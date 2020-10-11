West County adjusts to adversity for trophy

LEADWOOD – The incentive was twofold for the West County volleyball team while hosting its annual eight-team, traditional-bracket tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs had played seven matches over the first 5 ½ weeks of a season schedule plagued by interruptions, due to a health quarantine and unrelated death of a fellow student.
Saturday not only brought them much-needed live competition – two weeks ahead of district playoff time – but also an exciting and positive result to celebrate.
West County rallied through more unexpected adversity to defeat Bunker 25-10, 22-25, 25-22 in the championship match, and won the event for a third consecutive year.
“This was only our 10th game. It’s been a unique year to say the least,” West County head coach Jill Simily said. “It seems like we get going, and then something else happens. I feel like we have never gotten into a good rhythm. But everyone takes a turn helping out when we need them to.”
Dori McRaven compiled 17 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, and landed three huge swings on calm bump sets from Makenzie Roever when the Lady Bulldogs appeared to be in trouble.
Bunker unleashed some of its best attacks late in game three, and flirted with the upset after jumping ahead 20-17. But experience and defensive hustle enabled West County to persevere.
Madalyn Herrera and Peyten Blair extended rallies with excellent stops on the back row, and varsity newcomer Gracie Wright ranged beyond the referee’s chair for a save to spark the turnaround.
West County (7-3) notched eight of the last 10 points, and McRaven delivered a go-ahead ace at 23-22 after tying the score 21-21 from the middle.
Blair totaled 13 kills, 18 digs and four blocks in a strong all-around effort, and equaled three-rotation setter Claire Stevens with four aces.
Herrera finished with 21 digs, and was prompted to swap out her libero jersey when sophomore hitter Morgan Simily suffered a leg injury late in game two.
That left the Lady Bulldogs with just seven available players, and Bunker squared the contest after kills by Kailey Belk and Kylee Quick broke a 22-22 deadlock.
“I had been dreading this moment because we’re not deep on the bench,” Simily said. “When Morgan went out, it caused a little ruckus where we had to move people around. We just battled through it.”
West County recovered for a 10-6 edge in game three as Herrera guided a perfect sliding pass to Roever for a McRaven smash, and Blair followed with an ace.
But the equally resilient Lady Eagles would not go away. They regained the lead at 13-12 when Emily Strange walloped an overpass to the floor.
“I just said to the team that we have to maintain control of this game,” Simily said. “When you have unforced errors, missed serves, miscommunication or don’t hit down, that all factors into letting the other team back in.”
Stevens had 14 assists, eight digs and a match-high 19 points. She served a devastating 11-0 streak that helped West County lead 18-6 and dictate the opening set.
Jenna Simily provided 14 points and matched Wright with six digs each. Morgan Simily collected three kills and nine digs prior to her abrupt departure, and Roever dished out 17 assists.
Kaitlyn Belk highlighted Bunker with six kills and six digs. Strange and Paige Teff each executed three blocks, and Quick notched seven digs.
West County breezed past Kingston 25-8, 25-9 in the first semifinal match, getting a team-high five aces on 12 service points from Blair.
McRaven compiled nine kills, eight digs and four aces, and Roever paced the team with 13 points and 10 assists. Jenna Simily was second in kills with six.
Morgan Simily contributed three kills plus seven digs while Stevens made four assists and Herrera chipped in five digs.
West County averted a potential scare in morning first-round action against Valley, and advanced 26-24, 25-13 behind seven aces from Stevens and five more from Jenna Simily.
McRaven and Blair each pounded eight kills, and Morgan Simily added four kills with five digs. Herrera brought up a team-best 10 digs, while Stevens dished out nine assists and Roever ended with eight.
The Lady Bulldogs will embark on four matches in four nights starting Monday at Crystal City. Road contests against Arcadia Valley and Valley are previously postponed conference dates.
Kingston squandered five match points in game two of the third-place match, and Herculaneum built a 10-point lead in the decisive stanza before prevailing 23-25, 27-25, 25-22.
Emily Wise knocked down four of her 11 kills down the stretch as Herculaneum surged ahead 17-7. She also served the clinching ace after spiking for a 26-25 edge in game two.
Paige Fowler amassed seven kills, 11 assists, six digs and two aces in the win. Alexia Ashe made 12 digs while Kayla Greer and Emily Gruhala picked up eight each. Mackenzie Duncan chipped in five kills.
Kingston (4-10) outlasted the Blackcats in numerous rallies, and capitalized on mistakes to lead 24-19 in a second set that contained 11 ties.
Herculaneum suddenly played flawless defense to seize the next six points, including consecutive saving digs by Fowler and Duncan as the Lady Cougars swung with authority for the match.
Hailey Hagood paced Kingston with eight kills, three blocks and 10 digs, and turned aside three match points with clutch aces before misfiring out of a timeout.
The Lady Cougars trailed game one 22-20 after the teams alternated four service errors, but received two key kills from Hagood. Two Herculaneum attacks drifted long after it was 23-23.
Kingston setter Chloe McCoy finished with 17 assists and six digs, while outside hitter Jerzie Ware had seven kills and seven digs.
Chelsea Wicker brought up a team-high nine digs, and Camryn Horton added six digs plus two aces.
Valley (3-10) downed Bismarck and Crystal City in straight sets to claim the consolation bracket.
