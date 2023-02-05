STE. GENEVIEVE – Jacob Schweigert simply needed a positive result of any type to clinch a dual victory for his Ste. Genevieve wrestling teammates on Friday night.

The sophomore heavyweight standout adopted a calculated approach against Farmington opponent Logan Earhart, pouncing for three circling takedowns before yielding immediate escapes.

A fourth such maneuver gave Schweigert an 8-3 advantage as the first period expired. Once the margin felt comfortable enough to achieve the team goal, he went for the personal satisfaction.

Schweigert turned a likely major decision into a third-period fall, and the Dragons prevailed 41-34 in the annual battle of two powerful and sustained programs around the region.

Freshman Drake Meyer bumped his season record to 34-1, and Schweigert improved to 31-2 as Ste. Genevieve overcame the absence of fellow 30-win performer Evan Winters from the lineup.

Mason Langeneckert, Madden Wolk and Dalton McBride also produced falls for the Dragons in the final scheduled tune-up for both squads before district tournaments begin.

Farmington also scored five victories by fall from Aiden Hahn, Presley Johnson, Trace Dunlap, Rowdy Vaugh and Owen Birkner, the lone active senior for either school’s boys or girls roster.

Despite relative youth on both sides of the mat, all 14 slots in the respective lineups were occupied. Dunlap (150) put the visiting Knights ahead 22-17 through eight bouts after prevailing in 46 seconds.

Langeneckert (157) leaned back for a spinning reversal in the next match against Kyeler Aders, and was persistent after the buzzer disrupted his threatening near fall.

Restarting from top position in period two, Langeneckert wisely attempted the same side cradle that worked a few seconds earlier to seal the win.

Wolk (165) followed with a driving takedown against Chase Buchanan in the second period, and the Dragons were ahead 29-22 with four matches left.

Birkner (175) countered with a much-needed pin for Farmington, but only after balancing on one leg to keep a 4-2 lead over Gabe Willett in the first period

An arduous but successful escape increased the margin, and Birkner targeted the upper back and shoulders to execute the winning half-turn at 5:36.

McBride (190) traded convincing falls with Vaugh (215) to restore the one-point separation, leaving Schweigert and Earhart to settle the dual.

The most competitive action within the top half of the card occurred at 138 pounds. Owen Drury saw his early five-point lead slip away, but earned a 14-10 decision for Ste. Genevieve against Jace Amsden.

Amsden spun from his back into a standing escape, and lifted Drury for a tying takedown at 9-9 off a double-leg shot early in the third period.

Drury pivoted on one knee for an excellent reversal to regain the lead, and blocked another throw for an insurance takedown before staying on top of Amsden to ride out the win.

Dragons teammate Gabe Gross (144) followed with an 11-1 major against Lane Weiss in the fourth straight contest to last the full six minutes.

Hahn (106) gave Farmington an ideal start with his fall at 46 seconds. Meyer (113) promptly evened things up in 53 seconds off his third takedown.

Johnson, currently ranked second in Class 3 at 120 pounds, trapped an arm behind opponent Cameron Vogt and turned him for his 30th victory of the season with four seconds left in the opening period.

The next two bouts resulted in major decisions after both triumphant wrestlers alertly yielded escapes with sufficient time to launch final takedowns for an extra team point.

An early near fall set the tone for Bryant Schwent (126), who consistently attacked the upper body against Zach Dennis for an impressive 13-5 win favoring the Dragons.

Knights freshman Zeke Moreland (132) navigated a dominant but disjointed contest to pull through 9-1 after three separate stoppages were needed to patch the bloody nose of opponent Isaiah Basler.

Five matches were contested in the previous girls dual, and Ste. Genevieve secured the 45-0 sweep following a show-stealing clash at 145 pounds.

Hailey Wheeler ultimately earned a 7-5 sudden victory when she resisted a second attempt in overtime at a double-leg shot before circling Caraline Klump for the decisive points.

The bout was square at 3-3 entering the third period. Klump picked up a go-ahead penalty point from the down position after widening her stance and coaxing a neck clasping violation.

Wheeler conceded the escape point on the restart, then separated the hands of Klump to complete a tying go-behind. Klump prevented an aggressive attempt for a turn at the close of regulation.

The first takedown belonged to Wheeler on side control in the early stages, but Klump vined a leg with both wrestlers on their knees and freed her head for a tying reversal at 2-2.

The Dragons displayed an assertive streak from the outset, as four consecutive falls required a combined duration of just 2 minutes, 4 seconds.

Paityn Basler (110), Linley Wehner (115), Hollyn Zangaro (120) and Addison Geiler (125) each converted their initial takedowns into swift and decisive pins.

Wehner was most expedient in completing the task at 15 seconds. Katlynn Lay (130), Ragan Picou (135) and Liliana Hastings (190) of Ste. Genevieve were each awarded byes.

Ste. Genevieve 41, Farmington 34

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) fall Jace Amschler, 0:46

113 – Drake Meyer (SG) fall Oakley Johns, 0:53

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) fall Cameron Vogt, 1:56

126 – Bryant Schwent (SG) maj dec Zach Dennis, 13-5

132 – Zeke Moreland (FA) maj dec Isaiah Basler, 9-1

138 – Owen Drury (SG) dec Jace Amsden, 14-10

144 – Gage Gross (SG) maj dec Lane Weiss, 11-1

150 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Gavin Amlong, 0:46

157 – Mason Langeneckert (SG) fall Kyeler Aders, 2:12

165 – Madden Wolk (SG) fall Chase Buchanan, 2:35

175 – Owen Birkner (FA) fall Gabe Willett, 5:36

190 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall William Rodgers, 2:50

215 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Jacob Warren, 1:30

285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) fall Logan Earhart, 4:51

Ste. Genevieve 45, Farmington 0

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) fall Ashlyn Robinson, 0:23

115 – Linley Wehner (SG) fall Kaylin Bloom, 0:15

120 – Hollyn Zangaro (SG) fall Olivia Corcoran, 0:53

125 – Addison Geiler (SG) fall Kaylee Smith, 0:33

130 – Katlynn Lay (SG) won by forfeit

135 – Ragan Picou (SG) won by forfeit

145 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) dec Caraline Klump, 7-5, OT

190 – Liliana Hastings (SG) won by forfeit