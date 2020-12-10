Central wrestling team tops Windsor

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Despite being open in five of 14 weight divisions, the Central boys wrestling team edged Windsor 41-36 in a triangular that also included Hillsboro on Wednesday.
Troy Harris (195) and Kade Willis (138) each secured falls to lead the Rebels.
Dean Parker (145) earned a crucial 1-0 decision while Colten Bess (160) and Cody Skaggs (195) bolstered their team with major decisions.
The dual featured just six contested bouts. Cole Crocker (120), Josh Tesreau (132) and Michael Weinhold (285) of Central were each awarded wins by forfeit.
Hillsboro dominated the tri-match for victories of 67-7 over Central and 66-9 against Windsor.
Willis posted a 12-0 shutout over Evan Morris at 132 pounds, and Hunter Settles outlasted John Bennett III 6-4 for the lone Central wins against the Hawks.
Central 41, Windsor 36
106 – Anthony Pona (W) won by forfeit
113 – Brayden Belding (W) won by forfeit
120 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit
127 – Nicholas Baer (W) won by forfeit
132 – Joshua Tesreau (C) won by forfeit
138 – Kade Willis (C) fall Tyler Perry, 2:55
145 – Dean Parker (C) dec Hayden Barker, 1-0
152 – Seth Winkelmann (W) won by forfeit
160 – Colten Bess (C) maj dec Cameron Busch, 14-1
170 – Luke Longtin (W) fall Hunter Settles, 2:23
182 – Dominic Pona (W) won by forfeit
195 – Cody Skaggs (C) maj dec Kaleb Emke, 9-1
220 – Troy Harris (C) fall John Miloscia, 1:00
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) won by forfeit
Hillsboro 67, Central 7
106 – Aidan Black (H) won by forfeit
113 – Gavin Alexander (H) won by forfeit
120 – Aidan Haggard (H) won by forfeit
126 – Sam Richardson (H) won by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) maj dec Evan Morris, 12-0
138 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) won by forfeit
145 – Raymund Barnett (H) maj dec Dean Parker, 11-3
152 – Kaden Brown (H) won by forfeit
160 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Colten Bess, 3:31
170 – Hunter Settles (C) dec John Bennett III, 6-4
182 – Nicholas Green (H) won by forfeit
195 – Zach McNees (H) fall Cody Skaggs, 0:25
220 – Hunter Rhodes (H) fall Troy Harris, 1:58
285 – Jordan Jarvis (H) dec Michael Weinhold, 4-1
GIRLS WRESTLING
Central 21, Hillsboro 6
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Karli McFarland scored a second-period fall to cap a 21-6 neutral-site victory for the Central girls over Hillsboro.
Savannah Scheldberg picked up a 3-0 decision while Hannah Allen and Karlee LaChance each won by forfeit for the Lady Rebels.
Match Results:
117 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit
112 – Karlee LaChance (C) won by forfeit
132 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) dec Ashlynn Dean, 6-0
137 – Katie Hendrix (H) fall Regan Duncan, 2:45
235 – Karli McFarland (C) fall Marissa Hudman, 3:02
