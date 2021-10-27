Valle wins Class 3 district crown

PARK HILLS – The Valle Catholic volleyball program faced the challenge of competing against even larger schools this postseason, and answered by claiming the Class 3, District 2 championship on its first attempt.
Ella Bertram landed her 12th kill and second of the final rotation at match point, and the Lady Warriors emerged from a ferocious finish to defeat Ste. Genevieve 25-19, 25-16, 27-25 on Tuesday night.
Valle Catholic (29-4-3), a Class 2 state finalist from last year, will travel to face Notre Dame in the Class 3 sectional round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Ste. Genevieve (18-10-1) was topped by the Lady Warriors three times over a span of 17 days, but offered a fiery streak of defensive defiance until the conclusion.
The Dragons trailed game three 12-6 after yielding the first of two aces to Makayla Joggerst, but raised their hustle to equal Valle during three long exchanges down the stretch.
Arie Taylor served an ace, and senior middle Abby Moore unleashed one of her 11 kills in her last varsity contest to square the final stanza at 15-15.
Ste. Genevieve moved in front when outside hitter Tessa Grass connected, and established a 21-18 edge when Valle sustained a lifting violation and ensuing hitting error.
But the Lady Warriors stemmed the tide through a double block by Hailey Weibrecht and Joggerst, and turned a second set point aside at 24-24 after Ste. Gen. could only clear two free balls.
An exchange of libero digs from Mia Weiler and Maya Watts preceded alternating kills, and Bertram put down the final swing off one pass following a tiebreaking double contact call against the Dragons.
Weibrecht notched four blocks in game three, and outside hitter Macy Wolk sparked Valle Catholic with four timely kills in game one.
Valle Catholic broke a 17-17 deadlock in the opener with four straight points, including a clearing push by Ade Weiler that found the back corner.
Weibrecht had a key kill and block after Ste. Genevieve pulled to within 21-19. Moore had helped the Dragons stay close with five game-one kills.
Two strong kills by junior Dru Koetting ignited Ste. Gen. to a fast 5-0 start in game two. Valle Catholic scrapped its way back to a 7-7 tie after Sam Loida served an ace and set two Bertram scoring hits.
Wolk paired with Bertram on a double stuff, and made the Valle Catholc lead 18-14. Ste. Genevieve briefly wilted to lose three consecutive points on errors before Rachel Blum served her second ace.