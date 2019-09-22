PIEDMONT, Mo. – The West County volleyball team posted four consecutive victories at the Clearwater Invitational on Saturday before falling 25-18, 25-21 to Jefferson in the championship match.
Dori McRaven had eight kills, Peyten Blair added five kills with seven digs, and setter Kylie Newhouse compiled 11 assists and seven digs in defeat.
Jenna Simily totaled 11 service points, and Makenzie Simily added eight for the runner-up Lady Bulldogs (8-2), who will face Jefferson again on Monday.
West County reached the final by mounting a resilient comeback against Ellington, taking the semifinal win 22-25, 25-17, 25-21 after overcoming a 20-14 deficit in the third game.
Makenzie Simily had a dominant performance with 14 kills, 14 digs, and 14 points, while Blair amassed 10 kills, two blocks and seven digs.
McRaven served two aces among 13 points, and also knocked down 10 kills while adding three blocks and six digs. Jenna Simily recorded a team-high 17 points with two aces and seven digs.
Newhouse was crucial to ball control with 15 digs and 31 assists, while Madalyn Herrera picked up six digs with 15 points along the back row. Makenzie Roever chipped in eight digs.
The Lady Bulldogs swept through pool play by defeating Doniphan (25-19, 25-19), South Iron (25-19, 25-18) and Clearwater (25-17, 25-22).
Six players registered multiple kills against Doniphan. McRaven paced the attack with four kills plus two blocks, and Jenna Simily landed two aces amid 10 service points.
Blair delivered a team-high eight digs while Makenzie Simily and Herrera had five apiece. Newhouse ended with 11 assists.
McRaven stifled South Iron at the net with seven blocks and nine kills on 14 attacks. Newhouse served three aces among 15 points, and Chloe Young put down four kills.
Blair spiked three kills, and defended with 12 digs while Herrera had eight, Makenzie Simily tallied seven and Jenna Simily brought up six more for West County.
McRaven likewise established power against the host squad with six kills, six digs and seven points. Blair executed two blocks and equaled Young with three kills, while Herrera served nine points.
In other weekend volleyball action, St. Paul (6-2) defeated its three opponents in straight sets to capture the Christ Our Savior Lutheran tourney title on Saturday in Evansville, Ill.
Potosi finished third at the Cuba Tournament with a 25-11, 16-25, 25-20 triumph over Herculaneum. The Lady Trojans (7-6) previously topped Bourbon and Cuba, and lost to St. James and Warrenton.
The Lady Trojans will face West County on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cape Central Invitational
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Arcadia Valley placed eighth and Fredericktown was ninth among 12 full cross country teams in boys competition Saturday at the Cape Central Invitational.
Josiah Lantz (19:08) paced the Tigers and finished 13th individually.
Brayden Mullins (18:48) crossed the line 10th and Lyndan Gruenke (19:29) claimed 20th position to lead Fredericktown.
Arcadia Valley’s (23:46) Erica Standefer had a top-10 result in the girls’ race.
Missouri Southern Stampede
JOPLIN, Mo. – The West County boys captured 12th place among 32 teams in the Gold Division of the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday.
Cameron Stevens (17:28) finished 27th overall, and Cody Moore (17:52) took 37th for the Bulldogs.
Alivia Simily (20:21) continued her strong freshman campaign for the West County girls, landing another top-5 performance and personal best out of 155 runners. Teammate Sydney Cash (21:24) was 21st.
Farmington competed with many region powers in the elite Green Division. Collin Holifield (16:37) and Breanna Mathes (19:58) paced the Knights in their respective races.
Bowles Invitational
FESTUS, Mo. – The Festus boys and Washington girls captured team championships while the Valle Catholic girls placed 10th at the Bowles Invitational on Saturday.
Senior Simon Ogle (16:58) and three of his Festus teammates were the first four runners to cross the finish line during the boys’ race.
Madison Otte (23:39) paced the Valle Catholic girls, and Devin St. Clair (18:41) highlighted the Ste. Genevieve boys.
