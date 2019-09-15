CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – One starter suffered an ankle injury just after another returned during a grueling but rewarding weekend for the Central volleyball team.
The Lady Rebels built an eventual 11-match unbeaten streak by Saturday evening, and stood on the precipice of capturing the most coveted trophy at the Dig for Life challenge.
Central exhibited defiance in a dominant second set, but Class 4 program Northwest (Cedar Hill) answered late for a 25-23, 11-25, 25-21 victory in the championship match.
Arcadia Valley reached the semifinal round of the elite 24-team Red Division, and likewise had its potential path to the title blocked by Northwest 25-22, 20-25, 25-20.
Central (9-1-2) and Arcadia Valley (9-3) will clash in a huge showdown on Thursday with future MAAA tournament seeding in the balance.
The Lady Rebels beat Eminence (25-14, 25-10) and Seckman (25-12, 25-13), and tied Dexter (25-22, 20-25) to land atop their pool. They ultimately played eight matches in a span of 27 hours.
Another split against Ste. Genevieve (25-18, 22-25) preceded the bracket phase, and Central pressed forward to eliminate Leopold 25-18, 29-27 in the round of 16.
Adversity struck when outside hitter Lizi Marler departed with ankle pain and could not return. Fellow junior Liberty Coleman had just rejoined the rotation after sitting out Thursday.
Despite shuffling personnel on the fly, the Lady Rebels kept rolling with a 25-23, 25-14 sweep of Notre Dame (St. Louis) before ousting Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 in the semifinals.
Central achieved its deepest progression at the marquee tournament in southeast Missouri with only two seniors – Avery Norris and Buckli Moss – on the current roster.
“The girls played great! We were all exhausted after the long day of volleyball,” commented Central coach Tracie Casey. “After Lizi got injured, we adjusted the lineup, and Shalea Fischbeck and Mariah Wagganer played opposites and did a great job.”
Arcadia Valley finished 5-2 in seven contests with both setbacks coming to champion Northwest. Pool victories over Saxony Lutheran (25-13, 25-22) and Summersville (25-13, 25-13) proved decisive.
The Lady Tigers then knocked off Kennett (25-22, 25-16), Hillsboro (25-23, 25-19) and Perryville (25-16, 25-22) from larger classes to emerge among the last four standing.
Ste. Genevieve (2-3-3) collected its lone win of the weekend against Scott City while splitting three times with Perryville, Winona and Central. Perryville later bounced the Dragons in three sets.
Farmington (3-8-3) split with each of its three pool neighbors – Kennett, Notre Dame (St. Louis) and Leopold – and routed Summersville 25-15, 25-18 before falling to Northwest 25-11, 25-20.
North County Invitational
BONNE TERRE – St. Pius defeated Festus 25-23, 25-19 on Saturday in the championship match of the eight-team North County Invitational.
Windsor defeated Pattonville for third place, and Sullivan topped the host squad in three sets for fifth after three teams from the MAAA were eliminated from the bracket quarterfinals.
North County (6-4) defeated Sullivan 25-17, 25-17 and Fredericktown 25-21, 25-14 while falling to St. Pius 25-21, 25-22 in pool play.
The Lady Raiders were later edged in three by Windsor, but picked up a second triumph over the Lady Blackcats in the consolation round.
Fredericktown (4-4-1) entered the morning perfect in the regular season, and pushed Festus to a third set in defeat before ending the day with four losses and a lone tie against Sullivan.
Bismarck (1-7), the lone Class 1 program in the field, was swept in five tournament matches.
SOFTBALL
Seckman Tournament
ARNOLD, MO. – Freshman Angelia Davis pitched a five-hit shutout with three strikeouts, and went 2-for-3 at the plate as the Farmington softball team secured third place in the Seckman Tournament.
Abby Robbins notched two hits with three RBI on Saturday, including her fourth home run of the season, and the Knights tallied four runs in the opening frame while rolling past Knob Noster 8-0.
Braelynn Moore singled twice, and Courtney Swink compiled four stolen bases with a single and three runs scored for the Knights (6-4), who went 3-1 on the weekend.
Farmington recieved RBI singles from Makenna LaChance, Jocelyn Cunningham and McKennah Wallace, who also crossed the dish twice.
Wallace finished 2-for-3 overall, and Cunningham pitched all six innings for the win earlier Saturday as the Knights held off Perryville 3-2.
Hannah Wood was 1-for-2 with a triple, Cunningham doubled and Abby Vaugh singled with two stolen bases. Farmington scored once in the first, second and fourth frames.
Perryville nearly completed a comeback with two runs in the sixth. Cunningham allowed five hits and overcame six walks while fanning four.
Sloane Elam and Wallace backed their pitcher with RBI.
Farmington began pool play on Friday with a 12-1 loss against Ft. Zumwalt West. Robbins surrendered four earned runs over four innings in defeat, and Wood yielded seven runs in relief.
Robbins paced Knights’ offense by going 2-for-3 with a double. Cunningham had their lone RBI, and Wallace also singled.
