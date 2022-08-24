Volleyball Preview: Knights hammer away as rivals seek to narrow gap

The upcoming MAAA volleyball season offers one glaring question that is likely to persist. Can anyone else counter the front-row firepower of Farmington?

The Knights were tripped up during conference tournament play last October by Ste. Genevieve, but responded by notching their first Class 4 state playoff victory in two decades.

They enter the 2022 campaign with a notable advantage as three seniors – Jelena Gray, Grace Duncan and Jade Roth – provide a menacing presence at the net as four-year varsity starters.

Only Ste. Genevieve has comparable senior leadership in terms of sustained success after five First Team all-conference players graduated from Class 3 final four participant Valle Catholic.

Furthermore, of the seven highest seeds from last year’s league tournament, only Farmington retained its starting middle hitter with Roth.

While North County suffered the most widespread losses to graduation, programs like Central and Arcadia Valley hope to emulate the stunning turnaround season that Fredericktown enjoyed.

FARMINGTON Knights

2021 Record: 26-7-1 (5-0)

Head Coach: Haley Baker (4th season)

Key returners: Jelena Gray, sr., OH; Jade Roth, sr., MH; Grace Duncan, sr., OH; Carissa Cassimatis, sr., OH

Season outlook: More than half of the eight players who formed the regular rotation for Farmington, including both setters within the 6-2 system, have moved on.

But their replacements should have no trouble fitting in. The proven talent of their more experienced teammates can mask any early glitches.

Jelena Gray became the first Farmington all-state selection in 15 years after ranking second among all Class 4 performers with a .325 hitting percentage.

Duncan joined her on the MAAA First Team as another left-side force while giving the Knights one of the top defensive players in the conference at any position.

Already a Division I prospect, Roth is among the premier blockers in the region, and carries a knack for explosive attacking outbursts against prominent opponents.

Emily Bauer inherits the crucial task of distributing the ball on second contact at setter, while junior Brynn Johnson helps to anchor the back row.

Senior Carissa Cassimatis finally has her chance to thrive up front while Raylin LaCava and sophomore Maddie Mills further balance out the attack.

STE. GENEVIEVE Dragons

2021 Record: 18-10-1 (4-1)

Head Coach: Carla Basler (3rd year)

Key Returners: Dru Koetting, sr., OH; Tessa Grass, sr., OH; Arie Taylor, sr., OH/DS; Devyn Basler, sr., S; Maya Watts, sr., L; Alli Byington, sr., OH/S; Lexy Parmer, sr., DS

Season outlook: Ste. Genevieve is banking on a strong senior class to challenge for plaques after finishing second in the MAAA Large-School regular season and conference and district tournaments.

Any aspirations of chasing down Farmington and fending off either Fredericktown or Valle Catholic may squarely be determined by the performance of new middle blockers.

The Dragons are excellent along the edges. All-conference standout and dangerous jump server Dru Koetting enters her third year as a starter along with fellow senior Tessa Grass.

Arie Taylor delivered solid efforts as a defender and outside hitter when injury or illness altered the team need. Devyn Basler is back as the full-time setter.

The back row looks solid as well, paced by libero Maya Watts plus seniors Lexy Parmer and Alli Byington, who can also rotate forward or provide an extra setting option.

FREDERICKTOWN Lady Blackcats

2021 Record: 27-7-1 (3-2)

Head Coach: Billie McFadden (4th season)

Key Returners: Linley Rehkop, sr., MH; P.J. Reutzel, soph; S/OH; Ava Penuel, jr., S/OH; Ryleigh Gresham, sr., OH; Lydia Mell, sr., OH; Gabbie McFadden, jr., DS; Lizzie Crouch, sr., DS

Season outlook: One of the more remarkable stories of resurgence in the state unfolded in Fredericktown last fall, as the Lady Cats increased their win total from eight to 27 compared to the previous season.

Two victories each over North County and Ellington, and a four-set triumph over Class 1 final four club South Iron certainly enhanced the résumé and elevated expectations.

But after taking fourth place at the MAAA Tournament and being dumped by Cape Central in straight sets during district play, Fredericktown wants to take the next step forward.

Seven regulars from that squad lead the way. Two dynamic setters, sophomore P.J. Reutzel and junior Ava Penuel, are equally proficient at hitting and picking up digs.

Linley Rehkop can bring production from every spot on the court as a four-year starter and two-time all-MAAA performer. Fellow seniors Lydia Mell and Ryleigh Gresham are outside hitting threats, while Gabbie McFadden and Lizzie Crouch return as defensive specialists.

