Veach playing volleyball for Lincoln Land

North County High School senior Emily Veach recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Ill., where she plans to pursue a career in Radiology. Veach has earned three all-conference and two all-district honors while compiling more than 1,000 career assists as a setter and outside hitter for the Lady Raiders. She totaled 118 kills, 349 assists, 161 digs and 21 aces last season. Veach is also a starter for the NCHS girls basketball and soccer teams. Also seated are her parents Bob and Tabatha Veach. Standing, from left, are North County head volleyball coach Chelsey Crocker, brother Cooper Veach, sister Grace Veach and brother Evan Veach.