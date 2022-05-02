 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitwell dancing with Maryville

Whitwell dancing with Maryville
North County High School senior Mackenzie Whitwell recently signed to join the competitive dance squad and continue her education at Maryville University, located in St. Louis. Whitwell is also a member of the Lady Raiders track and field team. Also seated are her father Mike Whitwell and mother Alicia Whitwell. Standing, from left, are North County Raiderettes head coach Ashley Douglas and assistant coach Leslie McClain.

