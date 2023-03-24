North County High School senior Brooke Bennett recently signed to continue her education and wrestling career at NCAA Division III program Simpson College, located in Indianola, Iowa. She plans to become an orthopedic surgeon. Bennett won more than 100 varsity matches, and was a three-time all-state medalist for the Lady Raiders, including two consecutive third-place results. She is the reigning two-time district champion and former SEMO Conference Wrestler of the Year. North County won the inaugural conference tournament during her sophomore season. Bennett also throws the javelin and shot put for the NCHS track and field team. Also seated, from left, are parents Scott Nash, Melissa Nash and Bob Bennett. Pictured standing, from left, are North County assistant wrestling coaches Ed Elliott and Ray Woldtvedt, sister Claire Bennett, best friend Abigail Chandler and North County head wrestling coach Paul Schroer.