VALLE CATHOLIC Lady Warriors

2021 Record: 32-5-3 (5-0)

Head Coach: Nancy Fischer (40th season)

Key Returners: Macy Wolk, sr., OH; Ade Weiler, jr., OH; Makayla Joggerst, jr., S/OH; Kristen Drury, sr., OH; Riley Brown, sr., DS; Brooklyn Weibrecht, soph., MH

Season outlook: When coaches released their First Team honors for the MAAA Small-School division last November, five of the six players were seniors from champion Valle Catholic.

The Lady Warriors handled the upgrade to Class 3 status in exemplary fashion, compiling 32 wins plus a league tournament title en route to a third-place finish in the state playoffs.

This year’s roster is younger and smaller in stature, but contagious hustle can provide an equalizer. Outside hitter Macy Wolk returns following a stellar final month to her junior campaign.

All-around juniors Ade Weiler and setter/hitter Makayla Joggerst are back for their third varsity seasons, while sophomore Brooklyn Weibrecht factors heavily into plans as a middle.

Nancy Fischer begins her 40th season as head coach with 826 career victories, third most in MSHSAA history. Valle has posted a 47-3 record in conference matches over the last decade.

CENTRAL Lady Rebels

2021 Record: 6-23-2 (0-5)

Head Coach: Olivia Casey (2nd season)

Key returners: Khloe Dischbein, jr., OH; Addi Miller., sr., OH; Natalie Miles, sr., S; Kate Johnson, sr., DS; Kinley Norris, jr., OH; Courtney Dortch., jr., OH; Brylee Populis, sr., MH; Kelsie Politte, jr., OH; Avery Johnson, jr., DS

A stumbling 2021 season for Central can be directly attributed to a lack of experience, familiarity and perhaps chemistry, but the ceiling for rapid improvement appears high.

The Lady Rebels bring back eight older and stronger players from the regular rotation, including leading outside hitters Khloe Dischbein and Addi Miller plus senior middle Brylee Populis.

Natalie Miles shared the setting duties as a junior, and Kate Johnson saw steady action at libero. Kelsie Politte and Courtney Dortch again factor into the mix up front.

Defense and serve receiving should each improve immediately upon the transfer of Bismarck standout Madison Dunn and recovery of junior Kinley Norris from knee surgery.

Central finished winless in MAAA Large-School play, but pushed Fredericktown to match point multiple times during a wild five-setter at home.

ARCADIA VALLEY Lady Tigers

2021 Record: 11-24-1 (2-3)

Head Coach: Tara Lamb (14th season)

Key Returners: Riley Brogan, sr., OH; Katelyn Strange, sr., OH; Taylor Lorenz, jr., S; Cate Newstead-Adams, jr., S/OH; Breanna Whited, jr., DS; Hannah Tripp, soph., MH; Kayla Sumpter, soph., MH; Breanna Ivester, sr., DS

Season outlook: Seven consecutive tournament wins during a single day and an ensuing 10-match slide epitomized quite the up-and-down 2021 season for a completely new Arcadia Valley lineup.

But all-conference senior Riley Brogan is fully healthy entering her senior campaign, and a collective year of experience for sophomore middle hitters Hannah Tripp and Kayla Sumpter should serve the team well.

Setters Taylor Lorenz and Cate Newstead-Adams are also back for the Lady Tigers, along with all-around senior Katelyn Strange and defensive players Breanna Whited and Breanna Ivester.

Passing consistency may determine if AV looks more like a club that coaxed Farmington to extra points in the MAAA tourney than the one that dropped a tough five-setter to upstart Bismarck.

NORTH COUNTY Lady Raiders

2021 Record: 22-9-2 (2-3)

Head Coach: Chelsey Crocker (6th season)

Key returners: Haley Minkel, jr., OH; Leyna Stillman, sr., OH; Emily McClure, sr., MH

Season outlook: North County raised its program profile by a significant margin when a 22-9-3 record stamped the first winning record in six years.

Ten seniors saw action on the court during typical evenings, so much that head coach Chelsey Crocker used a platoon scenario at certain positions as players alternated games.

The roster has since been reshuffled, and the Lady Raiders face a collective learning curve with only three varsity returners and the absence of five collegiate signees.

Haley Minkel and Leyna Stillman are primary outside attacking options, and senior Emily McClure has the challenge of spelling two standout middles.

North County switches to a one-setter system, at least at the outset of the season, with Kenleigh Lange handling those responsibilities.

POTOSI Lady Trojans

2021 Record: 20-11-1 (1-4)

Head Coach: Kari Sadler (3rd year)

Key Returners: Kadence Sadler, sr., S; Paige West, jr., OH; Jade Williams, sr., OH; Ava Robart, soph.; MH; Audrey Neel, sr., OH; Emily Hochstatter, sr., DS

Season outlook: Potosi achieved its first 20-win season since 2012 before bidding farewell to five solid seniors over the summer, including a couple of four-year starters.

