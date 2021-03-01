Eight local wrestlers earn sectional titles

Ste. Genevieve will send nine team members to the boys Class 2 state wrestling tournament, and Farmington qualified seven in Class 3 following sectional meets on Saturday.
Central and Potosi were also represented among eight individual bracket champions, as 23 athletes from traditional MAAA conference schools punched their tickets to Independence, Mo.
Class 3, Sectional 1
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Senior Kael Kruase and junior Blake Cook earned title decisions, and five Farmington teammates landed runner-up in a strong team showing at Hillsboro.
A couple of unbeaten standouts kept Trace Dunlap and Judd Cunningham from also reaching the top of the awards podium as seven of the 11 Knights who competed on Saturday advanced.
Krause (170) cruised to an opening 14-4 major decision, then squeezed through two thrilling one-point victories while bumping his season record to 29-5. He edged Charles Ploesser of Rockwood Summit 6-5 in the state clincher, then worked his way past Luke Bradley of De Soto 3-2.
Cook (29-4) claimed first place with a 7-2 win over Camden Pye of Rockwood Summit after pinning his two previous opponents at 132 pounds.
With eight wrestlers assigned to each division, consecutive wins at the outset ensured state inclusion. Seven Knights followed that path to the less stressful championship round.
Dunlap (145) registered two falls before being overpowered by Pacific star Callum Sitek, who improved to 49-0 overall with a 16-1 major decision.
Cunningham (182) earned his third state trip with a first-period fall and subsequent 2-1 decision over Roman Graiff of Vianney. Unbeaten Luke Shaver of Festus (42-0) later got past him 5-2.
Dayton Boyd (113) of Farmington earned a marquee win over reigning state champ Gavin Alexander of Hillsboro two weeks ago in district action.
Alexander rebounded for a 2-0 decision in the sectional rematch after Boyd surged toward the final with a quarterfinal fall at 39 seconds and ensuing 15-0 technical fall.
Knights heavyweight Clayton Barber (28-6) pinned two foes before losing 5-2 against Michael Fanz of Rockwood Summit. Drew Felker (28-5) finished second to Hillsboro’s Dalton Litzsinger by 7-0 decision following a second-period fall and 13-2 major.
Nate Schnur was eliminated 7-3 in the third-place bout at 126 pounds.
North County clinched three state qualifiers after Jonathan Coroama (12) and Amos Littell (126) both advanced to sectional finals.
Coroama (24-2) suffered an overtime takedown and 3-1 setback to Aidan Haggard of Hillsboro, but not before rolling to a 16-1 tech and clinching fall at the 2:43 mark.
Littrell (10-5) continued his triumphant late-season return with a 14-4 victory and huge semifinal fall with just six seconds left in regulation. He was later pinned by Sam Richardson of Hillsboro.
Senior Chris Singleton (26-6) will join two teammates in Independence after defeating Buckley Rohan of Summit for his second major decision in the 138-pound division.
Senior Jordan Borseth (152) suffered a cruel conclusion to his season after topping Colton Thompson of Pacific 8-2 in the first round. Thompson retaliated with a narrow 4-3 win for third place.
Wesley Duncan (113) of the Raiders was pinned in his third-place match.
Class 3 state action will take place on Friday, March 12.
Class 2, Sectional 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – A promising contingent of a dozen sectional participants remained strong for Ste. Genevieve as three-quarters of that group emerged with state medal hopes intact.
Freshman Bryant Schwent (113), senior Dalton McNeal (126) and Dale Propst (220) seized individual titles in emphatic fashion for the Dragons.
Gage Gross (106), Gavin Gross (132), Ethan Odgen (170) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) all safely advanced as runners-up. Nathan Selby (138) and Levi Wiegand (152) notched third-place results.
Schwent breezed through the day with three falls, the longest requiring just 3:18. McNeal, now 35-5 on the season, earned a solid 10-5 victory over Dillon Witt of Sullivan after earning two previous pins.
Propst (17-4) had perhaps the most satisfying triumph for Ste. Genevieve, shutting out Central’s Austin Carver 7-0 after being flattened by him just 26 seconds into their district title bout.
Gage Gross (26-2), Gavin Gross (26-6) and Schmezle (29-10) each began their tournament runs with two straight falls. Ogden (28-11) recorded a 5-1 semifinal decision.
Selby (25-13) thrived under the threat of elimination with saving falls against Adam Peregoy of Sullivan and Jacob Medler of Dexter.
Wiegand (21-14) collected two falls in four matches, and edged Colten Bess of Central 9-6 to move on.
Central senior Kade Willis secured his chance for a fourth state medal, this year at 138 pounds. He will also continue pursuing a rare perfect season.
Willis (28-0) claimed his bracket with a 13-2 major against Nolan Jones of Westminster Christian, and needed just 29 and 42 seconds to vanquish two prior opponents.
Troy Harris (33-4) continued a strong push of his own as a second sectional winner for the Rebels at 195 pounds. He outlasted Mardarines Miles of St. Clair 19-11 on the heels of two falls.
Carver (25-8) booked his state berth with a 7-4 semifinal decision, and Michael Weinhold claimed the last heavyweight spot with a third-place fall over Hayden Shoemaker of Owensville at 1:41.
Central teammates Cole Crocker (113), Colten Bess (152) and Hunter Settles (160) were defeated in fateful third-place matches.
Senior heavyweight Keki Ortiz will represent Potosi after standing atop his bracket with back-to-back falls and a 2-1 decision over Schmelzle.
Aiden Martinez (220) was pinned in a third-place bout, and Levi Courtney was previously eliminated after winning his quarterfinal match for the Trojans.
The Class 2 state tournament is scheduled for Thursday, March 11.
Class 1, Sectional 1
PALMYRA, Mo. – Valle Catholic wrestlers Josh Bieser and Brandon Giesler became Class 1 state qualifiers following top-three performances in sectional action on Saturday.
The Warriors began the morning at Palmyra High School with nine contenders, three of which narrowly missed the state cut by one victory.
Bieser (34-5) finished second in the 145-pound bracket, pinning his first two opponents before suffering a fall against Brayden Shelton of Centralia.
Giesler (13-13) officially dropped his semifinal match by injury default, but rebounded with dominant opening-minute falls to punch his state ticket.
Joseph Flieg (120) picked up his 30th win of the season in a consolation match, but joined teammates Kaden Gegg (106) and Jacob Calbreath (220) with fourth-place results.
The Class 1 state meet will be contested on Wednesday, March 10.