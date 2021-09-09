Wednesday Roundup: North County gets victories in tennis, softball

BONNE TERRE – Hanna Politte registered a singles shutout, No. 2 doubles pairing Lucy Pace and Kate Jones did likewise, and the North County girls tennis team stayed unbeaten on Wednesday.
Lauren Politte triumphed atop the rankings 8-2 after winning alongside her sister, and the Lady Raiders shrugged off a challenge from St. Pius in a 6-3 outcome.
Pace and Jones each won their singles contests 8-3 for North County (7-0).
Lydia Hackbarth and Claire Acripowski each posted two victories for St. Pius.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sophia Stolzer, 8-2
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Caroline Kurzweil, 8-3
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Isabella Barbagallo, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Carolyne Argana, 8-3
5. Lydia Hackhbarth (SP) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-0
6. Claire Arcipowski (SP) def. Mariah Coonce, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Stolzer/Kurzweil, 8-3
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Barbagallo/Argana, 8-0
3. Kronlage/Madden (SP) def. Skaggs/Coonce, 8-1
Farmington 9, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – Kate Busenbark survived a 9-7 battle against Alyssa Glanzer atop the rankings, and Farmington routed Arcadia Valley 9-0 in conference tennis action.
Allie Gowen and Abigail Thurman earned 8-0 shutout wins while Helen Griffin, Diep Phan and MacKenzie McAllister also prevailed in convincing fashion for the Knights.
Farmington (4-1, 2-1) dropped just seven combined seven games during the doubles phase with Busenbark and Gowen teaming for an 8-1 result.
Singles Results:
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 9-7
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-0
3. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-1
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Elana Lara, 8-2
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Maggie Newstead-Adams, 8-0
6. MacKenzie McAllister (FA) def. Madeline Coles, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-1
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Graciano/Newstead-Adams, 8-2
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Misselhorn/Coles, 8-4
Windsor 5, Potosi 4
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Payton Raney, Sarah Wright and Madison Chaney each won two matches, and Windsor used a 2-1 edge in doubles competition to top Potosi 5-4 on Wednesday.
Michelle Whitaker stayed unbeaten at No. 1 singles for Potosi (3-1) while Tori Krebs and Kya Gibson held on for 8-6 victories.
The Lady Trojans picked up an 8-5 doubles decision from Whitaker and Gibson.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Mia Steighorst, 8-3
2. Tori Krebs (P) def. Miranda Marshall, 8-6
3. Payton Raney (W) def. Jessica Littrell, 9-7
4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Jade Allen, 8-6
5. Sarah Wright (W) def. Lani Elder, 8-3
6. Madison Chaney (W) def. Hailey Allgier, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Steighorst/Rovall, 8-5
2. Raney/Chaney (W) def. Krebs/Littrell, 9-7
3. Wright/Schodroski (W) def. Elder/Allgier, 8-3
SOFTBALL
North County 14, Herculaneum 1
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Emilie Morgan scattered seven hits over five innings in a complete game, and finished 3-for-4 with an RBI offensively to lead North County past Herculaneum 14-1 on Wednesday.
Zoey Cheek and Gracelyn Wigger were also 3-for-4 to highlight North County (2-1), which never looked back after jumping ahead 5-0 in the top of the first inning.
Kylie Moebes and Madi Pyeatt chipped in two hits apiece. Autumn Bullock and Bailey Wimmer provided two-run singles, and Sammy Waller had an RBI hit for the Lady Raiders.
Courtnee Lowrey and Abigail Kostecki each finished 2-for-3 to pace Herculaneum (2-3).
VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Perryville 0
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Junior middle Jade Roth pummeled Perryville up front for 14 kills and six blocks, and the Farmington volleyball team earned a 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 sweep on Wednesday evening.
Jelena Gray compiled 12 kills with 18 digs, and Grace Duncan notched 10 kills plus a team-high 20 digs for Farmington (4-0) in a rematch of last year’s Class 4, District 1 final.
Alyssa Wilson finished with 21 assists, three kills and three digs. Jordan Anderson provided 20 assists.
Potosi 3, Steelville 0
POTOSI – Senior Carley Hampton spiked eight kills, served nine points and made four digs as Potosi prevailed in straight sets for the second straight night.
Paige West sent down nine kills while making two blocks and nine digs on defense, and Kadence Sadler tallied 30 assists plus five digs to defeat Steelville 25-20, 25-14, 25-9 on Wednesday.
Annie McCaul recorded six kills with two blocks, and Jade Williams amassed five kills while serving three aces among 14 points for Potosi (2-2).
The Lady Trojans were further bolstered by freshman Ava Robart with six kills and libero Chelbi Poucher with 11 digs.
Valle Catholic 3, Kingston 0
CADET – Claire Drury executed two blocks and equaled both Macy Wolk and Ella Bertram with five kills as Valle Catholic coasted past Kingston 25-11, 25-6, 25-19 in the conference opener on Wednesday.
Senior libero Rachel Blum served four aces in 16 points, and supplied eight receptions and seven digs along the back row for Valle Catholic (5-0, 1-0).
Kristen Drury was featured at setter with 18 assists while matching Ade Weiler with eight service points. Riley Brown picked up seven digs and tied Mia Weiler with four aces each.
Windsor 3, Ste. Genevieve 0
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Windsor turned aside Ste. Genevieve during a close second game, and secured a 25-20, 26-24, 25-15 home sweep on Wednesday.
Dru Koetting powered Ste. Genevieve (3-2) in defeat with 13 kills, and A.J. Prudent made four blocks.