Bennett places sixth at USMC Junior Nationals

Brooke Bennett will begin her senior year at North County High School as an all-American wrestler after placing sixth last month at the USMC Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D.

Bennett persevered through the discomfort of an injury suffered in the round of 16 to reach the medals podium, posting a 5-3 overall record in the girls 200 division.

Two losses were sustained against Indiana star Riley Dempewolf, ranked third in the nation, and Bennett was pinned in the fifth-place bout as Mariyah Brumley targeted the ailing ankle for a pivotal sweep.

Bennett received a first-round bye, and dominated Tra’Chel Bingham of Texas in her initial contest for a first-period fall at the 1:23 mark.

She was next handed defeat by Dempewolf as pain surfaced, but began a focused charge through the consolation bracket to win four straight matches.

Bennett pinned Alyvia Askren of Oregon at 1:07, stopped Phoenix Lindseth of North Dakota 14-3 and pinned Zoe Adam of South Dakota once reaching the medals phase.

She also picked up a medical forfeit from Catherine Dutton, one of two Team Missouri members in her path along with Brumley of Lebanon High School.

Bennett became a two-time MSHSAA all-state medalist last February after finishing third overall with a 26-2 record. Dutton is the reigning state champion at 194 pounds.

Brumley avenged a previous 11-9 state tourney loss to a healthy Bennett at Mizzou Arena.

Recent Central graduate Karlee LaChance was also in Junior Nationals action, and prevailed in three elimination bouts before concluding her run at 112 pounds with a 3-2 showing.

LaChance, soon to wrestle at Central Methodist University, opened the tournament with a defeat by second-period fall to Berta McCaskill of California.

She rebounded to secure winning falls against Ashley Burns of New York and Hope Chiattello of Iowa while also topping Leela Elliott of New York 15-9.

Farmington High School standout Trace Dunlap went 0-2 within the 152-pound boys freestyle class, dropping results of 14-4 and 15-5 to opponents from Ohio and Washington.