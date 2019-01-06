STE. GENEVIEVE – Grant Staffen worked overtime on Saturday morning to contribute a 6-4 sudden victory during a wrestling dual against Dexter.
The 145-pound senior followed up that effort with four straight falls, and Ste. Genevieve swept all five opposing teams to capture first place at its home tournament.
The Dragons topped Dexter 42-31 in the tightest battle of the event, then routed Owensville 69-5, Miller Career Academy 78-0, St. James 72-3 and St. Clair 60-15.
Noah Ogden (152) also registered falls in each of his four contested bouts, and senior Ty Brown (182) pinned each of his three adversaries on the day.
Staffen was the lone Ste. Genevieve athlete to compete five times due to low roster numbers at other schools. Miller Career, for example, brought just three varsity competitors.
Kaleb Myracle (138) picked up three falls and equaled the 3-1 record of teammate Jacob Dickens (132). Dalton McNeal (120) was 2-0 while Gavin Gross (106) and Dale Propst (170) won their lone bouts by fall.
Nathan Selby (126) collected two falls in three matches while Luke Williams (195) and Christian Hale (220) each went 1-1 overall.
Central Invitational
PARK HILLS – Chris Singleton and Jonathon Coroama claimed individual titles, and North County took second place among 12 varsity programs Saturday at the Central invitational.
Sikeston compiled 291 points to run away with the team championship. The Raiders edged Sullivan 225-216 ½ as runner-up, while Central placed sixth just ahead of Potosi.
Singleton pinned Dawson Bruno of Festus at the 5:00 mark to capture his fourth fall in five matches for top honors in the 132-pound bracket.
Coroama (120) opened his tournament with four consecutive falls, including three in the first period, and topped Austin Perry of New Madrid 9-4 while improving to 20-2 on the season.
Cody White (106) rolled to three victories by fall, major decision and technical fall for the Raiders, but was pinned by Dillon Witt of Sullivan in the championship clash.
Kyle Cresswell (145) took third with a pair of falls after dropping an 11-7 result to Central’s Blake Bolin that ultimately decided the runner-up spot in their bracket.
Amos Littrell (126) and Jase Odle (182) of North County added fourth-place efforts.
Central emerged with five medals, and sophomore Kade Willis maintained his perfect record at 20-0 by dominating the field at 126 pounds.
He registered three consecutive technical falls, surrendering eight combined points through that span, and secured a 16-4 major decision during his title match.
Bolin narrowly missed his own championship in a narrow 3-2 loss against Sikeston’s Quincy Nelson, and started his day with back-to-back falls before advancing past Cresswell.
Joshua Whaley won his first three rounds by fall at 182 pounds. Clayton McDonald (160) and William Mayberry (152) also placed third for the Rebels. Gavin Ward (120) took fourth with three falls.
Noah Juliette (138) highlighted Potosi with gold while going 5-0 overall. He edged Josh Rishton of Sikeston 6-3 to capture the bracket crown.
Austin Harris (152) ended up second for the Trojans with three falls after losing to Ian Kilburn of Sullivan on a tie-breaker. He got past Mayberry with an 11-7 decision.
Hayden Gaston (113) gave Potosi another second-place wrestler. He pinned three straight opponents before being covered by Zach Naucke of Festus.
Kalub Evans finished third at 195, and Luis Ortiz was fourth at 285 while collecting three falls each.
CBC Double Dual
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The Farmington wrestling team split a double dual on Saturday, first defeating Marquette 48-28 before dropping a 46-25 outcome to host CBC.
Judd Cunningham (195), Dalton Berg (220) and Chase Berg (285) helped the Knights clinch their victory with consecutive third-period falls in the higher weight classes.
Austin Wadlow (113) and Kael Krause (170) earned faster pins, while Smokey Branch (145) pulled out an 8-6 decision and Dayton Boyd (106) prevailed 8-3.
Rothman Harris and Kyle Crawford received wins with Marquette open at 182 and 120 pounds.
CBC collected eight match victories plus one forfeit, and surrendered two open weight divisions against the Knights.
Dalton Berg recorded his second fall of the day. Drew Felker (132) added a major decision, and Crawford edged his opponent 8-6.
Farmington 48, Marquette 28
106 – Dayton Boyd (F) dec Zack Watkins, 8-3
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) fall Sam Hyken, 1:26
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) win by forfeit
126 – Arnez Rush (M) m-dec Robbie Simmons, 11-3
132 – Jack Lenox (M) fall Drew Felker, 3:07
138 – Cade Maxwell (M) fall Matthew Wade, 1:26
145 – Smokey Branch (F) dec Alex Nicozisin, 10-8
152 – Aidan Rudman (M) fall Colby Vinson, 3:21
160 – C.J. Hebison (M) win by forfeit
170 – Kael Krause (F) fall Jack Novatny, 1:01
182 – Rothman Harris (F) win by forfeit
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Blake Fisher, 5:37
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall Marco Perla, 5:15
285 – Chase Berg (F) fall Isiah Brisseaux, 4:45
CBC 46, Farmington 25
106 – Dayton Boyd (F) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) win by forfeit
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) dec Alex Flerlage, 8-6
126 – Jacob Fryer (CBC) m-dec Robbie Simmons, 11-2
132 – Drew Felker (F) m-dec Walter Spurgeon, 9-1
138 – Wyatt Henson (CBC) fall Matthew Wade, 0:39
145 – Joshua Saunders (CBC) fall Smokey Branch, 1:50
152 – Kyle Prewitt (CBC) fall Colby Vinson, 1:30
160 – Will Edgar (CBC) win by forfeit
170 – Lucas White (CBC) fall Kael Krause, 6-0
182 – Jake Darrah (CBC) win by forfeit
195 – Johnny Federer (CBC) dec Judd Cunningham, 8-3
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall Dominic McAfee, 2:54
285 – Harrison Diffley (CBC) dec Chase Berg 6-1
