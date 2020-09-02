West County serves up victory against Ellington

Herrera made no mistake passing an incoming free ball to the front row, and sophomore Morgan Simily drilled the clinching spike from just inside the 10-foot line for her sixth kill.

Ellington (0-1) trailed 23-20 in game two, but pulled even when junior Laura Gore bookended a three-point run with a tipped kill and tying solo block against McRaven.

The visitors missed long with an ensuing attack, and could only clear their final chance for a swing. Abbi Harper paced the Whippets with six kills, and Kaylee King added eight digs.

Jenna Simily highlighted the West County serving success with five aces, and opened the match with a left-side kill after Roever made a diving reception.

Stevens triggered the early momentum with back-to-back aces, and the Lady Bulldogs stormed ahead 8-1 when Jenna Simily landed three more, the first of which clipped the top of the net and crawled over.

Gore guided a crafty two-handed push down the line on second contact to bring Ellington within 11-7, but McRaven tipped down a high set and later restored a 17-9 advantage with a solo stuff.