COLUMBIA, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve landed five boys on the awards podium, and received crucial points from 10 of its 12 qualifiers to secure a state wrestling trophy on Thursday night.

Mason Langeneckert achieved the best individual result of third place for the Dragons, whose team score of 93 was just enough to edge Cameron and Blair Oaks for fourth place in Class 2.

Gage Gross collected his second state medal after recently returning from an injury. Evan Winters, Dalton McBride, Drake Meyer and Langeneckert achieved all-state honors for the first time.

Pleasant Hill topped the field as champion by 10 points over Mid-Buchanan. Third-place Odessa had a 20-point separation from Ste. Genevieve.

Langeneckert (157) posted five victories in six tournament bouts, notching three falls along the way, and beat Colton Brendel of Sullivan by 12-4 major decision to finish his breakout season at 36-6.

Winters (144) surged to fourth place Thursday by rattling off four consecutive falls after dropping his opener. A loss by major decision against Sam Ewing of Pleasant Hill wrapped a 39-7 campaign.

Meyer shined throughout a stellar freshman season for Ste. Genevieve at 113 pounds, losing just once over a span of 10 weeks. He ultimately cemented a team-best 43-3 record.

His state debut culminated in fifth place after posting a 4-2 mark and closing out his third fall over Carter Shipers of Chillicothe in 53 seconds. A 12-0 major decision clinched his spot on the podium.

McBride (190) likewise went 4-2 for a fifth-place result. He ended the season at 32-13 on a medical forfeit after surviving elimination with a 12-9 decision.

Gross (138) dropped his last three matches to finish sixth, but not without reaching the semifinal round with a first-period fall and 8-4 decision. The Dragons featured no seniors among their state contingent.

Ste. Genevieve was perhaps a few moves away from touting four more medalists, but Bryant Schwent, Isaiah Basler, Gabe Willett and Jacob Schweigert dropped narrow decisions on the brink.

Those four wrestlers each finished 2-2 at the event. Basler (126) pushed Kai Foster of Fulton to overtime before yielding a costly takedown in an 8-6 result.

Schwent (120) earned a fall and 4-1 decision ahead of a closing 5-4 setback against Easton Demilla of Blair Oaks. Willett (175) saw his hopes fade in a 4-2 loss after earlier winning 4-0 and 10-2.

Schweigert (285), who amassed a strong 38-5 season record, prevailed by 2-0 decision and first-round fall until Sam McDowell-Driskell of Pleasant Hill ended his run in a 6-3 outcome.

Owen Drury (132) contributed a favorable 8-2 decision in three matches for the Dragons. Jace Amschler (106) and Madden Wolk (165) each finished 0-2 through losses by fall.

Potosi junior Aden Martinez capped a 25-11 season just shy of a medal after going 2-2. He won two elimination matches by fall before losing a 9-3 decision to Harold Tsafack of Center (Kansas City).

Central was represented by two athletes. Sam Mullins and William Nick were each ousted from competition Wednesday on consecutive falls.

Valle Catholic sent eight wrestlers to Mizzou Arena for Class 1 action, but was denied a medalist. Heavyweight Espn Reed offered the most promising hope.

Reed finished the tournament at 2-2 overall, prolonging his stay with a 2-0 decision and conceded medical forfeit, but was pinned on the bubble by Konnor Watkins of Maysville at the 4:23 mark.

Seniors Kaden Gegg (106) and Joseph Flieg (132) concluded their varsity careers after going 1-2 with one fall each. Flieg compiled a season record of 36-4 while Gegg wound up 37-8.

Conner Clanton (126), Wil Kuehn (138), Gavyn Joggerst (150), Jayce Bales (165) and Tucker Bertrand (175) were eliminated after two matches for the Warriors.

Centralia ran away with the Class 1 team championship by a margin of 59 ½ points over Brookfield.

Wrestlers from Farmington and North County began their tournament paths in Class 3 on Friday morning.