ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Brooke Bennett will carry momentum into her pursuit for a third state wrestling medal after setting a couple of personal milestones on Saturday.

The North County senior collected her 100th varsity victory, and joined Addisyn Gasaway of Central and Allison Missey of Potosi as local bracket champions in Class 1, District 1.

Bennett went 3-0 for the tournament, and avenged her earlier conference defeat against Emma Steimle of Notre Dame with a 6-4 triumph in the final.

The title guarantees a high seed for Bennett in upcoming state competition at Mizzou Area. She will be joined there by teammate Memory Raker.

Host school St. Clair topped a gathering of 30 teams with 149 points. Ste. Genevieve was runner-up with 103 while Central placed fifth at 78.

Ste. Genevieve ended the event touting six state qualifiers, headlined by district finalist Hollyn Zangaro (120), who posted three consecutive first-period falls before dropping her title bout.

Paityn Basler (110) wrapped four victories by fall around a 2-0 semifinal setback, and Katlynn Lay (130) rattled off four straight wins to likewise finish third.

Lay produced three falls, and secured her advancement with a 12-3 major decision. Addison Geiler (125) was also 4-1 with three falls, and pinned Raker in a third-place contest.

The Dragons were also bolstered by fourth-place results from Hailey Wheeler (145), who pinned three opponents in elimination matches, and Ragan Picou (135) with two wins and two losses.

Gasaway (135) followed up her SEMO conference title with a first district crown in a breakout season for Central, which also celebrated Hannah Allen and Allie England as qualifiers.

Three straight first-period pins propelled Gasaway to the final, where she improved to 37-7 overall with a 7-2 decision over Jesse Hopkins of St. Clair.

Allen (115) surged back with four consecutive wins after losing in the quarterfinals, and secured third place with a 14-7 decision against Aubrey Melber of Hillsboro.

England (105) took fourth after eliminating three other competitors by fall. Two other Lady Rebels were one victory shy of making the state cut.

Ally Burrell (170) notched two elimination falls, but sustained a 2-0 loss in her bubble bout. Ella Mitchem (190) was pinned for a second time after facing a tough opener against Bennett.

Tessa Mosier (125) won twice in the consolation ranks before ending her season. Erine Stricklin (155) prevailed in her first match ahead of back-to-back defeats for Central.

Missey (110) delivered a historic moment for the Potosi girls program as its first district champion, and earned a second qualifying bid for state.

She went 3-0 during the two-day tournament with two falls, and posted a 7-0 shutout in the final. Teammate Harley Vance (125) earned three falls before a 4-0 loss to Geiler ended her run.

Raker finished 3-2 at the event for North County, and delivered a clinching fall at the 2:12 mark after taking a semifinal injury default against Festus star Lauren Mills.

Jayden Pendleton (140) won two elimination bouts for the Lady Raiders, but needed one more victory to save her season.

Farmington junior Caraline Klump punched her ticket to Columbia during Class 2, District 1 action at Northwest High School by placing third at 145 pounds.

Klump dropped her quarterfinal battle by fall before securing three straight wins. She closed strong by pinning Kristin Sprung of Washington at 32 seconds.

Olivia Corcoran (115) and Kaylee Smith (120) of the Knights picked up one victory each prior to being ousted.

Bennett finished sixth at Mizzou as a sophomore and third last winter.