Farmington boys secure dual over North County

FARMINGTON – A parade of forfeits among the five largest weight classes gave the Farmington boys wrestling team near assurance of a dual victory before the action began.
But the satisfaction from winning a majority of seven contested bouts would only be guaranteed after freshman Trace Dunlap delivered an emphatic fall at 145 pounds on Tuesday evening.
North County surrendered 36 points due to six open divisions, and the Knights capitalized while also earning four head-to-head triumphs in an overall 55-12 outcome.
Dayton Boyd and Blake Cook powered their way to technical falls, and Drew Felker outlasted Chris Singleton during an excellent 138-pound showdown that also favored Farmington.
Sophomore Cooper Dunn (160) needed one side takedown to secure a fall in the first period of the dual finale, but the Raiders were outnumbered.
Kael Krause (170), Judd Cunningham (182), Rowdy Vaugh (195), Peyton Simily (220) and Clayton Barber (285) quickly had their hands raised with no available opponents.
North County was also open at 120 pounds, as undefeated senior Jonathan Coroama was not included in the lineup. That omission resulted in a forfeit awarded to Zach Dennis.
Boyd (113) compiled six circling takedowns before forcefully shoving away opponent Wesley Duncan in conceded escapes, then notched a near fall as the first period ended in an eventual 22-7 victory.
Blake Cook (132) completed his 17-2 technical fall with five seconds left in regulation, as Dane McCoy offered strong resistance after trailing 11-0.
The marquee match between returning state qualifiers ensued, and the unbeaten Felker prevailed 5-3 after two stoppages for blood from the bridge of his nose.
Felker improved to 15-0 overall despite yielding his first takedown this season to Singleton, who faced another undefeated foe, Kade Willis of Central, in a tournament final on Saturday.
Each man controlled one leg of the other shoulder high while standing at different instances, but Felker gradually eased out of bounds and used a heel trip on Singleton to seize his scoring chance.
Farmington was ahead 19-3 on the team tally when Dunlap (145) gained the advantage on a side throw and covered Kolton Boylan at the 2:25 mark.
North County pocketed two positive decisions as Amos Littrell (126) topped Nate Schnur 11-5 and senior standout Jordan Borseth (152) subdued Brady Cook 6-2.
Littrell broke a 5-5 tie with an escape early in the third period, then executed a spinning takedown and maintained shoulder control on the landing for a three-point near fall.
Borseth scored first with a persistent single-leg attack, holding an ankle and tying back a shoulder after Cook forced him to scramble for about 20 seconds.
Cook successfully resisted a potential near fall as the second period ended, but Borseth reversed from the down position to increase his 4-1 edge.
Three girls matches were also featured, each of which included one combatant wrestling above her normal designation for the benefit of engaging in live competition.
Mikayla Whatley and Brooke Bennett registered falls for the Lady Raiders, and Macy Carylon secured a Farmington decision in between.
Whatley (122) produced three near falls in the first period, and turned the near shoulder of opponent Gillian Cummins while pulling the opposite arm inward with standing leverage for the win. She improved to 23-2 overall.
Bennett (195) pounced for a double-leg takedown about a minute in, and maintained control to seal an imminent win over Hannah Fuller, who is usually slotted at 159.
Carlyon (151) thwarted an initial reversal attempt from Addie Goggin early in the second period, and rode her back after getting a late escape and takedown to prevail 10-3.
Boys Results:
106 – Double Open
113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) tech fall Wesley Duncan, 22-7
120 – Zach Dennis (FA) won by forfeit
126 – Amos Littrell (NC) dec Nate Schnur, 11-5
132 – Blake Cook (FA) tech fall Dane McCoy, 17-2
138 – Drew Felker (FA) dec Chris Singleton, 5-3
145 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Kolton Boylan, 2:25
152 – Jordan Borseth (NC) dec Brady Cook, 6-2
160 – Cooper Dunn (NC) fall Bryce Buchanan, 1:14
170 – Kael Krause (FA) won by forfeit
182 – Judd Cunningham (FA) won by forfeit
195 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) won by forfeit
220 – Peyton Simily (FA) won by forfeit
285 – Clayton Barber (FA) won by forfeit
Girls Results:
122 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) fall Gillian Cummins, 2:57
151 – Macy Carylon (FA) dec Addie Goggin, 10-3
195 – Brooke Bennett (NC) fall Hannah Fuller, 1:28
Central Triangular
PARK HILLS – Joshua Tesreau, Colten Bess and Austin Carver each pinned two opponents on Tuesday as the Central boys swept a home tri-match.
Shane Patt, Bess and Logan Boyer rattled off consecutive falls during a 48-24 triumph over Valle Catholic after the Rebels topped Lift for Life 48-7 earlier on.
Kade Willis added another fall to his unbeaten senior season with two seconds left in regulation, and heavyweight Michael Weinhold picked up a first-period victory against Lift for Life.
Results of the dual between Valle Catholic and Lift for Life were not made available.
Central 48, Valle Catholic 24
106 – Double Open
113 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Cole Crocker, 3:42
120 – Joseph Flieg (VC) won by forfeit
126 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 0:51
132 – Double Open
138 – Jace Bales (VC) won by forfeit
145 – Josh Bieser (VC) fall Dean Parker, 5:41
152 – Shane Patt (C) fall Brandon Giesler, 1:57
160 – Colten Bess (C) fall Tim Okenfuss, 3:28
170 – Logan Boyer (C) fall Tucker Bertrand, 0:48
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
195 – Troy Harris (C) won by forfeit
220 – Austin Carver (C) fall Jacob Calbreath, 5:10
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) won by forfeit
Central 48, Lift for Life 7
106 – Double Open
113 – Christian Noble (L) maj dec Cole Crocker, 14-4
120 – Double Open
126 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall Stephon Brown, 3:28
132 – Double Open
138 – Double Open
145 – Kade Willis (C) fall Shyne Tucker, 5:58
152 – Larry Norrington (L) dec Dean Parker, 8-1
160 – Colten Bess (C) fall Ta’Shon White, 3:20
170 – Logan Boyer (C) won by forfeit
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
195 – Troy Harris (C) won by forfeit
220 – Austin Carver (C) injury default Braxton Sneed
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Augustus Bennett, 1:13