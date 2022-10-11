West County finds touch for seventh straight win

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – After battling through five tournament matches on Saturday, the West County volleyball team needed some time to click offensively during a quick turnaround Monday night.

Strong serving carried the Lady Bulldogs through a dominant opening set, and they overcame passing issues during the next stanza to eventually close out Crystal City 25-9, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Seniors Morgan Simily and Bailey Skiles combined for nine kills in game four, and West County (15-7-2) quickly established a double-digit lead to secure their seventh consecutive win.

Junior Isabella Skaggs capped game one with an 8-0 service streak that included two aces. A superb reaction dig by Skiles off a deflected spike enabled Madalyn Clabaugh to strike from the left side.

That stretch was preceded by a couple of 6-0 runs. Skiles served the Lady Bulldogs to a 10-5 advantage, and setter Kaytlen Hartley pushed the margin to 17-8 after Simily landed an improvised shot from the back row.

Simily finished with 14 kills and 10 digs, and Gracie Wright likewise shined all around with eight kills and 13 digs. Wright scored four separate times on two-handed pushes into open spots.

Crystal City (13-5-1) used net defense to square the match in game two, routinely getting touches on incoming attacks while also benefiting from miscues by the Lady Bulldogs.

Senior middle Molly Clemmons snapped a 15-15 tie by tipping safely past the block, then hammered a spike off a diving defender. A second ace from Abbie Edwards gave the home team a 20-16 edge.

Simily landed a rare chance to swing in game two at 21-19, but Clemmons countered by looking cross-court with power. Skaggs made the margin one, but a missed tip and ace off the net helped the Hornets hang on.

West County regained momentum as Wright followed a back-row kill by Simily with an ace at 3-0 in game three, but Crystal City answered for a brief lead.

Setter Kate Eisenbeis combined with Lexi Thurman for a tying double block, and Thurman moved back to serve an ace that made it 12-10.

The pendulum again swung to the favor of the visitors after Wright followed the third ace by Skaggs with a tiebreaking spike. Skiles easily handled an overpass to highlight a 5-0 surge.

Skiles delivered two crucial scoring blocks during that same progression across the front, and the Lady Bulldogs sharpened their overall game once Charlie Place spiked to bring Crystal City even at 21-21.

Simily drove perhaps her most important kill down the line, and Wright added another to capitalize on solid digs by Carlee Drennen and Kylie Spivey.

Skiles contributed seven kills, six assists and two aces, and Hartley dished out 22 assists. Drennen had a team-high 16 digs at libero for West County.

Spivey provided the best of her seven digs on a sprint toward the back corner that turned into a pinpoint pass and eventual Simily smash. The Lady Bulldogs soon jumped ahead 9-3 in game four.

Stronger ball movement led to positive and shorter rallies that better suited West County. Consecutive kills from Simily and Skiles created a 23-11 lead.

Skaggs ended with five kills and Clabaugh chipped in four more.

Clemmons powered Crystal City with 10 kills and seven digs. Edwards drilled eight kills, and Place sent down seven while making nine digs. Eisenbeis tallied 19 assists with two aces.