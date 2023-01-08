Central girls earn team crown at home tourney

PARK HILLS – Addisyn Gasaway and Taylor Sharp ruled their respective weight classes to help the Central girls capture first place at their home wrestling tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Rebels entered with the strongest participation among 15 varsity programs with 10 athletes in competition, and posted 104 points to hold off runner-up Ste. Genevieve and Festus.

The girls operated under a round-robin format with lower numbers in some divisions, while the boys worked within more customary brackets.

North County senior Mason Lay claimed the 215-pound boys individual crown while De Soto outlasted New Madrid County Central and North County atop the team standings.

Gasaway (135) equaled the busiest workload for the Lady Rebels, and pinned all five of her opponents. She downed Lily Ahlvin of Notre Dame at 5:11 after winning four previous times in the first period.

Sharp (115) secured her title much faster by pinning second-place Linley Wehner of Ste. Genevieve and Maiya Brown of Affton in only two required bouts.

Erine Stricklin (155) competed in five matches, going 4-1 with four falls, and Elle Mitchem (190) likewise took second place for Central in a tie-breaker after finishing 2-2 overall.

Ally Burrell (170) notched two falls and a 10-2 major decision before dropping a winner-take-all clash with Niah Hopkins of Cape Central.

Hannah Allen (120) wound up 2-2 among three third-place Lady Rebels along with Chloe Yount (110) and Martha Kranstanoff (145).

Ste. Genevieve boasted three individual girls champions with Hollyn Zangaro (120), Ragan Picou (140) and Hailey Wheeler (145) each earning top medals.

Zangaro (120), the reigning MAAA cross country champion, delivered a perfect 4-0 tournament showing after pinning each of her challengers.

Picou (140) was best in a group of three with two falls, and Wheeler (145) finished 3-0 for the Dragons as two falls preceded a medical forfeit.

Ste. Genevieve’s Addison Geiler (125) registered three straight falls plus a 5-2 decision against Harley Vance of Potosi after being pinned by unbeaten Festus star Lauren Mills in her opening match.

North County entered two girls into the mix while still awaiting the return of all-state medalist Brooke Bennett from a facial injury.

Memory Raker (130) finished 3-2 with two falls, and Jayden Pendleton (140) landed second after Picou topped her in the second period.

Allison Missey brought home the 110-pound title for Potosi after beating each of her three opponents by fall in the first period. Vance (125) placed third out of five combatants.

De Soto was represented by nine athletes in the boys tournament. Six of them – Brenton Drummond (113), Thomas Bradley (120), Trenton Hunter (132), Drake Peeler (138), Asa Foeller (190) and Isaac Foeller (285) – emerged as bracket champions.

North County produced three finalists, and Lay delivered his clinching victory over Potosi junior Aden Martinez after blocking an attempted leg sweep and hitting the mat in favorable position for a third-period fall.

Lay went 4-0 overall, and followed up two previous falls with a 9-0 major decision. He was joined in the championship round by runner-up teammates Brady Duncan (126) and Cooper Dunn (165).

Duncan advanced via first-round bye, 10-8 decision and first-period fall before Josh Hurt of Herculaneum pinned him in the final.

Dunn charged toward his title bout with three straight falls, and executed one reversal before Peyton Shaver of Festus shrugged off his second attempt to score the win at 1:43.

The Raiders finished 3-1 in third-place matches. Levi Trautwein (120) closed with a 15-0 technical fall against Brian Vancil III of Ste. Genevieve.

Aiden Nash (132) and Wyatt Estes (190) picked up their second falls of the tournament. Kolton Boylan (144) lost his third-place clash with Valdi Zalite of Cape Central in overtime.

Central was paced by finalists Austin Hassell (120) and Cole Crocker (138), while William Nick (106), Sam Mullins (113) and Michael Bradley (150) were each victorious in third-place bouts.

Hassell mounted a late comeback after trailing Bradley of De Soto 5-1, thanks to a key reversal from the down position. Bradley rolled through an attempted near fall to prevail 5-3.

Crocker marched through his first three rounds via two falls and a 17-6 major decision before being pinned by Peeler in the second period.

Ste. Genevieve sent four junior varsity wrestlers to the event while simultaneously hosting their annual varsity dual tournament.

Martinez highlighted his 3-1 day for Potosi with a circling takedown and sudden victory over Jason Jones of New Madrid in the semifinal round.

Ste. Genevieve Duals

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jacob Schweigert finished 4-0 in the heavyweight division, and the Ste. Genevieve boys topped four visiting teams to win their home dual tournament on Saturday.

The Dragons posted victories over Dexter 78-6, Mehlville 72-6, Windsor 60-18 and Valle Catholic 65-6 as 10 roster members went unbeaten.

Schweigert (285) notched three falls plus a 12-4 major decision while several teammates received at least one bye against short-handed opposing schools.

Drake Meyer (113), Evan Winters (144), and Dalton McBride (190) were each 3-0 with three falls. Bryant Schwent (120) and Mason Langeneckert (157) each added two falls and a major decision at 3-0 overall.

Gavin Amlong (150) finished 2-0 with two falls while Karter Worley (106) and Isaiah Basler (126) won both of their matches for Ste. Genevieve with a fall and high-scoring decision.

Owen Drury (132) and Gabe Willett (175) ended the tournament with 2-1 records, and Madden Wolk (165) prevailed by fall in his lone contested bout.

Valle Catholic evenly split its dual schedule with victories over Dexter 60-24 and Mehlville 45-24 while losing to Windsor 45-24 and Ste. Genevieve 65-6.

Noah Elbert (215) pinned his only opponent, and Gavin Joggerst tallied a 2-1 record for the Warriors following a fall and 5-4 overtime win.