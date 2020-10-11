West County adjusts to adversity for trophy

LEADWOOD – The incentive was twofold for the West County volleyball team while hosting its annual eight-team, traditional-bracket tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs had played seven matches over the first 5 ½ weeks of a season schedule plagued by interruptions, due to a health quarantine and unrelated death of a fellow student.

Saturday not only brought them much-needed live competition – two weeks ahead of district playoff time – but also an exciting and positive result to celebrate.

West County rallied through more unexpected adversity to defeat Bunker 25-10, 22-25, 25-22 in the championship match, and won the event for a third consecutive year.

“This was only our 10th game. It’s been a unique year to say the least,” West County head coach Jill Simily said. “It seems like we get going, and then something else happens. I feel like we have never gotten into a good rhythm. But everyone takes a turn helping out when we need them to.”

Dori McRaven compiled 17 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, and landed three huge swings on calm bump sets from Makenzie Roever when the Lady Bulldogs appeared to be in trouble.