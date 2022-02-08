Bennett best in district; five others reach state

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Reigning girls wrestling state medalist and North County junior Brooke Bennett returned to Lafayette High School on Monday with her return ticket already punched.

Potosi sophomore Allison Missey was likewise safe as an established district finalist. The pressure on four other local athletes proved more intense.

The championship, consolation semifinal the third-place bouts were postponed since the tournament could not start until Saturday due to winter weather.

But with extra time to prepare for matches carrying win-or-go-home implications, Central teammates Karlee LaChance and Madison Young thrived.

Ste. Genevieve senior Izzy Basler and North County sophomore Belle White also advanced by placing among the top four in their respective weight classes.

Bennett parlayed her bracket progression as the top seed by securing an individual district crown at 194 pounds and improving to 22-1 overall.

She outlasted Abigail Chandler of Northwest in a final 7-5 decision after registering two falls on Saturday, in 72 and 52 seconds, and receiving two byes. The result also guarantees a top-four seed for state action.

White (110) seized fourth place after going 3-2 with two falls, but earned the necessary 11-6 win over Andrea Karagiannis of Seckman to extend her season for the Lady Raiders.

Missey (15-3) picked up second place at 105 pounds once being pinned at the 1:32 mark by Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh, but not before defeating her previous three opponents via convincing falls.

Northwest edged tournament host Lafayette (Wildwood) by 5 ½ points for the team championship in a growing event that featured athletes from 49 schools.

LaChance (120) earned her third state appearance overall in a stressful consolation clincher, defeating Emily Palos of Seckman 2-1.

The Central senior followed by pinning Zoe Fisher of Pacific during the second period for third place, and increased her record to 39-7 after picking up a 17-2 technical fall and 46-second fall on Saturday.

Young completed a seemingly improbable run to Columbia for the Lady Rebels as a first-year wrestler, equaling the third-place district result of LaChance.

Scherer dealt the lone loss in five tournament matches to Young (35-9), who beat Bridgett Ragan of Rolla and Ellie Douglass of Sikeston for her second and third falls of the event.

Basler (125) improved to 29-6, and will chase another state medal as the lone representative for Ste. Genevieve after winding up fourth last winter.

The senior star avoided elimination by pinning Maddie Johnson of Lafayette at exactly three minutes, then topped Madison Conrad of Seckman for third place and her fourth fall of the tournament.

Seven girls entered the event for the Dragons. Katlyn Lay, Addison Geiler and Jayci Beckermann each collected one win before being eliminated with Zoe Cook, Hollyn Zangaro and Hailey Wheeler.

Chloe Yount, Hannah Allen and Addisyn Gasaway each ended their seasons for Central following single victories and two losses by fall. Joslyn Rincon was also eliminated.

Harley Vance picked up two consolation wins before suffering a 10-0 major decision for Potosi. Memory Raker of North County dropped each of her bouts on Saturday.

Farmington began the weekend with three competitors. Marrisa Wallace (141), Marry Harness (135) and Lilly Brockland (159) were eliminated in back-to-back contests.

The state tournament will be held Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena.

