Boys Wrestling: Dragons capture district title, send dozen to state

SULLIVAN, Mo. – With 12 of its 13 active varsity contenders pushing through to the upcoming state tournament, the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling program enjoyed a banner weekend.

The Dragons celebrated four individual champions, and secured the Class 3, District 1 championship on Saturday by a margin of 71 ½ points over tournament host Sullivan.

Heavyweight Ryan Schmelzle achieved maximum points by pinning all four opponents, and teammate Gavin Gross (132) dominated with three falls and a 16-3 major decision.

Also unbeaten over the two-day event for Ste. Genevieve were Levi Wiegand and Ethan Ogden, while Evan Winters and Karter Worley likewise advanced to bracket finals.

Wiegand (152) registered his lone fall during the opening round, then followed back-to-back winning decisions with a 10-2 major in his title match.

Ogden (170) posted a 6-0 shutout to secure his title after pinning two previous opponents. All top-four finishers advanced to compete this Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

Winters (138) narrowly missed out on a district crown, dropping a 9-8 decision to Dominic Federico of St. Mary’s after bumping his team-best record to 37-7 with three first-period falls.

Worley was part of a condensed field at 106 pounds, splitting two contests including a semifinal fall. Bryant Schwent (113) capped a 3-1 tournament showing by scoring his third fall in a third-place bout.

Mason Langeneckert (160) was recently promoted to the varsity lineup, and equaled teammate Gabriel Willett (182) by going 5-1 with four falls over the weekend.

Isaiah Basler (126), Justin Schwent (145) and Elijah Holifield (195) also prolonged their seasons for the Dragons after landing fourth in their respective divisions.

Central finished ninth and Potosi 10th among 15 teams in attendance, each salvaging a pair of state qualifiers along the way.

Aiden Martinez (220) highlighted the Trojans as runner-up with two falls, and teammate Levi Courtney (170) secured his spot with an 11-4 decision amid a 2-2 record.

Samuel Mullins (106) and Austin Hassell (120) each posted two wins and two losses while placing fourth in their respective brackets. Mullins earned two falls, and Hassell closed with a 15-7 major decision.

Class 3, District 1

FARMINGTON – Dayton Boyd and Blake Cook capped their final district wrestling tournament for Farmington as champions while on course to potentially repeat as Class 3 state medalists.

Those two seniors headlined a collection of nine individuals for the Knights who extended their respective seasons during Class 3, District 1 action on Saturday.

Trace Dunlap and Drew Felker picked up three falls apiece, and Farmington landed second among 15 participating team as the host squad.

Hillsboro rolled to the title with 239 ½ points, nearly 60 ahead of the Knights at 180. North County finished 11th overall with 44.

Boyd (113) improved to 43-2 this winter, and earned his latest in a series of tournament crowns with two falls plus a dominant technical fall via 15-0 shutout in the final round.

Cook (132), a reigning state runner-up, also earned a high seed for this weekend at Mizzou Arena. He followed a quarterfinal fall with favorable decisions of 7-2 and 6-3 while moving to 41-5 overall.

Dunlap (145) surged into the final round before taking his lone defeat for second place. Farmington further bolstered its team performance by going a perfect 6-0 in third-place matches.

Felker (152) received a medical forfeit after already clinching his state ticket. Freshman Presley Johnson (120) finished 4-1 in the tournament, including a 20-4 tech fall and 14-4 major decision.

Ethan Turner (160) competed in five battles that each lasted the full six minutes of regulation. Three of his four wins came by decision, while his lone defeat was narrow at 4-3.

Rowdy Vaugh (195) and Peyton Simily (285) both finished 3-1 with two falls, and Nate Schnur (138) equaled that record with a fall, 13-1 major decision and 6-1 triumph for third.

Junior Mason Lay (220) will represent North County in Columbia after taking third. Lay dropped his opening bout, then beat four consecutive opponents with three falls mixed in.

Four teammates - Cooper Dunn, Kolton Boylan, Dane McCoy, Ezariah Coroama – were one triumph short of qualification for the Raiders.

Class 1, District 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic crowned two individual champions while hosting its first district boys wrestling tournament in program history on Saturday.

Josh Bieser continued a lengthy win streak at 152 pounds, and Joseph Flieg earned the title at 132 as the Warriors qualified six for this weekend’s state tournament.

North Callaway won the 16-team event with 222 points. Valle Catholic placed runner-up at 152 points with Kaden Gegg (106), Wil Kuehn (120) and Jacob Calbreath (195) among five finalists.

Bieser pinned all three of his opponents while improving to 44-2 overall in his senior season. He earned victory over Carson Safranski of North Callaway 49 seconds into the third period.

Flieg received two byes into the semifinal round, needing just one win for state inclusion, and notched consecutive falls in the first period.

Calbreath became the fifth Valle team member to hit 30 victories by going 2-1 with two falls. Kuehn was also 2-1, including a 12-9 semifinal decision, and Gegg split two bouts within a reduced 106-pound field.

Noah Elbert had the busiest tournament for the Warriors, and registered five falls in six matches to seize third place in the 220 division.