The offense will again be directed by senior setter Kadence Sadler, who earned Second Team all-MAAA honors. Her ability to disperse assists more evenly depends on accurate passing from back-row teammates.

Several hitting options remain from last year, including left-handed, right-side threat Paige West and fellow outsides Jade Williams and Audrey Neel.

State high jump qualifier Ava Robart earned a middle position as a freshman, and three-sport performer Emily Hochstatter looks to boost the defense.

WEST COUNTY Lady Bulldogs

2021 Record: 12-15-3 (3-2)

Head Coach: Katie Rawson (2nd season)

Key Returners: Morgan Simily, sr., OH; Bailey Skiles, sr., MH; Madalyn Clabaugh, sr., OH; Gracie Wright, sr., OH; Carlee Drennen, sr., DS; Isabella Skaggs, jr., MH; Kylie Spivey, jr., DS

For the second straight year, the current group of West County seniors will compete in remembrance of a departed classmate following the tragic death of setter Katlynn Newhouse in April.

The Lady Bulldogs are also seeking to avenge their first losing season in eight years, and the offensive prowess exists to potentially make it happen.

Morgan Simily shined at six rotations as a First Team all-MAAA hitter, and returns alongside middle Bailey Skiles plus experienced outsides Madalyn Clabaugh and Gracie Wright.

Carlee Drennen and Kylie Spivey could increase reps along the back row, with Isabella Skaggs doing likewise at a middle spot. Sophomore Kaytlen Hartley handled the setting at a recent summer camp.

BISMARCK Lady Indians

2021 Record: 9-15-2 (4-1)

Head Coach: Chelsea McFarland (2nd season)

Key Returners: Alyssa Freeman, sr., S; Trinity Boyer, jr., OH; Jada Dickey, sr., S; Emma Cole, sr., OH; Alyssa Martinez, jr., OH; Morgan Randazzo, soph., OH

Season Outlook: With an emphasis on improved defense under a new coach, Bismarck gained positive momentum when nine victories exceeded its combined total from three previous years.

Five-set triumphs over West County and Arcadia Valley highlighted the turnaround, and fueled an eventual second-place finish in the MAAA Small-School division.

Senior Alyssa Freeman holds a major role as the returning setter in a 5-1 offense, and junior Trinity Boyer shifts outside from a middle spot as a primary threat.

Freshman libero Halie Dickey looks to bolster a back row that sustained a significant loss when all-conference standout Madison Dunn transferred to Central.

ST. PAUL Giants

2021 Record: 11-14-3

Head Coach: Taylor Portell (2nd season)

Key Returners: Brylee Durbin, sr., OH/S; Lexi Callahan, sr., MH; Sammy Jo Pemberton, sr., DS; Kendall Pipkin, sr., OH

Season outlook: The independent St. Paul program fell just shy of a .500 season, and will press on without a major source of strength following the graduation of top blocker, attacker and server Riley Petty.

Brylee Durbin, already a 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court, again offers the most athleticism and versatility on the floor.

Lexi Callahan is a top hitting threat while fellow seniors Sammy Jo Pemberton and Kendall Pipkin also return to the rotation.

Eight of the first 11 regular season matches for the Giants – excluding the Dig for Life tournament – will be played away from home.

VALLEY Lady Vikings

2021 Record: 5-21-3 (1-4)

Head Coach: Julie Clark (4th season)

Key Returners: Kenley Missey, jr., OH/S; Maliyah Brown, sr., MH; Carlie Loughary, soph., OH

Season outlook: The chores will be distributed more evenly among a current roster of 11 as Valley tries to replace the steady production of all-conference hitter and setter Carter Clark.

Junior Kenley Missey becomes the most versatile performer available, likely to set a large majority of points when she is not the chosen attacker.

Senior middle Maliyah Brown equaled Missey for most blocks on the team last season. Carlie Loughary emerged as a freshman defensive standout, and will add more front-row action to her workload.

KINGSTON Lady Cougars

2021 Record: 2-26 (0-5)

Head Coach: Erica Hankins (4th season)

Key Returners: Allison Hahn, jr., OH; Camryn Horton, sr., S; Ella Riddle, sr., OH

Season outlook: Simply put, last fall was a mighty struggle for the Lady Cougars, who opened with consecutive wins over Viburnum and Bourbon before dropping 26 matches in a row.

The rebuilding process starts with a youthful foundation, as Kingston has nine sophomores and five freshmen listed within its 9-12 roster.

Senior setter Camryn Horton and junior outside hitter Allison Hahn return as top contributors and vocal leaders. Ella Riddle, another senior hitter, will be asked for consistency and court sense.