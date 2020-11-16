Volleyball star DeMent chooses Lindenwood

Arcadia Valley High School senior Maddie DeMent signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday morning to play volleyball and continue her education at Lindenwood University, an NCAA Division II program located in St. Charles, Mo. One of the most decorated players in the area, DeMent is a three-time all-state honoree with four all-MAAA and all-district selections. She holds the program records at Arcadia Valley for career kills (1.537), single-season kills (493), career solo blocks (211) and single-season solo blocks (64). DeMent helped the Lady Tigers finish second at the Class 2 state tournament while posting a school-record 32 victories. Also seated are her parents Kim and Nathan DeMent. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley head volleyball coach Tara Lamb and assistant coach Jerrika Brockes.