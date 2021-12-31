Bennett takes belt and stays unbeaten

COLUMBIA, Mo. – North County junior Brooke Bennett earned perhaps her most prestigious varsity title on Thursday, and cemented her place among the leading state wrestling contenders.

Bennett pinned all five of her combatants over two days – including a pair ranked in the top five – to headline the 194-pound division as 79 teams from several states converged for the Wonder Woman holiday tournament.

She sealed the individual championship by holding down KayLyn Munn of Platte County just 1:19 into the final, and left Battle High School with a new commemorative belt.

Bennett (11-0) faced her toughest test of the event in the quarterfinal round, but emerged past Lily Burns of Tipton with a fall in the third period to stay unbeaten on the early season.

Two wrestlers from the Lady Raiders advanced into the second day of competition, and the same would hold true for Ste. Genevieve.

Belle White (110) went 3-2 overall for North County, and pinned three consecutive opponents while facing elimination before dropping a 9-6 decision.

Reigning state medalist Izzy Basler (125) placed sixth with a 3-3 record for Ste. Genevieve. She reached the semifinal stage following a fall, major decision and 6-5 triumph.

Paityn Basler (110) won her first two bouts for the Dragons via first-period fall before two straight pins ended her podium pursuit.

Farmington was represented by three participants. Marrisa Wallace (141) earned a couple of second-period falls while finishing 2-2 overall.

BOYS WRESTLING

Don Fuhrman Duals

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Levi Courtney was the lone Potosi wrestler to post a winning record on Wednesday in contested bouts during a series of five duals at the Hillsboro Tournament.

Potosi picked up consolation victory over Mehlville 45-12 and Pacific 33-30 after dropping outcomes to Kirkwood 60-18, Fox 34-24 and Poplar Bluff 71-12.

Courtney (170) pinned four opponents while going 4-1 overall. Aiden Martinez (220) picked up an 8-7 decision and medical forfeit in three official bouts for the Trojans.

