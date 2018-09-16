BONNE TERRE – Two meetings on the volleyball court Saturday showed very little separation between former district rivals Festus and Ste. Genevieve.
After splitting their first clash during pool play at the 8-team North County Invitational, their rematch in the bracket final included two riveting games that carried deep into extra points.
Festus partially blocked an attack high, and alertly cleared the next contact off a diving defender to convert its fifth match point opportunity for a 29-31, 25-22, 29-27 championship win.
Bria Garmon recorded 16 kills with 12 digs, and Taylor Jackson knocked down eight kills for the Lady Tigers, who trailed 21-19 in game three after errors cost them four straight points.
Festus emerged from 23-21 down to lead 24-23 as kills from Jackson and Garmon about eight feet off the net were sandwiched around an illegal set against Ste. Genevieve (7-5-4).
The Dragons proved to be a resilient bunch throughout the tournament. Each of their three bracket matches lasted three games, and they erased an 11-4 deficit to create a thrilling closing sequence.
Marysa Flieg, Sydney Bumgardaner and Julia McKlin landed kills to extend the action and create an eventual 27-27 tie as each back row delivered stellar defensive plays down the stretch.
Garmon scored again with perfect placement past a double block attempt, and Festus claimed the top prize after getting the next favorable bounce.
McKlin notched 12 kills, and senior Jennifer Humbolt compiled 11 kills with 14 digs to pace the Dragons. Bumgardaner added 10 kills, and libero Jaida Greminger totaled 16 digs.
Ste. Genevieve mounted the first sustained surge of the title match, jumping ahead 12-7 when Humbolt tipped and spiked consecutive kills from the left side.
Ella Reed was a key factor at the net with five of her eight blocks occurring in the first set. She added seven kills while Flieg provided three blocks overall.
Festus stormed back from 22-17 down by scoring the next six, then fought off four game points after failing to connect on a potential clinching swing at 24-23.
McKlin broke a 27-27 tie from the middle, and Humbolt smashed from the left side for a 30-29 edge before a Festus attack found the net.
Festus evened the match in game two after building a 21-16 cushion following a rally that saw Devin Younger trade two excellent digs with Greminger.
Molly Bahr had 23 assists, and Brittney Kreitler added 12 for the Dragons, who beat Fredericktown 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 and Sullivan 25-12, 23-25, 25-22 earlier in bracket play.
Festus rolled past North County 25-11, 25-19 in the semifinal round behind 12 straight service points from setter Alexis Thebeau and 13 kills by Garmon.
Kayleigh Winch registered seven kills, and Ashlyn Moore provided eight digs for North County (6-4-2), which needed less than three weeks this season to eclipse last year’s five-win campaign.
Emily Veach made 11 assists, and Lauren Forrester added three blocks. The Lady Raiders split with Windsor and Pattonville, and defeated Fredericktown to capture first place in its pool.
Bismarck and Fredericktown finished winless in the tournament. North County rolled past Bismarck 25-12, 25-8 in the bracket quarterfinals.
Clearwater Invitational
PIEDMONT, Mo. – West County gained the early advantage by taking game one, but Jefferson came back to capture the title match of the Clearwater Invitational on Saturday evening.
Allee Drennen and Cheyenne Young combined for nine blocks and notched five kills each at the net for the Lady Bulldogs, who were edged 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 by the Blue Jays.
Makenzie Simily compiled four aces on 16 points along with six kills and seven digs as West County (7-2-1) played its fifth contest of the tournament.
Ivy Meinershagen made 15 digs, and Kylie Newhouse dished out 26 assists. The Lady Bulldogs reached the championship tilt by topping Clearwater 25-23, 25-19 in the semifinal round.
West County began the morning pool action with a 22-25, 25-23 split against Doniphan, then defeated South Iron 25-15, 25-17 and Greenville 25-13, 25-12.
Simily totaled 26 kills, 10 aces and 14 digs for the tournament. Newhouse finished with 56 points – 15 consecutive during the Greenville match – plus 75 assists and eight aces.
Meinershagen tallied 41 points and 31 digs, while Kaitlin Spivey served 36 points and made 16 digs. Young led with 11 blocks for the events, and added 12 kills.
Dori McRaven gave the Lady Bulldogs 17 kills with seven blocks. Drennen chipped in 15 kills overall, and Haylee Watson brought up seven digs during the three-set final.
West County entered as the three-time defending champion.
Advance 2, Valle Catholic 0
JACKSON, Mo. – Lainey Bauman sparkled with 13 kills, 26 digs and 23 serve receptions, but Valle Catholic was topped by Advance 25-23, 25-22 in a battle of Class 1 powers.
Setter Rachel Loida totaled 25 assists plus 11 digs and three shared blocks for the Lady Warriors (2-4). Brooke Viox contributed 19 digs and 10 receptions along the back row.
Riley Siebert knocked down seven kills, and Hailey Weibrecht notched four more while recorded part of three double blocks.
Valle Catholic got 13 digs from Sam Loida and 11 more from Taylor Zerwig on the neutral court as part of the Jackson Spikefest.
Arcadia Valley defeated Bloomfield 25-11, 21-25, 25-13 and later lost to Jackson 25-22, 17-25, 25-19.
SOFTBALL
Union Tournament
UNION, Mo. – Abby Robbins pitched her first varsity no-hitter over five innings, and the Farmington softball team defeated Affton 10-0 for third place on Saturday in the Union Tournament.
