Volleyball: Blackcats triumph; WC edges AV in 5

North County (14-2-1, 2-0) joined Farmington as the only two MAAA Large-School teams to complete the first week of MAAA Large-School action without a loss.

Central (3-12-2, 0-2) was paced offensively by Addi Miller with seven kills and Reagan Bradley with six more. Senior setter Olivia Dunn finished with 16 assists.

Valle Catholic 3, Bismarck 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Bertram collected 12 kills and four blocks on Thursday night, and Valle Catholic defeated visiting Bismarck 25-14, 25-21, 25-13.

Macy Wolk knocked down seven kills, and Ade Weiler provided 12 digs, 12 serve receptions and a solo block for the Lady Warriors.

Hailey Weibrecht added five kills plus seven service points, and setter Sam Loida totaled 13 assists with five digs while equaling Riley Brown with seven points.

Valle Catholic (14-3-2, 2-0) was helped on the back row by nine digs and a team-high 14 receptions from Mia Weiler. Makayla Joggerst made six digs, and Kristen Drury dished out six assists.