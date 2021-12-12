Wrestling Roundup: Individual champs abound at various tournaments

Lady Longhorn Roundup

BALLWIN, Mo. – Karli McFarland made quick work of her competition, and Madison Young also won her weight division for Central during the Lady Longhorn Roundup on Friday night.

The Lady Rebels received runner-up performances from Karlee LaChance and Chloe Yount, and finished fifth among 16 participating teams at Parkway West High School.

McFarland (235) made her senior season debut in style, pinning three round-robin opponents in 37, 32 and 29 seconds for an individual title.

Young pinned Yount during the first minute as Central teammates were enrolled in the three-person, 105-pound class.

Hannah Allen (120) went 2-2 overall with two falls to place fourth while Savannah Scheldberg (125), Lillyana Pratt (120) and Addisyn Gasaway (159) each wound up fifth for the Lady Rebels.

North County entered four wrestlers and still managed to stack up seventh. Brooke Bennett (194) took top honors with three consecutive first-period falls.

Belle White (110) pinned two opponents before losing in championship round. Memory Raker (141) finished fifth for the Lady Raiders.

Union Tournament

UNION, Mo. – Izzy Basler earned a clean sweep of three opponents at 130 pounds, and captured an individual championship for Ste. Genevieve at the Union Tournament on Friday night.

The Dragons finished ninth out of 20 varsity teams. Holt edged Washington by 15 points for the team title.

Basler secured three consecutive falls with the longest requiring 3:27 in the semifinal round. She capped the bracket victory by pinning Aine Callahan of St. Francis Borgia at 1:07.

Paityn Basler (110) finished 3-1 on the night with three falls for third place, and Dakotah Medows (125) picked up a second-period fall and 4-1 decision while splitting four bouts for fourth place.

BOYS WRESTLING

Farmington Invitational

FARMINGTON – Whitfield followed up its dual victory over Farmington earlier in the week by edging the Knights by 18 points at the American Family Insurance Invitational on Saturday.

Senior Dayton Boyd powered the Knights’ runner-up result among 10 varsity programs by winning the 113-pound division with four consecutive falls.

Boyd topped Gatlin Taylor of Poplar Bluff at 1:41 in the semifinal round before defeating Yashua Amen of Whitfield to reach 14-0 on the season.

Another recent rematch arrived at 132 pounds where Blake Cook was pinned by Evan Binder of Whitfield. Cook reached the title bout with three straight falls.

Nate Schnur (138) also placed second for Farmington with a 4-1 record and two falls. Teammates Drew Felker (145), Trenton Mattingly (106), Trace Dunlap (152), Rowdy Vaugh (195) and Peyton Simily (285) each finished third.

Vaugh and Felker each closed with first-period falls, while Mattingly earned his final pin with six seconds left in regulation. Dunlap recorded two falls and two major decisions.

Colombo Classic

ST. LOUIS – Valle Catholic crowned four individual champions and won a wrestling tournament for the second consecutive weekend on Saturday.

Kaden Gegg (106), Joseph Flieg (132), Josh Bieser (160) and Jacob Calbreath (195) each stood atop the podium while leading the Warriors to the Colombo Classic crown at Tower Grove Christian Academy.

Conner Clanton (126), Gavyn Joggerst (138) and Noah Elbert (285) took third place in their respective weight divisions to bolster Valle Catholic toward 170 points.

Lift for Life tallied 143 points as runner-up with Owensville totaling 136.

Calbreath had the busiest title run after going a perfect 5-0 with five falls. Flieg stamped his afternoon at the 3:12 mark following a 9-3 semifinal decision.

Bieser improved to 13-0 on the season after ending each of his two bouts via first-period fall. Gegg capped a string of four consecutive pins with two that required 19 and 20 seconds.

Wil Kuehn (120), Tucker Bertrand (170), Tim Okenfuss (182) and Jackson Fowler (22) each placed fourth for the Warriors.

Longhorn Classic

BALLWIN, Mo. – North County surged to fourth place and Central wound up sixth Saturday as 17 wrestling teams participated in the Longhorn Classic.

Sophomore Wesley Duncan highlighted the Raiders with four consecutive victories to secure top honors at 132 pounds. His third fall occurred at 1:53 of the final bout.

Cooper Dunn (160) pinned his first two opponents and lasted more than five minutes before finishing runner-up to Sahil Sajid of Parkway South.

Ezariah Coroama (113) salvaged third in a round-robin division with back-to-back falls, and Kolton Boylan (152) was fourth for North County.

Four Central athletes – Austin Hassell (120), Colton Bess (160), Hunter Settles (170) and Hayden Carver (285) – won third-place matches with Bess earning a team-high three falls.

Moberly rolled to the team championship with three bracket winners.

Union Tournament

UNION, Mo. – Two falls in the first period helped Ste. Genevieve standout Ryan Schmelzle take second place in the heavyweight bracket at the Union Tournament on Saturday.

Evan Winters (145) earned a fourth fall on the day to claim his third place match for the Dragons, who stacked up sixth among 17 varsity teams at the event.

Elijah Holifield (195) pinned two opponents and Karter Worley (106) picked up two decisions as both wrestlers finished fourth at 2-2 overall.

Schmelzle dropped a 2-0 decision to unbeaten Andrew Hinchey of Northwest in the final.

Potosi was ninth in the team standings. Levi Courtney paced the Trojans by taking fourth with two falls at 170 pounds.

Mansfield edged Northwest by 14 points for the team title.