Danielle Blackstun homered in a 3-for-4 effort, while Tatum Gerwitz was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three stolen bases for Ft. Zumwalt West. McKenna Joern struck out five and tossed a four-hitter.
Farmington rebounded later on Friday with a 6-4 triumph over Festus. Cunningham lasted all six innings from the circle, and scattered five hits while striking out three.
Three home runs powered the victory as Swink and Moore connected on solo drives, and Robbins lifted a two-run shot. Vaugh, Elam and Cunningham added hits for the Knights.
Hunter Ellsworth launched a three-run homer, and was 2-for-3 to lead Festus.
Sullivan Tournament
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Kennedy Kohler and Cheyenne Dickens pitched back-to-back shutouts on Saturday to help North County salvage two consolation wins at the People’s Bank Back to School Classic.
The Lady Raiders scored seven times in the bottom of the third inning, and generated 10 hits to defeat Windsor 11-0 in their tournament finale.
Kohler scattered four hits over five frames in the circle, and also finished 4-for-4 with two RBI to pace the attack. Emma Becker added two hits with two RBI, and Kiersdan Davis drove in two more.
Dickens tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts during the morning contest, and North County topped Osage 6-0 after notching four tallies in the first inning.
Jill Wruck, Emilie Morgan and Kohler each contributed two hits to the victory. Taizja Lawless, Morgan and Davis added one RBI apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
North County (9-3) entered pool play Friday with a spotless record and seven-game win streak, but was handled by three quality opponents. The tourney began with a 13-4 loss to Wright City.
Kohler finished 1-for-1 while Dickens, Emma Keen, Emilie Morgan and losing pitcher Davis also produced one hit each for the Lady Raiders.
Sullivan beat North County 10-4 in the next contest, surrendering just one solitary hit to Becker. Brianna Morgan allowed three runs on 10 hits in defeat.
The third and final pool game saw Northwest edge the Lady Raiders 5-2 after collecting a dozen hits in total against Kohler.
Kohler highlighted the offense by going 2-for-3. The other three North County hits belonged to Lawless, Wruck and Dickens.
TENNIS
Windsor Tournament
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Potosi added another achievement within a superb opening month of the girls tennis season on Saturday by claiming the Windsor Doubles Tournament championship.
First-place results in two brackets carried the Lady Trojans, who have won their first five dual matches and currently lead the MAAA conference standings.
Taylor Campbell and Emily Missey finished atop the No. 2 doubles bracket, while Kennedy Coleman and Molly Hamby prevailed at the No. 3 level.
Arcadia Valley 5, Charleston 4
BONNE TERRE – Kaitlyn Milleret and Abby Misselhorn responded to win their respective singles matches on Saturday for the Arcadia Valley girls tennis team after suffering an 8-6 doubles setback.
Top player Hannah Helvey delivered a brisk 8-0 shutout, and the Lady Tigers defeated Charleston 5-4 on a neutral court at North County High School.
Sidney Tyndall rolled to an 8-2 decision for Arcadia Valley (2-4) after joining Helvey for an identical final outcome in the No. 1 doubles contest.
Ashanti Jones was a two-time winner for Charleston, which grabbed a 2-1 team advantage through the completion of doubles play.
Charleston fell 8-1 to North County later in the day.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Anica Paris, 8-0
2. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Zakiya Wilson, 8-2
3. Ashanti Jones (CH) def. Kalia Keith, 8-2
4. Nickkiya Pratt (CH) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
5. Kaitlyn Milleret (AV) def. Zion Jones, 8-3
6. Abby Misselhorn (AV) def. Tyrianna Farries, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Tyndall (AV) def. Paris/Pratt, 8-2
2. Wilson/A Jones (CH) def. Keith/Winnie, 8-4
3. Z Jones/Farries (CH) def. Milleret/Misselhorn, 8-6
Arcadia Valley 6, Fredericktown 3
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley gained an early advantage on Friday with victories from doubles pairings Hannah Helvey with Sidney Tyndall and Kalia Keith with Kaitlyn Milleret.
Those four players also went on to capture positive singles results, and the Lady Tigers finished off Fredericktown 6-3 in an MAAA tennis duel on Friday.
Milleret posted a shutout at No. 5 while Helvey topped Skylar Hennen 8-3, Tyndall edged Maddie McClellan 9-7 and Keith defeated Alyssa Pierson 8-4 atop the rankings for Arcadia Valley (1-4, 1-2).
Sydney Bell was a two-time winner for Fredericktown (0-5, 0-4), teaming first with Lucy Pham for an 8-5 decision before rolling 8-0 in singles play.
Bailey White prevailed 9-7 in a tight battle with Jadelynn Winnie.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Skylar Hennen, 8-3
2. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Maddie McClellan, 9-7
3. Kalia Keith (AV) def. Alyssa Pierson, 8-4
4. Bailey White (FR) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 9-7
5. Kaitlyn Milleret (AV) def. Lucy Pham, 8-0
6. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Abby Misselhorn, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Tyndall (AV) def. Hennen/McClellan, 8-5
2. Keith/Milleret (AV) def. Pierson/White, 8-4
3. Pham/Bell (FR) def. Misselhorn/Graciano, 8-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.