West County executes late in sets to beat Central

A double-contact violation negated two tracking saves by Miles on the next rally, pushing West County to match point, and Morgan Simily capitalized on a free ball for the clincher.

Wright provided nine digs with three kills, and sophomore Kylie Spivey was pulled up to play libero with five digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Stevens dished out 17 assists, and Katlynn Newhouse added 13 more.

Skaggs finished with six kills, and none proved bigger than her pinpoint shot from the right outside position to punctuate game one. Her cross-court angle caught the opposite line past a double block.

Miller collected eight kills and Dischbein added seven kills with six digs for Central. Senior defensive specialist Aliyah Wagner made 10 digs, and served her club to an immediate 5-0 lead.

A variety of errors opened the door to a West County response, however, and the home team jumped ahead 11-9 on consecutive kills from Clabaugh and Alivia Simily.

Central trimmed an eventual 18-13 deficit to 21-20 on an ace from Kelly after West County misfired on two straight attacks, but Morgan Simily spiked through an ensuing double block following a timeout.