Bennett second at Wonder Woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Brooke Bennett ousted a previously unbeaten opponent Friday during her pursuit of a second consecutive title at the prestigious Wonder Woman wrestling tournament.

A 3-2 decision against Caroline Ward of Liberty – interrupted by multiple blood stoppages – propelled the North County star into the championship round.

Only a reigning Oklahoma state champion prevented Bennett from repeating, as Kali Hayden of Tulsa Union secured a fall at 5:26 to capture the belt.

The two-day event welcomed 627 wrestlers representing several states across 14 weight classes, and has become a premier showcase in the regular season.

Bennett (190), among the nationally-ranked competitors, finished 5-1 overall after winning her first four contests by fall in the first period.

Alice Littrell (100) opened her tournament for North County with consecutive falls at 22 seconds and 2:52 before dropping the next two bouts.

Memory Raker (130) went 3-2 overall after fending off elimination with three straight pins.

Ste. Genevieve featured three athletes with 2-2 tournament records. Addison Geiler (130) posted a pair of early falls at 33 and 44 seconds.

Dakotah Medows (125) opened with a 5-1 decision and picked up an ensuing fall in the winner’s bracket. Ragan Picou (140) won by 3-0 decision and second-period fall.

Caraline Klump (145) of Farmington finished 2-2 overall with two falls in her consolation bracket.

Kinloch Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – North County wrestlers Cooper Dunn and Cole Triplett each placed sixth in their weight divisions at the Kinloch Classic on Friday.

Dunn (165) picked up three consecutive falls in the preliminary round, and added another during the second period to secure his spot among the top six.

Triplett (157) followed a similar path with four pins in eight total minutes, including three in the first period.