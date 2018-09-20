POTOSI – West County delivered perhaps its best offensive punch during a pivotal stretch of game three Wednesday night after struggling along with opponent Potosi to develop consistency.
Junior outside hitter Makenzie Simily and sophomore middle Dori McRaven combined to post seven kills during a 10-3 separating run that propelled the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-14, 18-25, 25-17 road win.
West County (8-3-1) surged to a 22-14 advantage after Simily guided a two-handed shot along the net and past two blockers before McRaven spiked at a compact angle.
Olivia Coleman pounded two spikes through the defense in response for Potosi (6-7), but the visitors sealed the outcome on a placement push by Jordan Stevens.
Simily compiled 11 kills and 10 digs, while McRaven collected 10 kills and senior Cheyenne Young added five more for the Lady Bulldogs. Setter Kylie Newhouse dispensed 25 assists.
With all three sets having wide margins of victory, a dramatic crescendo never materialized after various local law enforcement officers were honored in a pre-match ceremony.
The Lady Trojans lost three straight points on a missed serve, attacking error and long pass that resulted in a net violation before climbing within 12-11 on two aces by Gracey Allison in game three.
Coleman totaled 11 kills plus nine digs, and freshman Carley Hampton used a hot start to produce 10 kills with 12 digs for Potosi. Jessi Nicholson and Cameryn Yount each made 14 assists.
Shaky serve receiving plagued Potosi at the outset of game one, but West County was beset with a rougher passing sequence to begin the middle set.
The Lady Trojans recovered to pull within 9-7 on a smooth backset from Yount to Coleman and ensuing line shot by Hampton, but West County seized command of the opening stanza from there.
McRaven, who knocked down three separate overpass kills during her initial rotation across the front row, served up a 6-0 spurt that included an ace. Allee Drennen terminated over the block, and Simily played a difficult carom off the ceiling to earn another point while building a 15-7 advantage.
Kaitlin Spivey made a sprawling dig near the back left corner, and Ivy Meinershagen stopped the next booming attack before Young connected from the middle at 22-12.
Meinershagen ended with 13 digs, and Spivey supplied seven while Drennen chipped in four kills. West County was unable to carry momentum into game two, however.
Nicholson reeled off eight consecutive points right away from the service line – including three aces and two others that were not returned – and Potosi never allowed the sizable cushion to be compromised.
Coleman answered a McRaven kill with her strongest swing of the match, and later landed an ace as the Lady Trojans established leads of 14-3 and 17-6.
Simily finished off an excellent rally that saw Meinershagen and Allison exchange two digs apiece, and the Lady Bulldogs trailed just 23-18 before a costly missed serve and Yount ace squared the match.
Potosi had two of the more spectacular defensive saves in the contest. Allison made a reaching pickup just inches from the floor, and libero Olivia Marsa executed a twisting one-arm dig near the back line.
Hailey Jennings accounted for six kills, and Nicholson served five aces overall while the Lady Trojans fell to 0-3 in three-set matches this season.
TENNIS
Potosi 7, Notre Dame 2
POTOSI – Exciting finishes in doubles action set the tone for an exciting day of girls tennis for Potosi, which claimed a significant win for its program.
The Lady Trojans rallied from behind in multiple matches, and outlasted Notre Dame 7-2 by prevailing in five successive singles rankings.
Molly Hamby and Sarah Hornsey notched individual 8-6 wins after Hamby and Taylor Campbell fell just two points short against Megan Gullette and Claire Fennewald in a No. 3 doubles tiebreaker.
Potosi (6-4) achieved the reverse result at the No. 1 level when Lacey Portell and Emily Missey edged Claire Bruenderman and Anna Stroup after being tied through 16 games.
Missey earned a decisive 8-2 win while Michelle Whitaker and Taylor Campbell had 8-5 victories.
Singles Results:
1. Claire Bruenderman (ND) def. Lacey Portell, 8-0
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Riley Dodd, 8-2
3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Melanie Hayden, 8-5
4. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Winifred Pickett, 8-5
5. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Anna Stroup, 8-6
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Gillian Merideth, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Portell/Missey (P) def. Bruenderman/Stroup, 9-8 (8-6)
2. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Hayden/Pickett, 8-2
3. Megan Gullette/Claire Fennewald (ND) def. Campbell/Hamby, 9-8 (7-5)
SOFTBALL
Hillsboro 14, North County 5
BONNE TERRE – Hillsboro scored 10 runs in the first inning, and maintained control for a 14-5 softball victory over North County.
Emma Nichols collected four hits, and Kelsey Boyd tallied four RBI for the Lady Hawks (14-5). Emily Mudd pitched a complete with two strikeouts for the win.
Michaela Mason homered while going 2-for-3, and Kiersdan Davis added two hits to pace North County (14-6). Sam Payne took the loss in the circle, and added a double.
Jillian Wruck, Emilie Morgan and Emma Becker singled for the Lady Raiders.
