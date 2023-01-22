Central girls capture first conference wrestling title

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Central girls wrestling program already had some history to celebrate on Saturday when sophomore Addisyn Gasaway became its first individual conference champion.

Her clinching fall in less than a minute against Lily Ahlvin of Notre Dame ultimately had a twofold effect, along with earlier third-place victories by teammates Chloe Yount and Hannah Allen.

The Lady Rebels amassed just enough points in the late rounds to emerge best among a competitive logjam of five schools and capture their initial SEMO Tournament team title.

State powerhouse program Hillsboro dominated the 16-team boys field with Jackson, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve comprising the top four.

Farmington sophomore Presley Johnson (120) and Ste. Genevieve standouts Drake Meyer (113) and Jacob Schweigert (285) were among the individual boys champions.

Central compiled a total of 114 points to edge Sikeston at 113. Jackson was also within striking distance at 109, followed by fourth-place Ste. Genevieve at 103 and Poplar Bluff at 102.

Gasaway (135) continued her breakout season by improving to 29-4 overall. She only competed twice on Saturday, surviving a semifinal test from Kassie Hodges of Jackson to prevail 2-1.

Allen (115) was 3-1 for the tournament with three falls, suffering only a 10-6 loss in the semifinal stage. Yount (110) split two bouts for the Lady Rebels.

While girls wrestling has established a lasting footprint in the region, the endeavor for increased participation remains a work in progress.

The 125-pound bracket featured the highest number of entries with eight, while former Central state medalist and current Sikeston senior Alayna Ray (235) won her title by default as the lone competitor.

Ella Mitchem (190) dropped her only match amid three contenders, but picked up eight enormous points for the Lady Rebels by virtue of four separate byes within the standard bracket format.

Erine Stricklin (155) finished 2-2 overall with two falls, while Allie England (105) and Taylor Sharp (120) likewise placed fourth to bolster Central.

The Ste. Genevieve girls produced two finalists, and Hailey Wheeler earned top honors at 145 pounds with back-to-back falls. Her title win over Shanell Williams of Sikeston lasted 53 seconds.

Katlynn Lay (130) dropped her championship contest to Kimarhri Wilkins of Sikeston after notching an opening-minute fall in the semifinals.

Addison Geiler (125) went 3-1 with three falls, and Hollyn Zangaro also placed third for the Dragons by pinning two of her three opponents.

The 100 and 190 divisions featured only three wrestlers. Although top seeds Alice Littrell and Brooke Bennett of North County were granted automatic byes into their finals, both had to wait patiently until the final hour for action.

Emma Steimle of Notre Dame delivered a seeding upset over Bennett, 8-4, after previously eliminating Mitchem. Littrell was pinned by champion Ellie Douglass of Sikeston.

Memory Raker (125) gave North County a third individual runner-up amid a busier schedule. Her first two foes were vanquished by fall in just 16 and 21 seconds.

Jayden Pendleton (140) took third for the Lady Raiders after going 2-1 with a loss in the quarterfinals. She closed well by pinning Ste. Genevieve opponent Kynnadie Weibrecht.

Allison Missey (110) highlighted Potosi by finishing second at 1-1. Alexis Missey (105) went 2-1 to place third, and Harley Vance (125) evenly split four bouts with two favorable falls for fourth.

Hillsboro left little room atop the medals podium with eight individual boys champions, but could not block Johnson from improving upon his runner-up effort from last winter.

Johnson advanced to the final by an injury default, then secured his second fall of the day against Jordan Penick of the Hawks in the first period.

Farmington offered a formidable presence with four wrestlers taking second – each losing to Hillsboro athletes – while also blazing a perfect 4-0 record in third-place bouts.

Owen Birkner (165) scored multiple falls while equaling Zeke Moreland (132), Nate Schnur (138) and Trace Dunlap (144) with 2-1 records.

Dunlap and Schnur, who recently returned to the Knights’ regular rotation, challenged for titles and went the distance before enduring 6-4 defeats.

Zach Dennis navigated a deep 126-pound division to wind up third after going 4-1 with two falls and two narrow 3-2 decisions against five opponents.

Kyeler Aders (150) also landed third with three falls. Rowdy Vaugh (215) followed two falls with a 5-0 triumph over Aden Martinez of Potosi.

Aiden Hahn (106) likewise went 3-1 with one fall and two major decisions. Ethan Turner (157) won his opener for Farmington, but soon bowed out from there due to injury.

Meyer, now 34-1 overall, added another accolade to his stellar freshman campaign at Ste. Genevieve. He pinned all four opponents with no match spanning longer than 1 minute, 23 seconds.

Not to be outdone was Schweigert, who powered through the heavyweight division with two falls and a hard-fought 1-0 title victory over Noah Gibson of Jackson.

Mason Langeneckert (157) notched two falls as runner-up for the Dragons, and Gage Gross (138) capped his 3-1 weekend with an 11-3 major decision for third place.

Evan Winters (144) pinned four challengers in five bouts with an 11-7 decision to Dunlap marking the lone setback. Bryant (120) and Dalton McBride (190) picked up two falls each in fourth place.

The North County boys were paced by third-place wrestlers Cooper Dunn (165), who registered three falls, and Phillip Walker (190), who was also 3-1 with two falls plus a 5-1 decision over McBride.

Kaden Gegg (106) gave Valle Catholic an individual runner-up after earning two falls. Only Carter Wallis of Hillsboro disrupted his potential title path.

Warriors senior Joseph Flieg (132) bumped his season record to 25-1 in the quarterfinals before an injury made him forego three subsequent matches.

The Central and Potosi boys struggled after going a combined 0-12 in opening bouts. Cole Crocker (132) salvaged fourth place for the Rebels after bouncing back with a fall and 11-2 major decision.

Martinez (215) avenged two losses from the previous week to Mason Lay of North County with a 5-4 triumph, and took fourth for Potosi after dropping a 5-0 decision to Vaugh.