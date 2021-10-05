Volleyball: Steady South Iron tops Arcadia Valley in three

Riley Brogan highlighted the Arcadia Valley (7-16) effort with five kills and 12 digs while Cate Newstead-Adams equaled those five kills and collected seven digs.

The Lady Tigers suffered their 10th straight defeat spanning three weeks, but not before bringing some extra energy to the start of game three.

Sophomore setter Taylor Lorenz answered a scoring flick on two by Dinkins by executing the same idea on the very next point, and AV grabbed a 7-5 lead as Newstead-Adams spiked off the block.

Brogan terminated the best sequence of the contest for the home team with power from the left side after she and teammates Hannah Tripp and Newstead-Adams handled three successive South Iron attacks.

That exchange made it 11-10 before the Lady Panthers rattled off eight consecutive points and pulled away. Bennett served four aces, and libero Anna Parker brought up five digs in the victory.

Megan Lashley landed five kills for South Iron, and delivered perhaps her most impressive of eight digs on a smooth lean to fight off a powerful swing by Brogan in game one.