Valley sweeps Bismarck to cap exhausting week

Madison Dunn went cross-court off a back-set from Dickey to restore a 23-22 Bismarck edge after Stewart used power to bring the Lady Vikings even.

Stewart would send down two more clutch kills with a hitting error by the opposition in between. She sealed the opening game on a third attack after Dickey and Dunn had made saving stops.

Valley earlier executed well to stay in front 15-13, as Maliyah Brown guided a pinpoint pass to Clark, who back-set Stewart along the left side. A block by Teagan Ryder had brought Bismarck within 12-11.

Receiving miscues were costly in game two for the Lady Indians, who tried chipping away at their nine-point separation down the stretch.

Alyssa Freeman delivered two solo blocks while posting 12 assists and four kills, and Dunn served two consecutive aces to make the score 21-16.

Clark stopped that momentum abruptly with a turning spike on second contact as Bismarck scrambled back into position, and Stewart answered an ensuing kill by Droege.