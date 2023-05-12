North County High School senior Cooper Dunn recently signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle and continue his education as Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Mo. He plans to become a science teacher. Dunn became a Class 3 state wrestling qualifier last season for the Raiders, and previously helped the NCHS golf team capture MAAA regular-season and tournament titles. Also pictured, front row from left, are father Randy Dunn, mother Chris Talley and brother Carter Dunn. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Ed Elliott, sister Bryleigh Province, stepmother Amanda Dunn, stepfather Scott Talley, North County head wrestling coach Paul Schroer and assistant coach Ray Woldtvedt.