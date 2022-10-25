West County surges from two sets down to clip AV

FESTUS, Mo. – Gracie Wright is no stranger to covering substantial territory in a short amount of time as a three-sport athlete at West County.

Known for her prowess as an all-state softball pitcher and shortstop, Wright exhibited hustle and poise to help her volleyball club fight another day.

The Lady Bulldogs battled back from two sets down against rival Arcadia Valley to triumph 23-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-13 in a thrilling Class 2, District 3 semifinal on Monday evening.

The last of many wild momentum shifts favored third-seeded West County (20-9-2), which averted near disaster after watching a six-point advantage evaporate in game five.

With each team scrapping desperately to save its season amid inconsistency, the veteran Lady Bulldogs produced a stretch of flawless defensive plays.

Wright finished with 12 kills, 19 digs and three aces, and punctuated the marathon match with a stellar individual effort to convert match point.

She first raced beyond the back corner to rescue an incoming ball that teammate Morgan Simily kept alive, then sprinted back to her right outside hitter position to spike the ensuing back-set by Kaytlen Hartley.

“Coach preaches confidence, and cross-court is my game,” Wright said. “And I honestly love defense. I love being able to show off my athleticism. I get to use my softball skills for that.”

West County turned to Wright for clutch offense with leading attacker Simily stationed along the back row in the closing moments. Her cross-court shot caught the sideline to spark a closing 4-0 run.

An attack by the Lady Tigers carried long, and senior Madalyn Clabaugh snapped a 13-13 tie when her fourth kill of the night redirected safely off a blocking defender.

Arcadia Valley (8-23-2) twice stood two points from victory after flourishing comebacks in the fourth and fifth games, but could not close the deal on either occasion.

Cate Newstead-Adams paced the Lady Tigers with 15 kills and seven digs, and setter Taylor Lorenz finished with 38 assists, four kills and eight digs.

“It was nerve-wracking. Both teams really wanted to win,” Arcadia Valley coach Tara Lamb said. “To play clean and without nerves is very difficult to do, especially when we’re very comparable teams.”

Four-year starter Riley Brogan generated 11 kills, 13 digs and two aces in her varsity finale, and could not rotate forward until her team was already trailing 9-3 in game five.

Clabaugh served an ace as West County scored six of the first seven points. Kills by middle hitter Bailey Skiles and Simily increased the margin.

But the Lady Tigers got a needed tip shot from sophomore Kayla Sumpter, and commenced a stunning 8-0 response with freshman Paige Newstead-Adams at the service line.

West County committed four errors over a span of five points before Brogan landed a tiebreaking tip at 10-9. Hannah Tripp spiked off a clean pass and set for a 13-11 advantage.

Simily led all players with 22 kills while also collecting 10 digs, and blistered a spike past double blocking to establish a 16-12 edge for the Lady Bulldogs in game four.

By the time she returned to the front row, AV had erased a 21-16 deficit on back-to-back Tripp kills, an ace by Brogan and clever dink kill by Lorenz.

A double contact call put the Lady Tigers ahead 23-22, but the ensuing serve sailed long following a timeout called by opposing coach Katie Rawson.

Simily capitalized with perhaps her most important kill from the 10-foot line, and another free ball from the Lady Tigers enabled Skiles to seal game four.

“I have faith in all of our front-row players. They have the same ability that I do,” Simily said. “We have all definitely had to adjust this year, but I think we’ve done pretty well.”

Hartley supplied 41 assists and 12 digs in a performance that Simily heralded after the match. The tragic death of teammate Katlynn Newhouse last spring left one void in the hearts of her teammates and another at the setter spot that Hartley has inherited and willingly embraced.

The Lady Bulldogs have the initials and jersey No. 15 of Newhouse written on their shoes, and drew inspiration from her memory to emerge from a slow start on Monday.

Skiles tallied eight kills, and libero Carlee Drennen amassed 20 digs as West County advanced to face top seed Jefferson for the district title on Tuesday.

“The win was awesome. We always talk about who we’re doing it for, and everybody knows it,” Wright said. “And with this being our senior year, that makes it extra special.”

Arcadia Valley brought their own positive emotion into the third meeting with West County this season, and utilized solid digging and effective short serving to gain early control.

Brogan and Cate Newstead-Adams combined for seven kills in the opening game, and Sumpter landed two of her four total aces in succession during a 7-0 streak for a 21-12 lead.

“We work on serving smart and serving strong every single day, and it seemed to come together for us,” Lamb said. “We just didn’t receive serve quite as well as we needed to.”

Wright countered by mixing power and finesse on two kills, and Skiles added an ace while serving an immediate 7-0 blitz by the Lady Bulldogs.

AV restored a 24-20 cushion ahead of two errors, and Simily terminated a brilliant rally that included digs by seven different players to draw West County back within one.

Sumpter sealed the stanza for the Lady Tigers with a solo block, and totaled nine kills, three blocks and five digs for the contest.

Arcadia Valley further imposed its will by dominating game two. Paige Newstead-Adams added balance to the attack with three kills, and Lorenz turned a difficult pass into a dandy back-set that Brogan smashed for a commanding 18-10 lead.

“My girls came out fired up and ready to play,” Arcadia Valley coach Tara Lamb said. “We were swinging well in the first couple of sets, and I think we kind of laid back just a little bit in the last few.”

Skiles made a remarkable running save on full extension, and Wright tipped for a point after Simily chased down the next ball, but West County could not mount a threat until game three.

Clabaugh served an 8-0 outburst with Simily and Skiles doing work at the net for a 10-2 lead. Hartley found her setting groove for 13 assists in the stanza.

The Lady Bulldogs became the sixth MAAA program to achieve at least 20 wins this season. Clabaugh served three aces and equaled Kylie Spivey with seven digs each.

Tripp ended with six kills and two blocks for Arcadia Valley. Paige Newstead-Adams picked up 15 digs, and five-sport senior Katelyn Strange chipped in five digs.