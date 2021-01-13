Farmington boys secure dual over North County

Littrell broke a 5-5 tie with an escape early in the third period, then executed a spinning takedown and maintained shoulder control on the landing for a three-point near fall.

Borseth scored first with a persistent single-leg attack, holding an ankle and tying back a shoulder after Cook forced him to scramble for about 20 seconds.

Cook successfully resisted a potential near fall as the second period ended, but Borseth reversed from the down position to increase his 4-1 edge.

Three girls matches were also featured, each of which included one combatant wrestling above her normal designation for the benefit of engaging in live competition.

Mikayla Whatley and Brooke Bennett registered falls for the Lady Raiders, and Macy Carylon secured a Farmington decision in between.

Whatley (122) produced three near falls in the first period, and turned the near shoulder of opponent Gillian Cummins while pulling the opposite arm inward with standing leverage for the win. She improved to 23-2 overall.