 streak once game four was even at 13-13, capping the run with an ace at 18-13 after libero Mia Weiler made a stop and sister Ade Weiler got the kill.
Ade Weiler adjusted to a wide set for a 22-16 lead, and Makayla Joggerst connected with a swing on the third match point to secure the outcome.
Macy Wolk provided nine kills with eight digs, and Loida distributed 44 assists while making six digs for the Lady Warriors.
Valle Catholic, playing at the Class 3 level for the first time as a program, will host Notre Dame (St. Louis) in the state quarterfinal round Saturday at 3 p.m.
Rylee McClintock knocked down 13 kills while Lexi Rubel and Kristin Anderson landed 12 each for Cape Notre Dame (25-6-4). Claire Jones had 22 assists and 18 digs.
Ade Weiler finished with 17 digs, 24 serve receptions, five kills, seven points and two solo blocks while Mia Weiler totaled 16 digs, 23 receptions and 10 points for the Lady Warriors.
Joggerst was busy on the back row with 23 receptions and 12 digs, and chipped in four kills as Valle Catholic earned its ninth consecutive win.