Wednesday Roundup: North County gets victories in tennis, softball

Annie McCaul recorded six kills with two blocks, and Jade Williams amassed five kills while serving three aces among 14 points for Potosi (2-2).

The Lady Trojans were further bolstered by freshman Ava Robart with six kills and libero Chelbi Poucher with 11 digs.

Valle Catholic 3, Kingston 0

CADET – Claire Drury executed two blocks and equaled both Macy Wolk and Ella Bertram with five kills as Valle Catholic coasted past Kingston 25-11, 25-6, 25-19 in the conference opener on Wednesday.

Senior libero Rachel Blum served four aces in 16 points, and supplied eight receptions and seven digs along the back row for Valle Catholic (5-0, 1-0).

Kristen Drury was featured at setter with 18 assists while matching Ade Weiler with eight service points. Riley Brown picked up seven digs and tied Mia Weiler with four aces each.

Windsor 3, Ste. Genevieve 0

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Windsor turned aside Ste. Genevieve during a close second game, and secured a 25-20, 26-24, 25-15 home sweep on Wednesday.