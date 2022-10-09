Volleyball: Central, West County capture tourney titles

LICKING, Mo. – Central bounced back from a morning loss against the host school to capture first place at the Licking Classic volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Rebels pulled through during the third set of a tight championship battle with Salem to prevail 23-25, 26-24, 25-19 for their fifth straight win.

Central (15-10-1) advanced to the title match with a 25-22, 27-25 triumph over Liberty (Mountain View) after posting three victories in pool play.

Licking easily handled the Lady Rebels 25-14, 25-17 in the opener, but Central responded to beat Houston (25-15, 25-16), Willow Springs (25-15, 25-10) and Eminence (25-13, 25-15).

Central, which finished 6-23-2 last fall, can clinch a winning season with one more victory.

West County Invitational

LEADWOOD – West County secured the top trophy at its home tournament on Saturday after surviving match point in game two of the semifinal round.

The Lady Bulldogs were later pushed to a decisive third set by rival Bismarck, but emerged with a strong finish and 25-20, 24-26, 25-11 title win.

West County (14-7-2) posted a 5-0 record for the tournament, and averted its greatest threat from Bunker to prevail 21-25, 28-26, 25-21,

Pool play ran smoothly for the host squad, however, with sweeps against Kingston (25-16, 25-10), St. Paul (25-13, 25-17) and Valley (25-23, 25-13).

Bismarck (10-11-2) highlighted another season of improvement by winning its pool and taking home the runner-up plaque after ousting St. Paul 25-14, 25-15 in the semifinal round.

The Lady Indians earned top billing from their pool on point differential after defeating Crystal City 25-16, 25-23 and Herculaneum 25-22, 25-15 while splitting with Bunker 22-25, 25-20.

Bunker took third place with a 25-17, 28-26 victory over St. Paul (7-14-3), which landed second in its pool following a win over Kingston 25-24, 25-13 and split with Valley 25-20, 23-25

Valley (3-18-1) picked up a straight-set pool victory over Kingston 25-24, 25-20.

Jackson Invitational

JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington reached the semifinal round of a loaded Jackson Invitational field on Saturday after knocking out the school that ended its postseason run last season.

The Knights ended the event with a 3-2-1 record overall after being outlasted in a best-of-three format by Lindbergh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.

Farmington (21-7-2) earlier bounced Nerinx Hall 25-18, 25-22 and lost in pool play to eventual champion Incarnate Word, which completed a stellar 7-0 day without dropping a set.

The Knights earned pool wins over Kirkwood 25-15, 25-15 and Saxony Lutheran 25-18, 25-19 for a measure of revenge from the championship match of the Dig for Life Classic last month.

Valle Catholic, a school with just 56 girls enrolled, offered a strong showing by placing third in its pool and going 2-2-1 overall after falling to Jackson 25-19, 25-16 in the quarterfinal round.

The Lady Warriors notched a couple of victories over Class 5 opponents, downing Kirkwood 25-22, 25-19 and Poplar Bluff 25-16, 25-15, and forged a 15-25, 25-20 tie with Farmington while sustaining a 25-17, 25-20 loss from Incarnate Word.

Ade Weiler compiled 22 kills, 48 digs, 47 serve receptions, seven blocks and 5 aces, and Macy Wolk had 19 kills, six blocks and 12 digs over five tournament matches.

Ava Bauman finished with 15 kills, 13 blocks and four aces, and Abree Zipprich totaled 13 kills, 12 blocks, 19 digs and 30 assists while playing all around for Valle Catholic (13-11-1).

Makayla Joggerst provided team highs with 37 digs and 54 receptions, and Addi Donze notched 17 digs with 24 receptions on the back row.

Kristen Drury chipped in 19 digs and 34 assists while Claire Drury had 10 assists, six blocks and four kills.

Arcadia Valley (5-19-2) was winless in tournament action.