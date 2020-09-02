West County serves up victory against Ellington

LEADWOOD – After winning eight of the first nine points on Tuesday, it appeared the West County volleyball team was heading toward a fairly comfortable season opener.
And when visiting Ellington steadily tightened the second game, the Lady Bulldogs remain calm by virtue of their vast collective experience.
Spurred by its usual aggressive serving, West County notched 10 big aces and converted its lone match point to close out the Whippets 25-16, 25-23 in a best-of-three game sweep.
Dori McRaven powered her way to nine kills from the middle, and Madalyn Herrera provided 12 digs as the new starting libero for the Lady Bulldogs.
With the continued effects of COVID-19 leaving no guarantee of a full season, West County (1-0) recognized its seven seniors in a ceremony before the match, a tradition usually reserved for the final home date.
After relying on a single setter for the past few years, the Lady Bulldogs now split those duties between junior Claire Stevens and former libero Makenzie Roever.
Stevens ended with 15 assists for an offense that executed sharply at the most crucial moments, most notably the final play of the contest.
Herrera made no mistake passing an incoming free ball to the front row, and sophomore Morgan Simily drilled the clinching spike from just inside the 10-foot line for her sixth kill.
Ellington (0-1) trailed 23-20 in game two, but pulled even when junior Laura Gore bookended a three-point run with a tipped kill and tying solo block against McRaven.
The visitors missed long with an ensuing attack, and could only clear their final chance for a swing. Abbi Harper paced the Whippets with six kills, and Kaylee King added eight digs.
Jenna Simily highlighted the West County serving success with five aces, and opened the match with a left-side kill after Roever made a diving reception.
Stevens triggered the early momentum with back-to-back aces, and the Lady Bulldogs stormed ahead 8-1 when Jenna Simily landed three more, the first of which clipped the top of the net and crawled over.
Gore guided a crafty two-handed push down the line on second contact to bring Ellington within 11-7, but McRaven tipped down a high set and later restored a 17-9 advantage with a solo stuff.
Peyten Blair recorded consecutive kills at 23-15, and Morgan Simily concluded the opening stanza just like the second with an accurate spike following a lunging dig by Roever.
Ellington enjoyed a better start to game two behind three consecutive aces by Gretchen Hackworth, who added a fourth on her next rotation and also chipped in four kills.
McRaven popped two kills during a nice response as West County bolted ahead 8-4, but the Whippets were bolstered by winning arguably the most competitive rally of the evening.
After Morgan Simily alertly covered a strong block by freshman Ella Swyers, Roever hit the floor to prolong the point and Herrera chased down another attack in the back corner.
Ellington remained persistent, however, and Hackworth scored down the line to make it 16-14. The difference shrunk to one on an ensuing ace by Swyres.
A net violation handed the next pivotal point to the Lady Bulldogs, and Blair helped stretch their lead back to 19-15 with a jumping ace.
Blair contributed five kills toward the win, including a ball that Stevens neatly saved from the net and turned into an assist during game two.
West County travels to Herculaneum on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!