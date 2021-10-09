West County keeps tourney title home

LEADWOOD – The home team saved its best volleyball for the bracket stage to win the West County Invitational tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs muddled through a pair of sluggish two-set ties during pool play, but knocked off a Bunker squad perceived by some as the favorite among eight participating schools.

West County, fielding a roster with just one senior, drew Crystal City in the championship round, and prevailed 25-15, 25-20 to capture the first-place plaque for a fourth consecutive year.

Bunker rolled past Herculaneum, Crystal City and Valley in pool play without dropping a set, but fell to the Lady Bulldogs 25-19. 25-15 in the semifinal round.

West County (10-9-3) was the second team to advance from its pool – based on point differential – after splitting with Bismarck 15-25, 25-10 and St. Paul 18-25, 25-17 and getting past Kingston 25-23, 25-13.

Bismarck (7-11-2) claimed the top spot after also tying St. Paul 16-25, 25-20 and sweeping Kingston 25-23, 25-18, but was eliminated by Crystal City 25-20, 25-22.