West County executes late in sets to beat Central

LEADWOOD – The West County volleyball team stayed focused near the conclusion of all three toss-up games on Monday night to complete a rare sweep against Central.
Returning outside hitter Morgan Simily compiled 17 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, and landed the final spike from just inside the 10-foot line as the Lady Bulldogs won 25-22, 25-23, 22-22 at home.
Alivia Simily totaled 16 digs plus four kills, and Madalyn Clabaugh contributed five kills with eight digs. West County (4-7-1) erased early five-point deficits in games one and two.
Both programs entered this season facing major personnel changes with new head coaches and at least seven new contributors within their varsity rotations. Central utilized 13 different players in the loss.
West County often turned to their most experienced attacker against the Lady Rebels. Morgan Simily, who missed the Clearwater tournament two weekends ago after rolling an ankle, landed eight big kills in game two.
Central (3-10-2) looked to square the match by establishing a 16-13 lead after Brylee Populis spiked an overhead nice bump set from Olivia Dunn and Allie Kelly sent down a 10-foot swing.
The Lady Bulldogs answered with nimble defense to ultimately take the next four points. Alivia Simily and Claire Stevens reached for digs before Morgan Simily spiked off a defender.
Middle hitter Bailey Skiles alertly used her foot to kick an off-speed attack from Central upward, and Gracie Wright neatly pushed the next ball into an open spot for a go-ahead kill.
Clabaugh made it 19-18 from the left side, favoring the Lady Bulldogs, and the margin swelled to 22-19 after Morgan Simily pounced on an overpass.
The Lady Rebels responded with a 4-0 push, starting with a solid defensive exchange as Natalie Miles made a saving pass deep in the back row and Addi Miller caught the back line for a kill.
Kelly, who exclusively played the front row as a junior, extended an arm and slid for a second dig to win another point when West County hit long, and an overpass was tipped to the floor by Populis at 23-22.
But serve receiving errors cost Central. After Alivia Simily perfectly placed the ball into a deep corner, Clabaugh registered a tiebreaking ace and ensuing overpass that Isabella Skaggs handled on game point.
Morgan Simily spotted West County a 9-4 advantage in game three with her third and final ace, and Clabaugh secured a solo block to restore a 17-12 differential.
Three kills each from Khloe Dischbein and Reagan Bradley kept the Lady Rebels afloat down the stretch. They terminated back to back, and Addi Miller smoothly found the vacant back row to make it 23-22.
A double-contact violation negated two tracking saves by Miles on the next rally, pushing West County to match point, and Morgan Simily capitalized on a free ball for the clincher.
Wright provided nine digs with three kills, and sophomore Kylie Spivey was pulled up to play libero with five digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Stevens dished out 17 assists, and Katlynn Newhouse added 13 more.
Skaggs finished with six kills, and none proved bigger than her pinpoint shot from the right outside position to punctuate game one. Her cross-court angle caught the opposite line past a double block.
Miller collected eight kills and Dischbein added seven kills with six digs for Central. Senior defensive specialist Aliyah Wagner made 10 digs, and served her club to an immediate 5-0 lead.
A variety of errors opened the door to a West County response, however, and the home team jumped ahead 11-9 on consecutive kills from Clabaugh and Alivia Simily.
Central trimmed an eventual 18-13 deficit to 21-20 on an ace from Kelly after West County misfired on two straight attacks, but Morgan Simily spiked through an ensuing double block following a timeout.
Miles had the most impressive dig, and libero Kate Johnson made two solid stops of her own during a subsequent scramble for Central, but Clabaugh ultimately found an opening to make it 24-22.