Volleyball: Blackcats triumph; WC edges AV in 5

POTOSI – Linley Rehkop posted team highs with 11 kills and 16 serve receptions, and added 10 digs with four blocks on Thursday as the Fredericktown volleyball team topped Potosi 27-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Kyndal Dodd commanded the net with eight blocks and 10 kills, and P.J. Reutzel contributed seven kills, 13 digs and 14 assists toward the road sweep.
Ava Penuel ended with 21 assists, six kills, eight digs and seven receptions, and Ryleigh Gresham served two aces while totaling five blocks for Fredericktown (17-2-1, 1-1).
Rylie Rehkop compiled six digs with 10 receptions. Lydia Mell picked up nine digs, and Gabbie McFadden received 12 serves in the victory.
Freshman Ava Robart recorded six kills, and Carley Hampton added five kills with seven digs for Potosi (12-4, 0-2). Kaydence Sadler made 24 assists and five digs, and libero Chelbi Poucher notched 10 digs.
West County 3, Arcadia Valley 2
LEADWOOD – West County celebrated its first triumph over Arcadia Valley in 13 years on Thursday night after prevailing at home in a 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7 marathon.
Senior setter Claire Stevens totaled 28 assists and 14 digs as the Lady Bulldogs snapped their 20-match head-to-head losing streak dating back to Sept. 11, 2008.
Morgan Simily delivered team highs of 24 kills and 24 digs, and also served four aces. Gracie Wright put down 10 kills and produced 15 digs plus five aces for West County (6-7-1, 2-0).
Bailey Skiles totaled 10 kills and two solo blocks, Alivia Simily notched 20 digs and six kills and Maddy Clabaugh chipped in five kills with 12 digs.
Katlynn Newhouse compiled 20 assists with six digs while Kylie Spivey made eight digs and Kaytlen Hartley added three kills.
Junior outside hitter Riley Brogan had a productive all-around match for Arcadia Valley (7-14, 0-2) with 18 kills and 15 digs. Sophomore setter Taylor Lorenz amassed a career-high 46 assists with nine digs.
Hannah Tripp added 13 kills and two blocks from the middle, plus eight service points. Cate Newstead-Adams reached double digits three times with 11 kills, 15 digs and 14 points while Kayla Sumpter gave the Lady Tigers nine kills and 16 digs in their second straight five-set battle.
North County 3, Central 1
PARK HILLS – Central bounced back from a sluggish first set, but visiting North County emerged with a 25-13, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 conference win on Thursday night.
North County (14-2-1, 2-0) joined Farmington as the only two MAAA Large-School teams to complete the first week of MAAA Large-School action without a loss.
Central (3-12-2, 0-2) was paced offensively by Addi Miller with seven kills and Reagan Bradley with six more. Senior setter Olivia Dunn finished with 16 assists.
Valle Catholic 3, Bismarck 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Bertram collected 12 kills and four blocks on Thursday night, and Valle Catholic defeated visiting Bismarck 25-14, 25-21, 25-13.
Macy Wolk knocked down seven kills, and Ade Weiler provided 12 digs, 12 serve receptions and a solo block for the Lady Warriors.
Hailey Weibrecht added five kills plus seven service points, and setter Sam Loida totaled 13 assists with five digs while equaling Riley Brown with seven points.
Valle Catholic (14-3-2, 2-0) was helped on the back row by nine digs and a team-high 14 receptions from Mia Weiler. Makayla Joggerst made six digs, and Kristen Drury dished out six assists.
Madison Dunn posted six kills and 13 digs to pace Bismarck (4-9, 1-1), which pleased first-year head coach Chelsea McFarland with its movement and communication despite the loss.
Alyssa Freeman added 12 assists and six digs for the Lady Indians. Jada Dickey and Trinity Boyer sent down four kills each, and Rylee White-Steel picked up nine digs.
Valley 3, Kingston 0
CALEDONIA – Sophomore Kenley Missey generated 11 kills, seven digs and six assists to help Valley sweep Kingston 25-9, 25-18, 25-14 on Thursday night.
Carter Clark totaled seven kills, 11 assists and three service aces, while freshman Carlie Loughary had 15 digs and 15 receptions on the back row.
Valley (3-11-3, 1-1) got a team-high 18 digs plus three kills and three aces from Maliyah Brown.
Kingston (2-10, 0-2) sustained its 10th straight defeat.