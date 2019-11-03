{{featured_button_text}}
Ste. Gen. Volleyball

Ste. Genevieve senior Ella Reed (10) tips from the outside during the Class 3, District 2 title match against Festus on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

STE. GENEVIEVE – An inspired postseason surge by the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team was stopped by an unrelenting Windsor defense on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls transitioned superb digs into numerous powerful spikes, and rolled to a 25-13, 25-18 victory in the Class 3 state sectional round.

Senior libero Ally Moore picked up 18 digs and setter Taylor Duncan made 19 assists for Windsor (17-10-3, which later knocked off Perryville to secure a berth among the final four.

Ste. Genevieve (14-15-4) reached the state playoffs for a fourth consecutive season after progressing to the top of its district bracket as the No. 5 seed.

But the Dragons could not keep pace with a Windsor squad that handled several stinging attacks while getting at least one kill from seven different players in game one.

Lidiya Sokolic connected for six kills overall, and the Owls built an early 9-4 lead when Ste. Genevieve dropped four straight points on a variety of errors.

Although Abby Moore and Julia McKlin combined for a stuff-block at 14-9, the Dragons struggled to find an offensive rhythm with only three kills to show for the opening stanza.

A stellar pancake dig by Ally Moore and ensuing Duncan save helped to win a rally for Windsor at 17-10, and Sydnie Kube blistered a back-set while Lexi Menne served a closing 7-0 run.

Ella Reed and Marysa Flieg each finished with five kills for Ste. Genevieve, and combined for eight in a more competitive second set.

Flieg crushed a middle swing on a quick set from Brittney Kreitler, and Reed cleared from a sharp angle over her shoulder for a tying point 4-4 after Maci Reynolds made a sliding dig to her left.

But consecutive kills by Sokolic and Alyssa Vaughn ignited Windsor again during a stretch that increased its narrow 6-5 advantage to 15-7 after Moore served an ace.

Ste. Genevieve drew to within 20-15 on a booming block by Reed, but the Owls secured the next four points, bookended by a Vaughn kill and Kube stuff.

The Dragons turned aside three match points before a final outside attack sailed long.

Senior Jaida Greminger made seven digs in her final match, and Reynolds collected six more. Kreitler finished with 13 assists.

