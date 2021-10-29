Valle tops Notre Dame in sectional

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – The Valle Catholic volleyball team achieved 30 victories for the fourth time in six years, and took a major step toward reaching the Class 3 final four.

Ella Bertram compiled 20 kills with four blocks, and the Lady Warriors finished strong over the final two games Thursday night to defeat Cape Notre Dame 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 in a state sectional.

Hailey Weibrecht added 13 kills, and was part of two double blocks that helped Valle Catholic grab a 21-17 lead after game three had been tie for the 11th time at 16-16.

Sam Loida back-set to Weibrecht for a pivotal point after Notre Dame closed to within 22-21. Bertram followed with a scoring spike following a dig, and the Bulldogs cleared wide on game point.

Valle Catholic (30-4-3) had a distinct advantage at the service line, paced by defensive player Rachel Blum with three aces on 14 points plus 10 digs.

Blum served as the Lady Warriors rattled off a 5-0 streak once game four was even at 13-13, capping the run with an ace at 18-13 after libero Mia Weiler made a stop and sister Ade Weiler got the kill.