The freshman right-hander recorded eight strikeouts and walked two. She was among nine batters in the Farmington (5-4) order to record at least one hit at the plate.
Braelynn Moore finished 2-for-2 while Kalynn Tucker and Makaila Leask were each 1-for-1. Courtney Swink, Makenna LaChance, Sophia White, Sloane Elam and Jocelyn Cunningham added hits.
Robbins pitched a three-hitter in the tournament opener, but Farmington stranded several runners in scoring position while suffering a 1-0 loss to Union.
White made several nice defensive plays at shortstop in defeat, and singled along with teammates Allyson Helms, Elam, Robbins and Cunningham.
Robbins compiled five strikeouts and walked one in another complete game. She allowed only an unearned run in the fourth inning.
Cunningham starred for the Knights a while later in a 6-2 victory over Rolla. She went 3-for-3 with the bat, and notched a win from the circle with eight strikeouts while yielding four hits and two walks.
LaChance also finished 3-for-3 offensively, while Robbins totaled four RBI in a 2-for-3 effort. Helms and Cunningham also drove in runs.
Abby Vaugh, McKennah Wallace and White singles for the Knights, who scored three times in the fourth and sixth frames.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cape Central Invitational
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – West County grabbed third place in girls team standings, and Fredericktown was fifth in the boys competition Saturday morning at the Cape Central meet.
Kara Hovick (23:47) posted the ninth-best time in the girls race, and teammate Mikayla Sherrill (24:06) picked up a 12th-place result for West County.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed only champion Notre Dame – which had five of the top seven runners – and Dexter in the final team score.
Arcadia Valley sophomore Erica Standefer (23:42) crossed the line eighth.
The Fredericktown boys were paced by Brayden Mullins (19:02) in 11th position and Colton Helms (19:29) in 25th.
Cameron Stevens (19:13) clocked the fastest time for West County, and was 21st overall.
Edwardsville Invitational
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Farmington landed seventh in the girls standings and 14th among boys teams on Saturday in a crowded Edwardsville Invitational cross country meet.
Kassandra Ramos (22:15) gained ground with a late kick after running in tandem with teammate Natasja Hafner (22:28) to lead the Knights in 30th and 31st places, respectively.
Thomas Lee (17:37) powered the Farmington boys in 14th place.
Paul Enke Invitational
FLORISSANT, Mo. – Potosi senior Darren Reese achieved 10th place with his 5-kilometer run of 18:16 Saturday at Sioux Passage Park.
Bryonna Allgier (23:03) highlighted the action for the Lady Trojans in 27th place.
Freshman standout Ally Kruger of Liberty (Wentzville) and Lafayette senior Harrison Brown claimed individual race titles with more than 18 seconds of separation.
Bowles Invitational
FESTUS, Mo. – Junior Madison Otte and sophomore Rachel Valle helped Valle Catholic finish fifth among girls varsity teams at the Bowles Invitational.
Otte placed 27th with her time of 24:29, while Valle ran three spots back in 30th at 24:52.
Festus captured the girls team title, and Claire Ayers (20:46) of Washington was individual champion.
TENNIS
Farmington Invitational
FARMINGTON – The host Knights picked up first-place results in four of six brackets on Friday to edge Jackson for the team championship of the Farmington Invitational tennis tournament.
Mary Kate Burcham, Virginia Lugo, Bekah Kimpel and Baylee Gilliam topped their respective divisions under the all singles format to give Farmington 22 points.
Jackson picked up the other bracket wins as Larissa Hoffman defeated Abby Jent at the No. 1 ranking and Alice Mansell outlasted Susan Rippee at No. 6.
Farmington tabulated 22 points compared to Jackson with 20. Windsor edged Saxony Lutheran for third place among six participating teams.
The Knights got a third-place result from junior varsity player Karmin Duncan at No. 3 singles.
Poplar Bluff 7, Arcadia Valley 2
IRONTON – Poplar Bluff collected four singles wins despite using top player Sara Holland exclusively for doubles action, and earned a 7-2 tennis victory at Arcadia Valley on Friday.
Sidney Tyndall earned a No. 1 singles shutout for Arcadia Valley (8-0), which entered the battle with five available athletes.
Kalia Keith and Jadelynn Winnie scored an 8-6 doubles triumph.
Singles Results:
1. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Mya White, 8-0
2. Clarissa Varner (PB) def. Ashley Theros, 8-2
3. Megan Murphy (PB) def. Kalia Keith, 8-4
4. Simone Anders (PB) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-4
5. Emily Williams (PB) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-0
6. Poplar Bluff won by forfeit
Doubles Results:
1. Holland/Varner (PB) def. Tyndall/Varner, 8-4
2. Keith/Winnie (AV) def. Murphy/Anders, 8-6
3. Poplar Bluff win by forfeit
BASEBALL
West County 14, Lesterville 0
LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Ty Simily blasted a grand slam, Luke Gaia connected for another home run, and the West County baseball team routed Lesterville 14-0 on the road.
Peyton Nipper notched a complete-game shutout as all but nine of his pitches over five innings found the strike zone. He allowed one hit and struck out eight.
Simily finished 2-for-4 overall with five RBI, and Gaia was likewise 2-for-4 with three driven in. Zach Francis and Kaiden Kaiser-Barton each collected a hit with two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Dake McRaven and Nipper contributed RBI singles while Hunter Roney and Cody Ruble added hits of their own.
