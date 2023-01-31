Central wrestlers have mixed results

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Freshman John Wisdom notched the lone fall for the Central boys during a wrestling dual against Windsor on Tuesday night.
Windsor received 24 points on four forfeited weight classes, and prevailed 45-25 behind three pins by Nick Baer, Cameron Busch and Clay Scott.
Luke Patterson also added an 8-3 decision for the Owls against Cole Crocker.
Wisdom (126) topped Trevor Craig midway through the second period, and teammates Mathew Clark (138) and Mason Honerkamp (144) won by forfeit.
The Rebels were bolstered by William Nick (106) with a 10-5 decision and Sam Mullins (113) with a 12-4 major decision.
Match Results:
People are also reading…
106 – William Nick (C) dec Ethan Anders, 10-5
113 – Sam Mullins (C) maj dec Max Coerver, 12-4
120 – Brayden Belding (W) won by forfeit
126 – John Wisdom (C) fall Trevor Craig, 3:01
132 – Luke Patterson (W) dec Cole Crocker, 8-3
138 – Mathew Clark (C) won by forfeit
144 – Mason Honerkamp (C) won by forfeit
150 – Nick Baer (W) fall Garrett McDowell, 1:51
157 – Cameron Busch (W) fall Dakota Bowers, 2:37
165 – Double Open
175 – Brice Henry (W) won by forfeit
190 – Colin Carter (W) won by forfeit
215 – Riley Weisner (W) won by forfeit
285 – Clay Scott (W) won by fall
GIRLS WRESTLING
Central 36, Windsor 22
IMPERIAL, Mo. – The Central girls achieved their team scoring total on six forfeited weight classes, and defeated Windsor 36-22 in a dual on Tuesday evening.
Allie England (105), Hannah Allen (115), Taylor Sharp (120), Tessa Mosier (125), Addisyn Gasaway (135) and Ella Mitchem (190) of the Lady Rebels were each unopposed.
Windsor claimed all four contested bouts, getting falls from Lily Pauley (110), Reese Ronzio (145) and Leah McRoy (170), plus a major decision by Madison Patrick (155).
Both squads were open at 100, 130, 140 and 235 pounds.
Match Results:
105 – Allie England (C) won by forfeit
110 – Lily Pauley (W) fall Chloe Yount, 2:44
115 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit
120 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit
125 – Tessa Mosier (C) won by forfeit
135 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit
145 – Reese Ronzio (W) fall Martha Kranstanoff, 2:24
155 – Madison Patrick (W) maj dec Erine Stricklin, 12-4
170 – Leah McRoy (W) fall Ally Burrell, 2:14
190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit