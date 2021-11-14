 Skip to main content
Woodson represents Knights at state meet
Woodson represents Knights at state meet

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Ari Woodson made history for Farmington over the weekend as the first member of its boys swim program to compete at the MSHSAA state meet.

The senior capped his varsity career by placing in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events during Class 1 competition at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Woodson finished 14th out of 33 qualifiers at the shorter distance to pick up three school points. He posted a time of 22.31 seconds in the preliminary heat before clocking 22.40 in the consolation swim.

Woodson also advanced beyond the 100 scoring cut with an initial mark of 49.72, and had a nearly identical time of 49.71 during the final to touch the wall 16th fastest.

