Wednesday Roundup: Valle gets sweep in volleyball opener

STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior and three-year starter Makayla Joggerst shined in all facets on Wednesday evening as the Valle Catholic volleyball team opened its season with a home sweep of Perryville.

Ade Weiler debuted at libero with 21 digs, 23 serve receptions and two aces during the 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 triumph after previously playing outside hitter for last year's Class 3 state third-place squad.

Joggerst served five aces and executed two solo blocks while achieving double figures in four statistical categories with 13 kills, 13 receptions, 11 digs and 11 points.

Macy Wolk and Ava Bauman spiked eight kills each for the Valle Catholic (1-0). Abree Zipprich chipped in three kills with two blocks, and Addi Donze had three kills plus two aces.

Claire Drury amassed 18 assists and six digs at setter, and Kristen Drury dished out 11 more assists.

SOFTBALL

Poplar Bluff 1, North County 0

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Sammy Waller delivered arguably her most spectacular performance from the pitching circle for North County against conference foe Poplar Bluff.

But the Lady Raiders could not provide the necessary run support to reward her extended two-hitter with six strikeouts on Wednesday.

Opposing hurler Clara Rahlmann connected for an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning, and fanned 10 batters while scattering nine hits for a dramatic 1-0 triumph.

Waller walked four and went the distance on 138 pitches in defeat. She also doubled at the plate while going 2-for-5 overall for North County (0-2, 0-1)

Madi Pyeatt finished 2-for-4, and Zoey Cheek reached safely three times on a hit and two walks.

The Lady Raiders, who stranded 10 runners on base, received singles from Amy Layton, Bailey Wimmer, Makenna Pierce and Autumn Bullock.

Ashtyn Reese singled and scored the lone run for Poplar Bluff (3-2, 2-0).

GIRLS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Mehlville 4

ST. LOUIS – Peyton Cleve became a two-time winner on Wednesday following a 6-2, 6-2 singles rout, and Farmington earned a solid 5-4 district result over Mehlville.

Cleve paired with Tessa Hand to prevail 8-2 at the No. 3 doubles level, and the Knights completed their comeback with four singles triumphs.

Olivia Lugo outlasted Alaina Johnson in three sets while Annabelle DeVoto and Abbie Wigger dropped only three games each in dominant straight-set fashion for Farmington (1-1).

Stefanie Wong and Chloe Furman each won twice for Mehlville. Furman edged Addison Brenneke by two points in a second-set tiebreaker.

Singles Results:

1. Stefanie Wong (M) def. Abigail Thurman 6-1, 6-2

2. Annabelle DeVoto (FA) def. Emily Wilder 6-0, 6-3

3. Abbie Wigger (FA) def. Annabelle Meyer 6-2, 6-1

4. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Alaina Johnson 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

5. Chloe Furman (M) def. Addison Brenneke 6-4, 7-6 (5)

6. Peyton Cleve (FA) def. Rachel Troskey 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Results:

1. Wong/Johnson (M) def. Thurman/Wigger 8-4

2. Wilder/Furman (M) def. Lugo/Brenneke 8-6

3. Cleve/Hand (FA) def. Meyer/Braun 8-2

North County 9, Sikeston 0

SIKESTON, Mo. – Lucy Pace did not relinquish a game during her singles or doubles action on Wednesday, and North County rolled past Sikeston 9-0.

Lauren Politte, Alli Scott and Camille Skaggs added 8-1 singles wins while Mariah Coonce and Kinley Tracy also prevailed easily for North County (3-0).

Sikeston (1-3) picked up just one game in three combined doubles contests.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Quinzoie McDonald, 8-1

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Chloe Lin, 8-0

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Deonna Drury, 8-1

4. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Juliet Collins, 8-1

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Natalie Wright, 8-4

6. Mariah Coonce (NC) def. Soloni Maisuria, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Pace (NC) def. McDonald/Drury, 8-0

2. Scott/Skaggs (NC) def. Lin/Collins, 8-0

3. Tracy/Coonce (NC) def. Wright/Franklin, 8-1

BASEBALL

Cooter 4, West County 3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Cooter rallied for four runs against opposing starter Caden Merrill in the top of the sixth inning, and edged West County 4-3 at Capaha Park on Wednesday.

Rhoads Lynn and Talan King ripped two hits each to power the Wildcats, who made the trip north from the Bootheel. Hayden Nazerenus worked two scoreless frames for the save behind starter Lukas Barnes.

Merrill struck out three and allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks in defeat after maintaining a shutout bid through five innings.

Noah Sansoucie tossed a clean seventh, but the Bulldogs could not respond in the home half.

Ty Harlow had a single and sacrifice while Merrill reached base three times on a single and two walks for West County. Julian Thebeau, Jaxon Campbell and Hudsen Dunlap also contributed hits.

Arcadia Valley 14, Lesterville 4

IRONTON – Ralph Salinas notched seven strikeouts over four innings, and provided a two-run single as Arcadia Valley roared past Lesterville 14-4 on Wednesday.

Evan Tripp finished 2-for-2 to pace the Tigers, who turned a 4-2 deficit around with 10 runs during a massive third inning. Colin Whited scored three times following a single and two walks.

Jackson Dement added an RBI single and sacrifice fly. Nolan Inman tallied a team-high three RBI, and Kolten Smith chipped in a single with two runs scored.

Salinas yielded four runs, two earned, on six hits while walking four in the win.

Losing pitcher Conner Nichols highlighted Lesterville at 2-for-2 from the leadoff spot.