Volleyball: Steady South Iron tops Arcadia Valley in three

IRONTON – Megan Williams was an all-state senior captain when she helped Arcadia Valley achieve its first district volleyball championship and an eventual fourth-place Class 2 state finish during the 2015-16 season.
Since wrapping up her collegiate career at Missouri Baptist, she is now hoping to guide the rising South Iron program in a similar direction as a 23-year-old rookie head coach.
Williams watched her focused squad seize early control while returning to her alma mater on Monday night, and the Lady Panthers coasted to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 triumph.
Maddie Ayers posted 13 kills with six digs, and Enzley Dinkins produced 10 kills plus 13 assists as South Iron (18-7-1) had its offense clicking early.
Drew Gayle totaled six kills, 22 assists, eight digs and four aces, and capped a 10-3 start with a corner shot on second contact after opposing defenders Taylor Lorenz and Riley Brogan made excellent stops.
The Lady Panthers increased their game one lead to 19-7 after Gayle combined on a block with Alyssa Bennett and earned the next point with another two-handed push into a vacant spot.
South Iron, which maintained momentum for a 15-3 advantage in game two, gained the inside track in the Black River League title chase after taking down reigning Class 1 state runner-up Lesterville last week.
Riley Brogan highlighted the Arcadia Valley (7-16) effort with five kills and 12 digs while Cate Newstead-Adams equaled those five kills and collected seven digs.
The Lady Tigers suffered their 10th straight defeat spanning three weeks, but not before bringing some extra energy to the start of game three.
Sophomore setter Taylor Lorenz answered a scoring flick on two by Dinkins by executing the same idea on the very next point, and AV grabbed a 7-5 lead as Newstead-Adams spiked off the block.
Brogan terminated the best sequence of the contest for the home team with power from the left side after she and teammates Hannah Tripp and Newstead-Adams handled three successive South Iron attacks.
That exchange made it 11-10 before the Lady Panthers rattled off eight consecutive points and pulled away. Bennett served four aces, and libero Anna Parker brought up five digs in the victory.
Megan Lashley landed five kills for South Iron, and delivered perhaps her most impressive of eight digs on a smooth lean to fight off a powerful swing by Brogan in game one.
Lorenz ended with 14 assists and five digs for Arcadia Valley. Tripp notched four kills plus a solo block against Ayers, who was otherwise dominant.
AV freshman Kayla Sumpter chipped in three kills and matched Katelyn Strange with four digs.
Players from both teams wore pink uniform tops to recognize breast cancer awareness. AV players also led the crowd in an impromptu rendition of the national anthem following technical difficulties with the audio.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Bismarck 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior middle hitter Abby Moore hammered down 10 kills, and Ste. Genevieve swept visiting Bismarck 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 on Monday night.
Dru Koetting recorded nine kills, Lexy Parmer and Maya Watts each served two aces, and Devyn Basler finished with 26 assists for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (11-7-1) also picked up five kills from Tessa Grass and three more from A.J. Prudent.
Potosi 3, De Soto 0
POTOSI – Junior setter Kadence Sadler compiled 32 assists, and Potosi cruised at home to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 victory over De Soto on Monday night.
Paige West totaled 10 kills plus two blocks while Ava Robart, Hope Miner and Carley Hampton added eight kills each to a balanced attack by the Lady Trojans.
Potosi (15-7-1) was paced defensively by senior libero Chelbi Poucher with eight digs and Robart with three blocks. Hampton chipped in six digs.
St. Pius 3, Central 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Freshman Hannah Leftridge walloped 18 kills on Monday night while leading St. Pius to a 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 triumph over Central.
Amelia Rexford added 11 kills while Summer Meyer contributed nine digs and four service aces for the host Lancers (18-6-4).
Senior setter Olivia Dunn posted team highs of 14 assists and 11 digs, and Avery Johnson provided nine digs for the Lady Rebels.
Central (3-13-2) was paced offensively by sophomore Khloe Dischbein with seven kills. Addi Miller and Brylee Populis spiked six kills each, and Reagan Bradley tallied five more.