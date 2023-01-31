Central wrestlers have mixed results

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Freshman John Wisdom notched the lone fall for the Central boys during a wrestling dual against Windsor on Tuesday night.

Windsor received 24 points on four forfeited weight classes, and prevailed 45-25 behind three pins by Nick Baer, Cameron Busch and Clay Scott.

Luke Patterson also added an 8-3 decision for the Owls against Cole Crocker.

Wisdom (126) topped Trevor Craig midway through the second period, and teammates Mathew Clark (138) and Mason Honerkamp (144) won by forfeit.

The Rebels were bolstered by William Nick (106) with a 10-5 decision and Sam Mullins (113) with a 12-4 major decision.

Match Results:

106 – William Nick (C) dec Ethan Anders, 10-5

113 – Sam Mullins (C) maj dec Max Coerver, 12-4

120 – Brayden Belding (W) won by forfeit

126 – John Wisdom (C) fall Trevor Craig, 3:01

132 – Luke Patterson (W) dec Cole Crocker, 8-3

138 – Mathew Clark (C) won by forfeit

144 – Mason Honerkamp (C) won by forfeit

150 – Nick Baer (W) fall Garrett McDowell, 1:51

157 – Cameron Busch (W) fall Dakota Bowers, 2:37

165 – Double Open

175 – Brice Henry (W) won by forfeit

190 – Colin Carter (W) won by forfeit

215 – Riley Weisner (W) won by forfeit

285 – Clay Scott (W) won by fall

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central 36, Windsor 22

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The Central girls achieved their team scoring total on six forfeited weight classes, and defeated Windsor 36-22 in a dual on Tuesday evening.

Allie England (105), Hannah Allen (115), Taylor Sharp (120), Tessa Mosier (125), Addisyn Gasaway (135) and Ella Mitchem (190) of the Lady Rebels were each unopposed.

Windsor claimed all four contested bouts, getting falls from Lily Pauley (110), Reese Ronzio (145) and Leah McRoy (170), plus a major decision by Madison Patrick (155).

Both squads were open at 100, 130, 140 and 235 pounds.

Match Results:

105 – Allie England (C) won by forfeit

110 – Lily Pauley (W) fall Chloe Yount, 2:44

115 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

120 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

125 – Tessa Mosier (C) won by forfeit

135 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit

145 – Reese Ronzio (W) fall Martha Kranstanoff, 2:24

155 – Madison Patrick (W) maj dec Erine Stricklin, 12-4

170 – Leah McRoy (W) fall Ally Burrell, 2:14

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit