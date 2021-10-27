Valle wins Class 3 district crown

PARK HILLS – The Valle Catholic volleyball program faced the challenge of competing against even larger schools this postseason, and answered by claiming the Class 3, District 2 championship on its first attempt.

Ella Bertram landed her 12th kill and second of the final rotation at match point, and the Lady Warriors emerged from a ferocious finish to defeat Ste. Genevieve 25-19, 25-16, 27-25 on Tuesday night.

Valle Catholic (29-4-3), a Class 2 state finalist from last year, will travel to face Notre Dame in the Class 3 sectional round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Ste. Genevieve (18-10-1) was topped by the Lady Warriors three times over a span of 17 days, but offered a fiery streak of defensive defiance until the conclusion.

The Dragons trailed game three 12-6 after yielding the first of two aces to Makayla Joggerst, but raised their hustle to equal Valle during three long exchanges down the stretch.

Arie Taylor served an ace, and senior middle Abby Moore unleashed one of her 11 kills in her last varsity contest to square the final stanza at 15-15.