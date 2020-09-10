Windsor sweeps Dragons on second set comeback

Sokolic settled the visitors with a tying kill at 23-23, and the Dragons’ communication broke down on the next sequence before a hitting error concluded the set.

Windsor would struggle at the outset of game two with three attacking errors in the first six points. Ste. Genevieve appeared destined to draw even after jumping ahead 5-1.

Abby Moore and Grass became the primary offensive threats with five kills each in the stanza, and the Dragons maintained a 14-10 lead when Moore followed her own block with a middle smash.

Windsor was down 18-11 and 20-14 before increasing its level of play. Sydney Williams notched her only two kills of the night at a crucial time to spark a comeback.

Basler delayed the momentum with a scoring swing from the back row, but the Lady Owls drew within 22-20 on an illegal contact call after Katie Moore and Green each made remarkable diving saves.

Abby Moore answered with a booming kill off a defender’s shoulder, but misfired on a clearing push and right-side swing during a 4-0 stretch that offered Windsor its first match point.