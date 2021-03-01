Eight local wrestlers earn sectional titles

North County clinched three state qualifiers after Jonathan Coroama (12) and Amos Littell (126) both advanced to sectional finals.

Coroama (24-2) suffered an overtime takedown and 3-1 setback to Aidan Haggard of Hillsboro, but not before rolling to a 16-1 tech and clinching fall at the 2:43 mark.

Littrell (10-5) continued his triumphant late-season return with a 14-4 victory and huge semifinal fall with just six seconds left in regulation. He was later pinned by Sam Richardson of Hillsboro.

Senior Chris Singleton (26-6) will join two teammates in Independence after defeating Buckley Rohan of Summit for his second major decision in the 138-pound division.

Senior Jordan Borseth (152) suffered a cruel conclusion to his season after topping Colton Thompson of Pacific 8-2 in the first round. Thompson retaliated with a narrow 4-3 win for third place.

Wesley Duncan (113) of the Raiders was pinned in his third-place match.

Class 3 state action will take place on Friday, March 12.

Class 2, Sectional 1