Windsor sweeps Dragons on second set comeback

STE. GENEVIEVE – With two short-handed volleyball clubs squaring off Wednesday evening, players from both Ste. Genevieve and Windsor were asked to fill more prominent roles.
And when the pressure mounted on each side near the conclusion of two tight games, the visiting Lady Owls were clutch enough to reach the finish line first.
Windsor erased a seven-point deficit deep into the second set, and capped a 25-23, 26-24 sweep when sophomore setter Madison Williams served a final ace.
Lidiya Sokolic tallied six kills and three blocks, and freshman libero Katie Moore brought up 13 digs – including three during a single pivotal rally – to pace Windsor (4-2).
Ste. Genevieve (3-1) did not have seniors Maci Reynolds and Marysa Flieg available, and was dealt its first defeat despite holding 23-22 leads in each game.
Senior setter Brittney Kreitler surpassed 1,000 career assists for the Dragons, and displayed equal ball distribution to numerous hitters while totaling 26 in the match.
The contest marked a rematch of last year’s Class 3 state sectional round, but featured much different rosters and more modest stakes in the second week of a new season.
Windsor was also without two usual roster members, then endured another scary situation during the opening set as outside hitter Madison Heaghney stayed down with a left knee injury.
Even with the numerous roster changes, the teams engaged in a competitive battle with only minimal separation once the last whistle sounded.
The Lady Owls established an early 9-5 lead, but Ste. Genevieve answered when sprawling digs by new libero Maya Watts and Elizabeth Basler preceded kills by Tessa Grass and Dru Koetting.
Windsor stretched the margin back to 15-9 as Sydnie Kube landed a deflected attack and Alayna Green found the surface from beyond the 10-foot line amid late reactions by the Dragons.
Kreitler connected on back-sets with Arie Taylor for consecutive kills to rejuvenate the home team, and served an ensuing ace. Two more effective swings from Grass cut the margin to 19-18.
Windsor restored a 22-19 edge when Lexi Menne tipped neatly, and a wild rally followed. Watts alertly covered a block by Sokolic, and Kreitler dinked on second contact to score.
Taylor added her fourth and fifth kills of the first game, and Ste. Genevieve secured its initial lead when an opposing attacker mistimed her jump.
Sokolic settled the visitors with a tying kill at 23-23, and the Dragons’ communication broke down on the next sequence before a hitting error concluded the set.
Windsor would struggle at the outset of game two with three attacking errors in the first six points. Ste. Genevieve appeared destined to draw even after jumping ahead 5-1.
Abby Moore and Grass became the primary offensive threats with five kills each in the stanza, and the Dragons maintained a 14-10 lead when Moore followed her own block with a middle smash.
Windsor was down 18-11 and 20-14 before increasing its level of play. Sydney Williams notched her only two kills of the night at a crucial time to spark a comeback.
Basler delayed the momentum with a scoring swing from the back row, but the Lady Owls drew within 22-20 on an illegal contact call after Katie Moore and Green each made remarkable diving saves.
Abby Moore answered with a booming kill off a defender’s shoulder, but misfired on a clearing push and right-side swing during a 4-0 stretch that offered Windsor its first match point.
Moore regrouped following a timeout to perfectly execute the same two-handed push into a vacant corner at 24-24, but Kube swung momentum back to Windsor with a huge solo block.
Menne recorded seven digs, and matched Kube with three kills each in the win. Windsor is scheduled to compete in the eight-team North County Invitational on Saturday.
Watts compiled 14 digs, three assists and three back-court kills following a fabulous start, while Grass and Taylor knocked down seven kills each for Ste. Genevieve.
Moore provided three blocks plus six kills, and Basler contributed eight digs while Taylor picked up six more. A.J. Prudent and Koetting each chipped in three kills.
