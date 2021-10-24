Weekend Roundup: Farmington volleyball advances to district final

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jelena Gray smashed 21 kills and brought up 15 digs to lead the top-seeded Farmington volleyball team into the Class 4, District 1 championship round.
Grace Duncan connected for 11 kills with team highs of 23 digs and 15 service points as the Knights swept Perryville 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 on a neutral court Friday night.
Jordan Anderson compiled 28 assists with 13 digs, and Alyssa Wilson had 20 assists and 12 points while setting three rotations each.
Farmington (24-6-1) was bolstered up front by Jade Roth with seven kills and two blocks, and will meet tourney host Cape Central in the title match on Tuesday evening.
Emma Gerstner had 20 digs, five kills and three middle blocks. Kaylee Gerwitz provided six kills and libero Alyssa Koppeis made six digs for the Knights.
Cape Central 3, Fredericktown 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The best season for Fredericktown volleyball in 20 years ended Friday night with an early dismissal from the Class 4, District 1 semifinal round.
Middle hitter Ella Vogel notched 16 kills with 11 digs, and Cape Central earned a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 sweep for its second victory this fall over the Lady Blackcats.
Cape Central (13-12-2) received 19 assists from setter Maddie Thomas and advanced to play Farmington for the championship on Tuesday evening.
Fredericktown (27-7-1) nearly squared the match at one set apiece, seizing a 23-19 lead in game two as kills by Kyndal Dodd and P.J. Reutzel preceded a double block from Ryleigh Gresham and Linley Rehkop.
But a couple of costly attacking errors followed, and the Tigers capitalized on three clutch digs in a row to get within 23-22 on a Vogel kill before Hannah Albertson served a tying ace.
Vogel capped a pivotal 6-0 run after rotating forward with an overpass tip and stuff-block to secure the stanza.
Fredericktown faced its largest deficit of game three at both 16-9 and 18-11, but closed to within 20-19 as Reutzel double blocked with Rehkop and knocked down an ensuing spike.
Ensuing kills by Vogel and Ava Nelson sparked a clinching 5-1 response by Cape Central. A service ace from Malayna McAllister sealed the outcome.
Rehkop and Reutzel paced the Lady Blackcats with seven kills each. Lizzie Crouch equaled Reutzel with two aces each.
Bunker 3, Bismarck 1
BUNKER, Mo. – Bismarck looked to shake up the Class 1, District 5 bracket on Friday evening, and battle to take the opening set from Bunker.
But the fourth-seeded Eagles retaliated for a 24-26, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 victory on their home floor, and advanced to face top seed South Iron on Monday.
Madison Dunn paced Bismarck (9-16-2) in kills while seniors Madison Randazzo and Rylee White-Steel led a scrappy defensive effort.
CROSS COUNTRY
Dexter Invitational
DEXTER, Mo. – Lyndan Greunke turned in another strong run on soggy ground to punctuate the cross country regular season on Saturday
The Fredericktown senior clocked a 5K time of 17:35 at the Dexter meet, and finished second among 80 varsity boys after taking fourth one week earlier in Farmington.
The top 20 runners secured race medals, and Valle Catholic secured two such honors as Peter Roth (18:17) crossed the line eighth and Braden Coleman (18:50) was 15th.
Willow Springs freshman Carson Smith (17:25) claimed the individual title by a 10-second margin.
The earlier middle school and junior varsity races were completed, but the varsity girls competition – scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. – was canceled due to severe weather.
District meets involving MAAA teams will be held next Saturday at Arcadia Valley and Hillsboro.