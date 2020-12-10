Central wrestling team tops Windsor

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Despite being open in five of 14 weight divisions, the Central boys wrestling team edged Windsor 41-36 in a triangular that also included Hillsboro on Wednesday.

Troy Harris (195) and Kade Willis (138) each secured falls to lead the Rebels.

Dean Parker (145) earned a crucial 1-0 decision while Colten Bess (160) and Cody Skaggs (195) bolstered their team with major decisions.

The dual featured just six contested bouts. Cole Crocker (120), Josh Tesreau (132) and Michael Weinhold (285) of Central were each awarded wins by forfeit.

Hillsboro dominated the tri-match for victories of 67-7 over Central and 66-9 against Windsor.

Willis posted a 12-0 shutout over Evan Morris at 132 pounds, and Hunter Settles outlasted John Bennett III 6-4 for the lone Central wins against the Hawks.

Central 41, Windsor 36

106 – Anthony Pona (W) won by forfeit

113 – Brayden Belding (W) won by forfeit

120 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit

127 – Nicholas Baer (W) won by forfeit