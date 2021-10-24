Weekend Roundup: Farmington volleyball advances to district final

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jelena Gray smashed 21 kills and brought up 15 digs to lead the top-seeded Farmington volleyball team into the Class 4, District 1 championship round.

Grace Duncan connected for 11 kills with team highs of 23 digs and 15 service points as the Knights swept Perryville 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 on a neutral court Friday night.

Jordan Anderson compiled 28 assists with 13 digs, and Alyssa Wilson had 20 assists and 12 points while setting three rotations each.

Farmington (24-6-1) was bolstered up front by Jade Roth with seven kills and two blocks, and will meet tourney host Cape Central in the title match on Tuesday evening.

Emma Gerstner had 20 digs, five kills and three middle blocks. Kaylee Gerwitz provided six kills and libero Alyssa Koppeis made six digs for the Knights.

Cape Central 3, Fredericktown 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The best season for Fredericktown volleyball in 20 years ended Friday night with an early dismissal from the Class 4, District 1 semifinal round.